States With the Most Illegal Immigrant Encounters in the Last Year

The number of illegal crossings at the southern U.S. border hit an all-time high of nearly 250,000 in December 2023. The surge in undocumented migrants at the end of last year is representative of a long-term trend — and also a serious political liability for President Joe Biden. According to a recent survey from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 65% of American voters cite immigration as a “very important” factor in deciding who to support on Election Day.

Notably, late last year, the Biden White House and a bipartisan group of senators drafted a bill designed to reduce illegal border crossings. However, at the urging of Donald Trump, congressional Republicans withdrew support and voted the measure down. Had it become law, the bill would have marked the most significant immigration reform in decades. Meanwhile, problems at the U.S. border are only getting worse. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)

So far in fiscal 2024 — from October 2023 through April 2024 — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 2 million encounters with illegal migrants nationwide. These figures reflect a 9% increase from the same period in FY 2023, a 34% increase from FY 2022, and a 127% increase from FY 2021.

While most illegal border crossings occur along the U.S.-Mexico border, the problem is by no means confined to the Southwest. Government data shows that over the last 12 months, Border Patrol encountered undocumented migrants in all but a handful of states.

Using data from the U.S. CBP, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most illegal migrants. States, as well as Washington, D.C., are ranked on the number of undocumented immigrants the federal government encountered over the last 12 months, from May 2023 to April 2024. States with fewer than 50 reported migrant encounters were excluded from analysis.

Over the last 12 months, the number of illegal migrants encountered in the 39 states on this list — including Washington, D.C. — ranges from 90 to nearly 1.3 million. Not surprisingly, the states with the longest land borders with Mexico account for a disproportionate share of migrant apprehensions. More than 75% of all migrant encounters over the last year were reported in Arizona, California, and Texas.

The largest share of foreign nationals who crossed the border illegally in the last 12 months — 21.9% — are Mexican citizens. Meanwhile, 12.7% of undocumented migrants were Venezuelan, 8.4% were Guatemalan, and 7.1% were Haitian. Some less common countries of origin include India, at 2.7% of undocumented migrants, Ukraine at 2.2%, Canada, at 1.3%, and Russia at about 1%. (Here is a look at the most dangerous countries in the world.)

Why It Matters

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election is only months away, and for many American voters, immigration is top of mind. Rates of illegal entries have spiked in recent years, and the perceived lack of control over the U.S. border — particularly in the Southwest — is a political vulnerability for the Biden campaign.

39. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 90 (0.003% of U.S. total)

90 (0.003% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 71 migrants (78.9% of all migrant encounters in Missouri)

Ukraine; 71 migrants (78.9% of all migrant encounters in Missouri) Month with the most encounters in past year: December 2023; 17 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Missouri)

December 2023; 17 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Missouri) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: November 2023; 1 migrant (1.1% of all migrant encounters in Missouri)

38. Kentucky

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 133 (0.004% of U.S. total)

133 (0.004% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 115 migrants (86.5% of all migrant encounters in Kentucky)

Ukraine; 115 migrants (86.5% of all migrant encounters in Kentucky) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 33 migrants (24.8% of all migrant encounters in Kentucky)

May 2023; 33 migrants (24.8% of all migrant encounters in Kentucky) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: November 2023; None

37. Rhode Island

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 137 (0.004% of U.S. total)

137 (0.004% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Russia; 47 migrants (34.3% of all migrant encounters in Rhode Island)

Russia; 47 migrants (34.3% of all migrant encounters in Rhode Island) Month with the most encounters in past year: July 2023; 46 migrants (33.6% of all migrant encounters in Rhode Island)

July 2023; 46 migrants (33.6% of all migrant encounters in Rhode Island) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: April 2024; None

36. Idaho

Source: picmax / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 160 (0.005% of U.S. total)

160 (0.005% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 76 migrants (47.5% of all migrant encounters in Idaho)

Canada; 76 migrants (47.5% of all migrant encounters in Idaho) Month with the most encounters in past year: June 2023; 32 migrants (20.0% of all migrant encounters in Idaho)

June 2023; 32 migrants (20.0% of all migrant encounters in Idaho) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 3 migrants (1.9% of all migrant encounters in Idaho)

35. Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 165 (0.005% of U.S. total)

165 (0.005% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Mexico; 62 migrants (37.6% of all migrant encounters in Ohio)

Mexico; 62 migrants (37.6% of all migrant encounters in Ohio) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 34 migrants (20.6% of all migrant encounters in Ohio)

May 2023; 34 migrants (20.6% of all migrant encounters in Ohio) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 2 migrants (1.2% of all migrant encounters in Ohio)

34. Utah

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 220 (0.007% of U.S. total)

220 (0.007% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 168 migrants (76.4% of all migrant encounters in Utah)

Ukraine; 168 migrants (76.4% of all migrant encounters in Utah) Month with the most encounters in past year: October 2023; 33 migrants (15.0% of all migrant encounters in Utah)

October 2023; 33 migrants (15.0% of all migrant encounters in Utah) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: February 2024; 5 migrants (2.3% of all migrant encounters in Utah)

33. Connecticut

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 263 (0.008% of U.S. total)

263 (0.008% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 116 migrants (44.1% of all migrant encounters in Connecticut)

Philippines; 116 migrants (44.1% of all migrant encounters in Connecticut) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 57 migrants (21.7% of all migrant encounters in Connecticut)

May 2023; 57 migrants (21.7% of all migrant encounters in Connecticut) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January and February 2024; None

32. Alabama

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 661 (0.02% of U.S. total)

661 (0.02% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 232 migrants (35.1% of all migrant encounters in Alabama)

Philippines; 232 migrants (35.1% of all migrant encounters in Alabama) Month with the most encounters in past year: December 2023; 99 migrants (15.0% of all migrant encounters in Alabama)

December 2023; 99 migrants (15.0% of all migrant encounters in Alabama) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: April 2024; 14 migrants (2.1% of all migrant encounters in Alabama)

31. Delaware

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,005 (0.03% of U.S. total)

1,005 (0.03% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 362 migrants (36.0% of all migrant encounters in Delaware)

Philippines; 362 migrants (36.0% of all migrant encounters in Delaware) Month with the most encounters in past year: October 2023; 145 migrants (14.4% of all migrant encounters in Delaware)

October 2023; 145 migrants (14.4% of all migrant encounters in Delaware) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: September 2023; 41 migrants (4.1% of all migrant encounters in Delaware)

30. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,074 (0.03% of U.S. total)

1,074 (0.03% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 332 migrants (30.9% of all migrant encounters in Mississippi)

Philippines; 332 migrants (30.9% of all migrant encounters in Mississippi) Month with the most encounters in past year: March 2024; 133 migrants (12.4% of all migrant encounters in Mississippi)

March 2024; 133 migrants (12.4% of all migrant encounters in Mississippi) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: June 2023; 42 migrants (3.9% of all migrant encounters in Mississippi)

29. Nevada

Source: mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,430 (0.04% of U.S. total)

1,430 (0.04% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Mexico; 337 migrants (23.6% of all migrant encounters in Nevada)

Mexico; 337 migrants (23.6% of all migrant encounters in Nevada) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 154 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Nevada)

August 2023; 154 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Nevada) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: November 2023; 90 migrants (6.3% of all migrant encounters in Nevada)

28. Colorado

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,487 (0.04% of U.S. total)

1,487 (0.04% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 924 migrants (62.1% of all migrant encounters in Colorado)

Ukraine; 924 migrants (62.1% of all migrant encounters in Colorado) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 181 migrants (12.2% of all migrant encounters in Colorado)

August 2023; 181 migrants (12.2% of all migrant encounters in Colorado) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 96 migrants (6.5% of all migrant encounters in Colorado)

27. Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,765 (0.1% of U.S. total)

1,765 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 1,028 migrants (58.2% of all migrant encounters in Oregon)

Ukraine; 1,028 migrants (58.2% of all migrant encounters in Oregon) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 215 migrants (12.2% of all migrant encounters in Oregon)

August 2023; 215 migrants (12.2% of all migrant encounters in Oregon) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: March 2024; 84 migrants (4.8% of all migrant encounters in Oregon)

26. South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 2,032 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,032 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 740 migrants (36.4% of all migrant encounters in South Carolina)

