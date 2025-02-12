Brad Gerstner (Altimeter Capital) Stock Portfolio Tracker

Brad Gerstner is an American investor and hedge fund manager. In 2008, he founded Boston-based Altimeter Capital, which he remains the chairman and CEO of. The hedge fund controls $10.713 billion in assets under management for just 21 clients.
In 2022, Gerstner appeared on Forbes’ Midas List — the annual ranking by the magazine of the most influential and best-performing venture capital investors — following his firm’s success with investments in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) and Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB). Gerstner, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wabash College before getting his juris doctor degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. During that time, Gerstner was a day trader to help pay for his law school fees.
Gerstner, who is a 10% owner of both Snowflake and Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) and has amassed a net worth of around $527 million, manages a portfolio with 28 holdings spanning just three sectors, with an outsized 83.60% allocation to the information technology sector. His top two positions — Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) — account for more than 34% of his portfolio’s total holdings.
Altimeter Capital Management Portfolio
|Stock
|Ticker
|Shares Held
|% of Portfolio
|Change in Shares
|% Change
|% of Ownership
|Position First Opened
|Meta Platforms Inc
|META
|2,264,001
|19.19%
|-28,660
|-1.25%
|0.08%
|Q1 2018
|Uber Technologies Inc
|UBER
|13,336,600
|14.84%
|-178,460
|-1.32%
|0.63%
|Q2 2019
|Snowflake Inc
|SNOW
|8,647,959
|14.71%
|-902,787
|-9.45%
|2.62%
|Q3 2020
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA
|7,796,589
|14.02%
|55,779
|0.72%
|0.03%
|Q4 2022
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT
|1,585,900
|10.10%
|-39,740
|-2.44%
|0.02%
|Q1 2018
|Confluent Inc
|CFLT
|13,626,464
|4.11%
|737,406
|5.72%
|5.28%
|Q2 2021
|KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
|KWEB
|5,671,010
|2.86%
|5,671,010
|New
|Q3 2024
|Tesla Inc
|TSLA
|662,400
|2.57%
|662,400
|New
|0.02%
|Q4 2023
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN
|902,290
|2.49%
|-532,040
|-37.09%
|0.01%
|Q2 2023
|Coupang Inc
|CPNG
|6,559,675
|2.38%
|1,263,930
|23.87%
|0.37%
|Q1 2024
|MercadoLibre Inc
|MELI
|61,460
|1.87%
|9,640
|18.60%
|0.12%
|Q3 2023
|Salesforce Inc
|CRM
|457,735
|1.86%
|94,145
|25.89%
|0.05%
|Q2 2024
|Alphabet Inc Class A
|GOOGL
|661,645
|1.62%
|-12,885
|-1.91%
|0.01%
|Q1 2024
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|TSM
|519,290
|1.34%
|519,290
|New
|0.00%
|Q3 2024
|Samsara Inc
|IOT
|1,452,933
|1.04%
|637,273
|78.13%
|0.29%
|Q2 2024
|Broadcom Inc
|AVGO
|396,895
|1.01%
|396,895
|New
|0.01%
|Q1 2024
|Futu Holdings Ltd
|FUTU
|575,750
|0.82%
|575,750
|New
|0.52%
|Q3 2024
|Zillow Group Inc Class C
|Z
|855,580
|0.81%
|855,580
|New
|0.50%
|Q3 2024
|Duolingo Inc
|DUOL
|191,625
|0.80%
|191,625
|New
|0.50%
|Q3 2024
|Rubrik Inc
|RBRK
|1,648,598
|0.78%
|1,473,598
|842.06%
|1.89%
|Q2 2024
|Lineage Inc
|LINE
|400,000
|0.46%
|400,000
|New
|0.18%
|Q3 2024
|Astera Labs Inc
|ALAB
|400,000
|0.31%
|No Change
|0.25%
|Q1 2024
|Grab Holdings
|GRABW
|3,502,000
|0.01%
|No Change
|13.47%
|Q4 2021
|Apple Inc
|AAPL
|0
|-271,370
|-100.00%
|0.00%
|Q2 2024
|Amphenol Corp
|APH
|0
|-2,025,300
|-100.00%
|0.00%
|Q2 2024
