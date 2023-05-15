This Is the Best Movie You Can Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

“Pulp Fiction” is the best movie you can stream on Amazon Prime right now, based on an index of equally weighted ratings and scores from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

A 1994 American crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film – which stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman – tells several stories of criminal Los Angeles. The film’s title refers to the pulp magazines and hardboiled crime novels popular during the mid-20th century, known for their graphic violence and punchy dialogue.

Widely acclaimed by critics, who praised its nonlinear storyline, witty dialogue, and homage to classic crime fiction, it won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was also nominated for seven other Oscars, including Best Picture.

The film has been referenced extensively in popular culture, especially in television and music, and is regarded as one of the most significant works of independent cinema. In 2000, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

