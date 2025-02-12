Brad Gerstner (Altimeter Capital) Stock Portfolio Tracker

Portfolio

Brad Gerstner is an American investor and hedge fund manager. In 2008, he founded Boston-based Altimeter Capital, which he remains the chairman and CEO of. The hedge fund controls $10.713 billion in assets under management for just 21 clients. 

In 2022, Gerstner appeared on Forbes’ Midas List — the annual ranking by the magazine of the most influential and best-performing venture capital investors — following his firm’s success with investments in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) and Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB). Gerstner, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wabash College before getting his juris doctor degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. During that time, Gerstner was a day trader to help pay for his law school fees.

Gerstner, who is a 10% owner of both Snowflake and Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) and has amassed a net worth of around $527 million, manages a portfolio with 28 holdings spanning just three sectors, with an outsized 83.60% allocation to the information technology sector. His top two positions — Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) — account for more than 34% of his portfolio’s total holdings.

Altimeter Capital Management Portfolio

Stock Ticker Shares Held  % of Portfolio Change in Shares  % Change % of Ownership Position First Opened
Meta Platforms Inc META 2,264,001 19.19% -28,660 -1.25% 0.08% Q1 2018
Uber Technologies Inc UBER 13,336,600 14.84% -178,460 -1.32% 0.63% Q2 2019
Snowflake Inc SNOW 8,647,959 14.71% -902,787 -9.45% 2.62% Q3 2020
NVIDIA Corp NVDA 7,796,589 14.02% 55,779 0.72% 0.03% Q4 2022
Microsoft Corp MSFT 1,585,900 10.10% -39,740 -2.44% 0.02% Q1 2018
Confluent Inc CFLT 13,626,464 4.11% 737,406 5.72% 5.28% Q2 2021
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB 5,671,010 2.86% 5,671,010 New Q3 2024
Tesla Inc TSLA 662,400 2.57% 662,400 New 0.02% Q4 2023
Amazon.com Inc AMZN 902,290 2.49% -532,040 -37.09% 0.01% Q2 2023
Coupang Inc CPNG 6,559,675 2.38% 1,263,930 23.87% 0.37% Q1 2024
MercadoLibre Inc MELI 61,460 1.87% 9,640 18.60% 0.12% Q3 2023
Salesforce Inc CRM 457,735 1.86% 94,145 25.89% 0.05% Q2 2024
Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL 661,645 1.62% -12,885 -1.91% 0.01% Q1 2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM 519,290 1.34% 519,290 New 0.00% Q3 2024
Samsara Inc IOT 1,452,933 1.04% 637,273 78.13% 0.29% Q2 2024
Broadcom Inc AVGO 396,895 1.01% 396,895 New 0.01% Q1 2024
Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU 575,750 0.82% 575,750 New 0.52% Q3 2024
Zillow Group Inc Class C Z 855,580 0.81% 855,580 New 0.50% Q3 2024
Duolingo Inc DUOL 191,625 0.80% 191,625 New 0.50% Q3 2024
Rubrik Inc RBRK 1,648,598 0.78% 1,473,598 842.06% 1.89% Q2 2024
Lineage Inc LINE 400,000 0.46% 400,000 New 0.18% Q3 2024
Astera Labs Inc ALAB 400,000 0.31% No Change 0.25% Q1 2024
Grab Holdings GRABW 3,502,000 0.01% No Change 13.47% Q4 2021
Apple Inc AAPL 0 -271,370 -100.00% 0.00% Q2 2024
Amphenol Corp APH 0 -2,025,300 -100.00% 0.00% Q2 2024

