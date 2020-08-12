Every State's Rules for Staying Open and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

Every state has started a process of reopening, but with a wide array of strategies and rules put in place. Recent increases in some areas caused many states to take action and halt plans for further reopening.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Many states have issued mandates requiring residents to wear face coverings when they are anywhere in public, especially in enclosed spaces.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, though at a slower pace than a few weeks ago, there are significant variations in how states are deciding to continue opening their economies and allow people to gather again.

Across the country, there were more than 5.2 million cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 11, or about 510,000 more than just a week ago. The concentrations of active cases are not evenly spread across the country, and the hotspots of the virus keep changing — these are the states where the virus spread is slowing (and where it’s still getting worse).

