Alabama Has More Fast Food Restaurants per Person Than Any Other State

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews.

Alabama has more fast food restaurants per person than any other state in the country. According to a study by Betsperts, a sports betting social network, the state has 6.3 fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents, which is significantly higher than the national average. The most popular fast food chain in Alabama is Chick-fil-A, followed by Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

The study found that the states with the most fast food restaurants per capita are generally located in the South and Midwest. This is likely due to a combination of factors, including cheaper land and labor costs, as well as a higher demand for fast food in these regions.

If you’re ever in Alabama, then, and looking for a quick bite to eat, you’ll have no shortage of options. Just be sure to watch your calorie intake, as fast food can be notoriously unhealthy.

Click here to see which states have the most and fewest fast food restaurants per person.