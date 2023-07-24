Best Ice Cream Shop in Every State

Ice cream is quite possibly the ultimate comfort food, especially in hot weather, so it’s little wonder that we’ve been enjoying it so enthusiastically in recent weeks. (Whether having a famously ice cream-loving president helps or hurts sales of this frozen delight probably depends on where you fall politically.)

While major food companies have become big players on the ice cream scene (Nestlé owns Häagen-Dazs and Dreyer’s; Unilever owns Ben & Jerry’s), and chains like Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, and Cold Stone Creamery seem to be almost everywhere. (Believe it or not, ice cream is one of those “junk foods” that might not be so bad for you.)

Independent ice cream parlors are an enduring American tradition, however. There are hundreds and hundreds of such places around the country, most of them making their own ice cream on an artisanal scale, and many of them creating unusual flavors – sweet maple bacon, jackfruit, roasted beets & fresh mint – as well as standbys like chocolate and vanilla.

To assemble a list of the best ice cream store in every state, 24/7 Tempo considered ratings and reviews on a variety of food and general interest sites, including Food & Wine, Eat This Not That, The Daily Meal, Taste of Home, and Reader’s Digest, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Note that suggested flavors may be seasonal or occasional and may not always be available. (Taking the country as a whole into consideration, these are the best ice cream parlors in America.)

We left frozen yogurt shops off the list (though frozen yogurt might be on the menu at some of the places here), and while some of the ice cream shops listed have several locations, we have also omitted regional enterprises that have grown to have a nationwide presence, like Graeter’s from Cincinnati and McConnell’s from Santa Barbara, California.