Philippines; 740 migrants (36.4% of all migrant encounters in South Carolina) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 279 migrants (13.7% of all migrant encounters in South Carolina)

May 2023; 279 migrants (13.7% of all migrant encounters in South Carolina) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: August 2023; 120 migrants (5.9% of all migrant encounters in South Carolina)

25. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 2,232 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,232 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 421 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Alaska)

Philippines; 421 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Alaska) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 340 migrants (15.2% of all migrant encounters in Alaska)

May 2023; 340 migrants (15.2% of all migrant encounters in Alaska) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 80 migrants (3.6% of all migrant encounters in Alaska)

24. Minnesota

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 2,605 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,605 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 1,016 migrants (39.0% of all migrant encounters in Minnesota)

Ukraine; 1,016 migrants (39.0% of all migrant encounters in Minnesota) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 304 migrants (11.7% of all migrant encounters in Minnesota)

August 2023; 304 migrants (11.7% of all migrant encounters in Minnesota) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: December 2023; 159 migrants (6.1% of all migrant encounters in Minnesota)

23. North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 2,637 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,637 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 1,475 migrants (55.9% of all migrant encounters in North Carolina)

Ukraine; 1,475 migrants (55.9% of all migrant encounters in North Carolina) Month with the most encounters in past year: April 2024; 274 migrants (10.4% of all migrant encounters in North Carolina)

April 2024; 274 migrants (10.4% of all migrant encounters in North Carolina) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: February 2024; 158 migrants (6.0% of all migrant encounters in North Carolina)

22. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 3,179 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,179 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 888 migrants (27.9% of all migrant encounters in Hawaii)

Philippines; 888 migrants (27.9% of all migrant encounters in Hawaii) Month with the most encounters in past year: July 2023; 517 migrants (16.3% of all migrant encounters in Hawaii)

July 2023; 517 migrants (16.3% of all migrant encounters in Hawaii) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: December 2023; 188 migrants (5.9% of all migrant encounters in Hawaii)

21. Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 3,803 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,803 (0.1% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 1,377 migrants (36.2% of all migrant encounters in Massachusetts)

Ukraine; 1,377 migrants (36.2% of all migrant encounters in Massachusetts) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 428 migrants (11.3% of all migrant encounters in Massachusetts)

May 2023; 428 migrants (11.3% of all migrant encounters in Massachusetts) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 212 migrants (5.6% of all migrant encounters in Massachusetts)

20. Pennsylvania

Source: benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 5,193 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,193 (0.2% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 1,614 migrants (31.1% of all migrant encounters in Pennsylvania)

Philippines; 1,614 migrants (31.1% of all migrant encounters in Pennsylvania) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 709 migrants (13.7% of all migrant encounters in Pennsylvania)

May 2023; 709 migrants (13.7% of all migrant encounters in Pennsylvania) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: April 2024; 317 migrants (6.1% of all migrant encounters in Pennsylvania)

19. North Dakota

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 5,288 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,288 (0.2% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 1,027 migrants (19.4% of all migrant encounters in North Dakota)

Canada; 1,027 migrants (19.4% of all migrant encounters in North Dakota) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 543 migrants (10.3% of all migrant encounters in North Dakota)

August 2023; 543 migrants (10.3% of all migrant encounters in North Dakota) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: May 2023; 372 migrants (7.0% of all migrant encounters in North Dakota)

18. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 5,638 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,638 (0.2% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 2,723 migrants (48.3% of all migrant encounters in Maryland)

Philippines; 2,723 migrants (48.3% of all migrant encounters in Maryland) Month with the most encounters in past year: June 2023; 622 migrants (11.0% of all migrant encounters in Maryland)

June 2023; 622 migrants (11.0% of all migrant encounters in Maryland) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: April 2024; 174 migrants (3.1% of all migrant encounters in Maryland)

17. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 6,872 (0.2% of U.S. total)

6,872 (0.2% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Nicaragua; 2,034 migrants (29.6% of all migrant encounters in Virginia)

Nicaragua; 2,034 migrants (29.6% of all migrant encounters in Virginia) Month with the most encounters in past year: April 2024; 745 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Virginia)

