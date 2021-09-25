2022 Best School Districts in America

All throughout September, students across the country are heading back to school — in many cases for the first time in over a year. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the education of young people, school districts have had to make adjustments on the fly to ensure their students could still learn and progress as they normally would.

While every educator and district tries their best, some school districts excel beyond the rest. These districts provide the best teachers, academics, culture, health and safety, resources, extracurriculars, and athletics in the country. These organizations give students the best school experience and ample opportunity to succeed later in life and stand out as the best school districts in America.

To determine the 50 best school districts in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 Best School Districts in America ranking from Niche, a platform for education data.

The top school districts in America tend to cluster in certain areas, and just 13 states are home to at least one of the top 50. Illinois has 10 districts in the top 50, more than any other state. New York has nine, followed by Pennsylvania with seven, and New Jersey with six. These districts are typically just outside of major cities like New York and Chicago.

All the school districts on this list have one major characteristic in common — they are home to a relatively wealthy population. Every district has a median annual household income of at least $91,000, and the vast majority have median incomes of over $150,000. The U.S. median household income is less than $63,000. School districts rely on taxes for funding, so the more taxable wealth in an area, the more funding these districts have for facilities, faculty, extracurriculars, and more. This is the richest town in every state.

Nearly all of these schools have a student-to-teacher ratio lower than the nationwide ratio of 17:1. When schools can afford more teachers, students are able to get more personalized attention, which tends to benefit their overall academic performance.

