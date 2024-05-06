Towns in Georgia With the Worst Poverty Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Georgia, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Georgia, 13.5% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Georgia with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 21.4% to 46.7%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $71,355.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.2% jobless rate across Georgia.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In all but one town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 33.6% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Thomasville

Poverty rate: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $45,789

$45,789 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%

26.5% Population: 18,744

34. St. Marys

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $68,199

$68,199 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%

5.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.8%

24.8% Population: 18,507

33. Doraville

Poverty rate: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $59,636

$59,636 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.0%

2.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.2%

31.2% Population: 10,691

32. Irondale

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $53,598

$53,598 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.0%

19.0% Population: 8,305

31. Rome

Poverty rate: 22.2%

22.2% Median household income: $48,512

$48,512 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3%

26.3% Population: 37,621

30. Douglas

Poverty rate: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $39,716

$39,716 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%

14.6% Population: 11,694

29. Country Club Estates

Poverty rate: 23.2%

23.2% Median household income: $57,816

$57,816 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.0%

15.0% Population: 9,057

28. Fairburn

Poverty rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $67,245

$67,245 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.0%

37.0% Population: 16,469

27. Eastman

Poverty rate: 23.8%

23.8% Median household income: $41,213

$41,213 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.6%

22.6% Population: 5,635

26. Cairo

Poverty rate: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $39,784

$39,784 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.5%

13.5% Population: 10,091

25. Tifton

Poverty rate: 24.4%

24.4% Median household income: $42,200

$42,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%

19.9% Population: 17,059

24. Moultrie

Poverty rate: 24.9%

24.9% Median household income: $41,228

$41,228 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.1%

19.1% Population: 14,533

23. Griffin

Poverty rate: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $42,047

$42,047 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%

18.2% Population: 23,485

22. LaGrange

Poverty rate: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $41,030

$41,030 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%

23.1% Population: 31,173

21. Adel

Poverty rate: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $26,800

$26,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.8%

19.8% Population: 5,571

20. Vidalia

Poverty rate: 26.6%

26.6% Median household income: $47,124

$47,124 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%

22.5% Population: 10,732

19. Bainbridge

Poverty rate: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $42,093

$42,093 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.8%

17.8% Population: 14,234

18. Swainsboro

Poverty rate: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $44,491

$44,491 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.2%

13.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%

11.6% Population: 7,542

17. Americus

Poverty rate: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $36,498

$36,498 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.5%

21.5% Population: 16,020

16. Fitzgerald

Poverty rate: 27.2%

27.2% Median household income: $32,500

$32,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%

6.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Population: 8,972

15. Sylvester

Poverty rate: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $48,599

$48,599 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%

8.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.5%

13.5% Population: 5,622

14. Blakely

Poverty rate: 28.5%

28.5% Median household income: $43,008

$43,008 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2%

11.2% Population: 5,299

13. Clarkston

Poverty rate: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $51,122

$51,122 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0%

24.0% Population: 14,553

12. Jackson

Poverty rate: 29.6%

29.6% Median household income: $43,824

$43,824 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1%

12.1% Population: 5,497

11. Brunswick

Poverty rate: 30.8%

30.8% Median household income: $29,781

$29,781 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%

19.7% Population: 15,243

10. Dock Junction

Poverty rate: 31.0%

31.0% Median household income: $44,438

$44,438 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.1%

13.1% Population: 8,176

9. Waynesboro

Poverty rate: 32.1%

32.1% Median household income: $41,932

$41,932 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 5,720

8. Cordele

Poverty rate: 32.3%

32.3% Median household income: $33,166

$33,166 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6%

13.6% Population: 10,210

7. Cedartown

Poverty rate: 33.8%

33.8% Median household income: $30,655

$30,655 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%

16.1% Population: 10,166

6. Waycross

Poverty rate: 33.8%

33.8% Median household income: $36,818

$36,818 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.8%

17.8% Population: 13,856

5. Dublin

Poverty rate: 35.5%

35.5% Median household income: $37,734

$37,734 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Population: 15,985

4. Thomaston

Poverty rate: 36.7%

36.7% Median household income: $30,298

$30,298 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.5%

17.5% Population: 9,720

3. Monroe

Poverty rate: 41.8%

41.8% Median household income: $45,307

$45,307 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.2%

13.2% Population: 15,036

2. McRae-Helena

Poverty rate: 42.1%

42.1% Median household income: N/A

N/A 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.9%

0.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.4%

7.4% Population: 6,338

1. Camilla

Poverty rate: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $27,306

$27,306 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Population: 5,163

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Camilla, Georgia 46.7 27,306 11.3 8.1 5,163 2 McRae-Helena, Georgia 42.1 N/A 0.9 7.4 6,338 3 Monroe, Georgia 41.8 45,307 11.2 13.2 15,036 4 Thomaston, Georgia 36.7 30,298 5.1 17.5 9,720 5 Dublin, Georgia 35.5 37,734 7.5 20.6 15,985 6 Waycross, Georgia 33.8 36,818 6.5 17.8 13,856 7 Cedartown, Georgia 33.8 30,655 7.4 16.1 10,166 8 Cordele, Georgia 32.3 33,166 8.8 13.6 10,210 9 Waynesboro, Georgia 32.1 41,932 4.8 16.3 5,720 10 Dock Junction, Georgia 31.0 44,438 4.6 13.1 8,176 11 Brunswick, Georgia 30.8 29,781 9.1 19.7 15,243 12 Jackson, Georgia 29.6 43,824 6.3 12.1 5,497 13 Clarkston, Georgia 28.9 51,122 8.6 24.0 14,553 14 Blakely, Georgia 28.5 43,008 5.6 11.2 5,299 15 Sylvester, Georgia 28.3 48,599 8.0 13.5 5,622 16 Fitzgerald, Georgia 27.2 32,500 6.1 14.1 8,972 17 Americus, Georgia 27.1 36,498 6.8 21.5 16,020 18 Swainsboro, Georgia 27.1 44,491 13.2 11.6 7,542 19 Bainbridge, Georgia 27.1 42,093 9.2 17.8 14,234 20 Vidalia, Georgia 26.6 47,124 7.4 22.5 10,732 21 Adel, Georgia 26.3 26,800 6.2 19.8 5,571 22 LaGrange, Georgia 25.4 41,030 5.3 23.1 31,173 23 Griffin, Georgia 25.4 42,047 5.5 18.2 23,485 24 Moultrie, Georgia 24.9 41,228 8.3 19.1 14,533 25 Tifton, Georgia 24.4 42,200 2.5 19.9 17,059 26 Cairo, Georgia 24.0 39,784 7.6 13.5 10,091 27 Eastman, Georgia 23.8 41,213 2.1 22.6 5,635 28 Fairburn, Georgia 23.4 67,245 5.2 37.0 16,469 29 Country Club Estates, Georgia 23.2 57,816 4.9 15.0 9,057 30 Douglas, Georgia 23.0 39,716 2.8 14.6 11,694 31 Rome, Georgia 22.2 48,512 4.5 26.3 37,621 32 Irondale, Georgia 21.9 53,598 5.9 19.0 8,305 33 Doraville, Georgia 21.8 59,636 2.0 31.2 10,691 34 St. Marys, Georgia 21.6 68,199 5.7 24.8 18,507 35 Thomasville, Georgia 21.4 45,789 4.5 26.5 18,744

