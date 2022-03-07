Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

The streaming platform Hulu (formerly branded as Hulu Plus) offers a huge range of movies from production sources including Disney (incorporating Sony Pictures properties from now through 2026), Lionsgate, DreamWorks Animation, and other studios, and television series from networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, and FX – as well as original content. (These are the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now.)

To determine the best movies to watch on Hulu in March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

The No. 1 movie is Sergio Leone’s seminal 1968 spaghetti western “Once Upon a Time in the West,” starring Henry Fonda cast against type as a cold-blooded killer, and Charles Bronson as the anti-hero known as “Harmonica.” It has an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10 and Rotten Tomatoes audience and Tomatometer scores of 95%. (For more cowboy fare, see the best classic westerns available to stream from home.)

At No. 2 is “L.A. Confidential,” a 1997 American neo-noir crime film based on James Ellroy’s 1990 novel of the same name. It stars Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe as two crusading cops in Los Angeles in the 1950s. The No. 3 movie is “Whiplash” from 2014. It’s the story of an ambitious drummer, played by Miles Teller, and his harsh music instructor, played by J. K. Simmons – who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

The most recent movies here are from 2020: “Palm Springs,” “Love and Monsters,” and “Nomadland.” The earliest movie on the list, in contrast, is “To Catch a Thief,” from 1955. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, it stars Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. (If this is your kind of cinematic fare, check out the best classic movie released every year since 1950.)