Every State's Rules for Staying Open and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes, John Harrington

After many states across the country set new records in daily new coronavirus cases in the middle of July, COVID-19 infections are once again appearing to be leveling off. Some of the increase in cases has been the result of more testing, but a significant portion was due to wide community spread, causing many states to take action and halt plans for further reopening.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Many states have issued mandates requiring residents to wear face coverings when they are anywhere in public, especially in enclosed spaces.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, though at a slower pace than a few weeks ago, there are significant variations in how states are deciding to continue opening their economies and allow people to gather again.

Across the country, there were more than 4.9 million cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 6, or about 420,000 more than just a week ago. The concentrations in active cases are not evenly spread across the country, and the hotspots of the virus are changing — these are the cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest right now.

Click here for every state’s rules for staying open