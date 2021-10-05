The Biggest Scarlett Johansson Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

“Black Widow” was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2019. The solo outing of Natasha Romanoff, played for over a decade by Scarlet Johansson, beat the pandemic era record at the box office.

The film made over $80 million at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, soundly beating previous record-holder “Fast 9,” which did about $70 million in its opening weekend. Johansson’s The superhero flick’s international box office is just as impressive, earning another $78 million. The film was a huge hit on Disney+ as well.

Undoubtedly, Natasha Romanoff, better known as her alter ego the Black Widow, who was introduced in the second Iron Man movie in 2010, will always be one of Johansson’s most famous roles. But Johansson’s her career is also distinguished by other roles in genres ranging from comedy to sci-fi and serious dramas.

In honor of what looks to be Johansson’s final bow as the S.H.I.E.L.D. spy, 24/7 Tempo takes a look at the actress’s her biggest movies. We ranked them from worst to best after developing an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of the movies’ IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score.

“Black Widow” is on its way to becoming a huge financial success, similar to other Marvel superhero movies. Here are the highest-grossing movies in the Marvel Universe.

Click here to see the best and worst Scarlett Johansson movies

To determine the best and worst Scarlett Johansson movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of each movie’s IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Only films with at least 25,000 reviews on IMDb, 5,000 audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and 10 Tomatometer critics reviews were considered. Supplemental data on domestic box office and production budgets by movie came from industry data site the Numbers. Only movies in which Johansson is billed as one of the top four characters were included.