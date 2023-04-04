The M4 Is the Most-Produced Tank in US Military History

The M4 Sherman was the most produced tank in U.S. military history, according to Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more. It saw action in World War II and the Korean War. The M4 was a medium tank that had a crew of five. It was armed with a 75mm gun and had a maximum speed of 28mph. The Sherman was the main tank used by the U.S. during World War II.

The Patton family of tanks saw widespread use during the Vietnam War. The M48 Patton and the M60 Patton were the main tanks used by the U.S. during the war. The M48 was armed with a 90 mm gun and had a maximum speed of 30 mph. The M60 was armed with a 105 mm gun and had a maximum speed of 30 mph.

The M1 Abrams is one of the most expensive land vehicles used by the U.S. military. It is a main battle tank that entered service in the 1980s. Armed with a 120 mm gun and with a maximum speed of 45 mph, the M1 Abrams has been the main tank used by the U.S. military.

