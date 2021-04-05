These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game.

However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are independent and stubborn, so they have to learn to be responsive. Others are very energetic and that energy has to be channeled. Still others are so big and powerful that they can cause damage without meaning to.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the hardest dog breeds to train. We certainly don’t want to deter anybody from getting one of these breeds as a pet. They have many wonderful and varied attributes, including loyalty, intelligence, and playfulness. (These are the best dogs for people with allergies.)

But to enjoy their better qualities requires addressing their more challenging ones, and that calls for careful training — and from an early age.

To assemble this list of the hardest dog breeds to train, 24/7 Tempo compared listings of relative difficulty published by a number of specialist websites, including TopDogTips, PetCareRX, CertaPet, and PuppyToob.

