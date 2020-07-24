Every State's Rules for Staying Open and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes, Grant Suneson

From July 14 to July 20, local and state health authorities reported an average of nearly 64,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from roughly 55,000 per day the week before. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, many governors and state health agencies are pausing their efforts to slowly reopen states, and a handful are even tightening restrictions.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

These new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 became necessary in the past few weeks, as new cases of the virus began spiking. Restrictions were relaxed in many places throughout May and June, when it appeared that the worst of the virus had passed.

Yet perhaps because of this loosening, the virus surged back, and many states have yet to hit their peak in terms of daily infections, deaths, and hospital bed use. These are COVID-19 peak dates for every state.

While many states have issued orders requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places, others have resisted, saying the mandate would encroach on individual freedoms. This has left national businesses in an awkward position. As the pandemic has persisted and cases continue to grow, many of the largest retailers in America have changed their store policies to require masks for all shoppers, no matter what state they are in. These are the national companies that require customers to wear face masks.

