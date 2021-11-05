The Best Schools in America's 50 Largest Cities

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in a diverse environment.

Though there are hundreds of excellent schools across the country, each major city and metropolitan area has one school that stands out as the best in its area.

To determine the best schools by city, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 K-12 School & District Rankings from Niche, a platform for education data. The Niche ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews submitted to Niche.

Most of the best schools in a given city are private schools. These institutions are able to afford top-notch facilities and large faculties because parents are willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars per year to get their children the best education possible.

A number of public schools, however, also appear on the list. Though these schools may not have the same financial resources, they are still able to help their students perform well academically and provide them with a more rounded education. These are the best school districts in America.