April 2024; 745 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Virginia) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: July 2023; 484 migrants (7.0% of all migrant encounters in Virginia)

16. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 8,134 (0.2% of U.S. total)

8,134 (0.2% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Venezuela; 1,778 migrants (21.9% of all migrant encounters in Georgia)

Venezuela; 1,778 migrants (21.9% of all migrant encounters in Georgia) Month with the most encounters in past year: November 2023; 799 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in Georgia)

November 2023; 799 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in Georgia) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: July 2023; 541 migrants (6.7% of all migrant encounters in Georgia)

15. Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 8,887 (0.3% of U.S. total)

8,887 (0.3% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Philippines; 3,487 migrants (39.2% of all migrant encounters in Louisiana)

Philippines; 3,487 migrants (39.2% of all migrant encounters in Louisiana) Month with the most encounters in past year: September 2023; 993 migrants (11.2% of all migrant encounters in Louisiana)

September 2023; 993 migrants (11.2% of all migrant encounters in Louisiana) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: April 2024; 502 migrants (5.7% of all migrant encounters in Louisiana)

14. New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 10,631 (0.3% of U.S. total)

10,631 (0.3% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 5,647 migrants (53.1% of all migrant encounters in New Jersey)

Ukraine; 5,647 migrants (53.1% of all migrant encounters in New Jersey) Month with the most encounters in past year: June 2023; 1,067 migrants (10.0% of all migrant encounters in New Jersey)

June 2023; 1,067 migrants (10.0% of all migrant encounters in New Jersey) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 661 migrants (6.2% of all migrant encounters in New Jersey)

13. Montana

Source: Victoria Ditkovsky / Shutterstock.com

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 10,837 (0.3% of U.S. total)

10,837 (0.3% of U.S. total) Top origin country: India; 2,869 migrants (26.5% of all migrant encounters in Montana)

India; 2,869 migrants (26.5% of all migrant encounters in Montana) Month with the most encounters in past year: March 2024; 1,060 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in Montana)

March 2024; 1,060 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in Montana) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: May 2023; 727 migrants (6.7% of all migrant encounters in Montana)

12. District of Columbia

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 14,581 (0.4% of U.S. total)

14,581 (0.4% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 7,467 migrants (51.2% of all migrant encounters in District of Columbia)

Canada; 7,467 migrants (51.2% of all migrant encounters in District of Columbia) Month with the most encounters in past year: April 2024; 1,719 migrants (11.8% of all migrant encounters in District of Columbia)

April 2024; 1,719 migrants (11.8% of all migrant encounters in District of Columbia) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: June 2023; 997 migrants (6.8% of all migrant encounters in District of Columbia)

11. Michigan

Source: SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 15,510 (0.5% of U.S. total)

15,510 (0.5% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 4,181 migrants (27.0% of all migrant encounters in Michigan)

Canada; 4,181 migrants (27.0% of all migrant encounters in Michigan) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 1,498 migrants (9.7% of all migrant encounters in Michigan)

May 2023; 1,498 migrants (9.7% of all migrant encounters in Michigan) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: February 2024; 1,063 migrants (6.9% of all migrant encounters in Michigan)

10. Illinois

Source: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 17,880 (0.5% of U.S. total)

17,880 (0.5% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Ukraine; 13,688 migrants (76.6% of all migrant encounters in Illinois)

Ukraine; 13,688 migrants (76.6% of all migrant encounters in Illinois) Month with the most encounters in past year: September 2023; 1,893 migrants (10.6% of all migrant encounters in Illinois)

September 2023; 1,893 migrants (10.6% of all migrant encounters in Illinois) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 1,030 migrants (5.8% of all migrant encounters in Illinois)

9. Maine

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 22,345 (0.7% of U.S. total)

22,345 (0.7% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 4,234 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Maine)

Canada; 4,234 migrants (18.9% of all migrant encounters in Maine) Month with the most encounters in past year: September 2023; 2,405 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Maine)

September 2023; 2,405 migrants (10.8% of all migrant encounters in Maine) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: February 2024; 1,458 migrants (6.5% of all migrant encounters in Maine)

8. Vermont

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 27,183 (0.8% of U.S. total)

