Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Georgia

Ianm35 / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Georgia has a median household income of $71,355. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 35 poorest counties in Georgia. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $25,400 to $46,700 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In every county on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 13.5% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Georgia.

35. Mitchell County

  • Median household income: $45,966
  • Poverty rate: 28.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%
  • Population: 21,634

34. Taliaferro County

  • Median household income: $45,881
  • Poverty rate: 18.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Population: 1,635

33. Charlton County

  • Median household income: $45,770
  • Poverty rate: 20.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
  • Population: 12,547

32. Dougherty County

  • Median household income: $45,640
  • Poverty rate: 26.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.9%
  • Population: 85,038

31. Candler County

  • Median household income: $45,519
  • Poverty rate: 18.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Population: 10,946

30. Baker County

  • Median household income: $45,417
  • Poverty rate: 23.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.2%
  • Population: 2,878

29. Warren County

  • Median household income: $45,091
  • Poverty rate: 22.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
  • Population: 5,197

28. Ware County

  • Median household income: $44,138
  • Poverty rate: 23.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Population: 35,917

27. Bacon County

  • Median household income: $43,938
  • Poverty rate: 21.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Population: 11,138

26. Washington County

  • Median household income: $43,810
  • Poverty rate: 16.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Population: 19,975

25. Chattooga County

  • Median household income: $43,556
  • Poverty rate: 19.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Population: 24,902

24. Terrell County

  • Median household income: $43,507
  • Poverty rate: 29.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%
  • Population: 9,004

23. Appling County

  • Median household income: $43,268
  • Poverty rate: 25.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
  • Population: 18,441

22. Clay County

  • Median household income: $43,264
  • Poverty rate: 25.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Population: 2,855

21. Stewart County

  • Median household income: $43,094
  • Poverty rate: 21.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%
  • Population: 5,121

20. Pulaski County

  • Median household income: $42,545
  • Poverty rate: 18.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Population: 9,887

19. Brooks County

  • Median household income: $42,263
  • Poverty rate: 26.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 16,275

18. Telfair County

  • Median household income: $41,801
  • Poverty rate: 31.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%
  • Population: 12,619

17. Jeff Davis County

  • Median household income: $41,780
  • Poverty rate: 22.6%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Population: 14,791

16. Wilkinson County

  • Median household income: $40,757
  • Poverty rate: 21.8%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 8,852

15. Taylor County

  • Median household income: $40,727
  • Poverty rate: 29.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%
  • Population: 7,799

14. Brantley County

  • Median household income: $40,166
  • Poverty rate: 16.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
  • Population: 18,105

13. Lanier County

  • Median household income: $39,971
  • Poverty rate: 32.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%
  • Population: 9,964

12. Turner County

  • Median household income: $39,666
  • Poverty rate: 22.4%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%
  • Population: 8,894

11. Sumter County

  • Median household income: $38,899
  • Poverty rate: 24.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Population: 29,378

10. Quitman County

  • Median household income: $38,889
  • Poverty rate: 15.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 23.5%
  • Population: 2,180

9. Treutlen County

  • Median household income: $38,641
  • Poverty rate: 28.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.9%
  • Population: 6,411

8. Ben Hill County

  • Median household income: $38,255
  • Poverty rate: 26.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 17,169

7. Atkinson County

  • Median household income: $38,007
  • Poverty rate: 27.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Population: 8,265

6. Wheeler County

  • Median household income: $36,354
  • Poverty rate: 26.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Population: 7,550

5. Webster County

  • Median household income: $35,000
  • Poverty rate: 27.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%
  • Population: 2,354

4. Macon County

Georgia+veterans | Oglethorpe Square, Savannah, Georgia
  • Median household income: $33,960
  • Poverty rate: 26.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
  • Population: 12,099

3. Hancock County

  • Median household income: $31,767
  • Poverty rate: 27.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
  • Population: 8,588

2. Jenkins County

  • Median household income: $31,463
  • Poverty rate: 27.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 8,704

1. Randolph County

  • Median household income: $24,638
  • Poverty rate: 28.1%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Population: 6,365
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Randolph, Georgia 24,638 28.1 7.5
2 Jenkins, Georgia 31,463 27.9 4.9
3 Hancock, Georgia 31,767 27.5 6.2
4 Macon, Georgia 33,960 26.2 9.2
5 Webster, Georgia 35,000 27.9 8.9
6 Wheeler, Georgia 36,354 26.7 6.4
7 Atkinson, Georgia 38,007 27.5 4.6
8 Ben Hill, Georgia 38,255 26.5 4.9
9 Treutlen, Georgia 38,641 28.1 10.9
10 Quitman, Georgia 38,889 15.3 23.5
11 Sumter, Georgia 38,899 24.2 6.4
12 Turner, Georgia 39,666 22.4 7.0
13 Lanier, Georgia 39,971 32.1 2.1
14 Brantley, Georgia 40,166 16.3 3.3
15 Taylor, Georgia 40,727 29.0 6.6
16 Wilkinson, Georgia 40,757 21.8 5.8
17 Jeff Davis, Georgia 41,780 22.6 4.0
18 Telfair, Georgia 41,801 31.3 2.1
19 Brooks, Georgia 42,263 26.5 4.9
20 Pulaski, Georgia 42,545 18.9 3.9
21 Stewart, Georgia 43,094 21.9 5.0
22 Clay, Georgia 43,264 25.7 3.5
23 Appling, Georgia 43,268 25.3 3.3
24 Terrell, Georgia 43,507 29.8 8.5
25 Chattooga, Georgia 43,556 19.9 4.7
26 Washington, Georgia 43,810 16.8 4.4
27 Bacon, Georgia 43,938 21.6 4.2
28 Ware, Georgia 44,138 23.7 4.3
29 Warren, Georgia 45,091 22.9 9.0
30 Baker, Georgia 45,417 23.1 12.2
31 Candler, Georgia 45,519 18.3 3.9
32 Dougherty, Georgia 45,640 26.4 9.9
33 Charlton, Georgia 45,770 20.5 8.3
34 Taliaferro, Georgia 45,881 18.9 4.0
35 Mitchell, Georgia 45,966 28.7 9.5

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply
clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.


Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, acs, Georgia, Georgia’s poorest counties, low income communities in Georgia, median income, poorest counties in Georgia, poorest places in Georgia, Income & Output

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Poorest Countries in the World

Here's How Rich Every US Senator Is

25 Richest Countries in the World

America’s Richest and Poorest States