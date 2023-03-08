Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

If your movie taste includes Westerns and classic films from other genres, you might want to stream some of the offerings from Amazon Prime in March.

The platform is currently featuring some of the most famous and acclaimed Westerns to ever come out of Hollywood, among them “Red River,” True Grit,” “The Westerner,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” and “Shane.” (These are the 30 best Western films of all time.)

Three of those films star John Wayne, an actor most associated with the Western genre. But Wayne and director John Ford, who collaborated on 14 movies, also partnered in “The Quiet Man,” Ford’s Valentine to his Irish heritage – available on Amazon Prime this month just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

One of the other screen legends represented this month is the redoubtable Barbara Stanwyck, who starred in the March Amazon Prime offerings “Stella Dallas” and “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.” (If you like films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, these are the best movie classics you’ve never seen available to stream right now.)

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

In addition to the aforementioned classics, heavier themes are explored in the war films “Apocalypse Now” and “Paths of Glory.” Crime in its various iterations is the subject of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “American Gangster,” “The Big Combo,” and “Pulp Fiction.” The horror genre is represented by “Rosemary’s Baby,” Korean import “The Wailing,” and the campy gore fest “Night of the Living Dead.”

If you need a break from the fare like this and are seeking pure movie escapism, you can stream the Steven Spielberg-helmed “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” and its sequel, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”