27,183 (0.8% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Canada; 4,506 migrants (16.6% of all migrant encounters in Vermont)

Canada; 4,506 migrants (16.6% of all migrant encounters in Vermont) Month with the most encounters in past year: August 2023; 2,992 migrants (11.0% of all migrant encounters in Vermont)

August 2023; 2,992 migrants (11.0% of all migrant encounters in Vermont) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: May 2023; 1,640 migrants (6.0% of all migrant encounters in Vermont)

7. Washington

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 47,730 (1.4% of U.S. total)

47,730 (1.4% of U.S. total) Top origin country: India; 11,106 migrants (23.3% of all migrant encounters in Washington)

India; 11,106 migrants (23.3% of all migrant encounters in Washington) Month with the most encounters in past year: September 2023; 4,625 migrants (9.7% of all migrant encounters in Washington)

September 2023; 4,625 migrants (9.7% of all migrant encounters in Washington) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: May 2023; 3,467 migrants (7.3% of all migrant encounters in Washington)

6. New York

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 115,440 (3.5% of U.S. total)

115,440 (3.5% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Haiti; 19,886 migrants (17.2% of all migrant encounters in New York)

Haiti; 19,886 migrants (17.2% of all migrant encounters in New York) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 11,357 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in New York)

May 2023; 11,357 migrants (9.8% of all migrant encounters in New York) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: March 2024; 7,326 migrants (6.4% of all migrant encounters in New York)

5. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 126,098 (3.8% of U.S. total)

126,098 (3.8% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Mexico; 83,211 migrants (66.0% of all migrant encounters in New Mexico)

Mexico; 83,211 migrants (66.0% of all migrant encounters in New Mexico) Month with the most encounters in past year: May 2023; 14,489 migrants (11.5% of all migrant encounters in New Mexico)

May 2023; 14,489 migrants (11.5% of all migrant encounters in New Mexico) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: November 2023; 8,080 migrants (6.4% of all migrant encounters in New Mexico)

4. Florida

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 318,954 (9.6% of U.S. total)

318,954 (9.6% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Haiti; 117,139 migrants (36.7% of all migrant encounters in Florida)

Haiti; 117,139 migrants (36.7% of all migrant encounters in Florida) Month with the most encounters in past year: December 2023; 29,798 migrants (9.3% of all migrant encounters in Florida)

December 2023; 29,798 migrants (9.3% of all migrant encounters in Florida) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: March 2024; 19,442 migrants (6.1% of all migrant encounters in Florida)

3. California

Source: LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 555,391 (16.7% of U.S. total)

555,391 (16.7% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Mexico; 115,807 migrants (20.9% of all migrant encounters in California)

Mexico; 115,807 migrants (20.9% of all migrant encounters in California) Month with the most encounters in past year: April 2024; 56,824 migrants (10.2% of all migrant encounters in California)

April 2024; 56,824 migrants (10.2% of all migrant encounters in California) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: June 2023; 30,596 migrants (5.5% of all migrant encounters in California)

2. Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 695,434 (20.9% of U.S. total)

695,434 (20.9% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Mexico; 308,826 migrants (44.4% of all migrant encounters in Arizona)

Mexico; 308,826 migrants (44.4% of all migrant encounters in Arizona) Month with the most encounters in past year: December 2023; 91,354 migrants (13.1% of all migrant encounters in Arizona)

December 2023; 91,354 migrants (13.1% of all migrant encounters in Arizona) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: June 2023; 36,259 migrants (5.2% of all migrant encounters in Arizona)

1. Texas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Illegal immigrant encounters, May 2023 – April 2024: 1,291,202 (38.7% of U.S. total)

1,291,202 (38.7% of U.S. total) Top origin country: Venezuela; 327,472 migrants (25.4% of all migrant encounters in Texas)

Venezuela; 327,472 migrants (25.4% of all migrant encounters in Texas) Month with the most encounters in past year: September 2023; 161,356 migrants (12.5% of all migrant encounters in Texas)

September 2023; 161,356 migrants (12.5% of all migrant encounters in Texas) Month with the fewest encounters in past year: January 2024; 73,733 migrants (5.7% of all migrant encounters in Texas)