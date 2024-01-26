Special Report

America's Poorest Counties

Greene+County+Alabama | Horses on Farmland- Boligee, AL (Greene County)
alabama_extension / Flickr
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

The wealthiest country in the world by gross domestic product, the United States has a relatively high standard of living. After climbing steadily for decades, the median household income in the U.S. is now about $75,000 per year, up from $30,000 in 1990

Though most of the country has benefited meaningfully from years of steady GDP growth and productivity gains, some parts of the country have not. Due to a range of factors, including deindustrialization, limited access to education, and stalled economic development, in many American communities, household incomes remain at or below levels not seen on a national scale since the 1980s and early 1990s. 

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 poorest counties. We ranked all U.S. counties and county equivalents on median household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. 

Among the counties and parishes on this list, median household incomes range from $32,844 per year to just $17,900. In nearly all of them, the share of the population living below the poverty line is more than double the 12.5% U.S. poverty rate. 

Nearly every county on this list is in the South, including five in Mississippi, the only state where most households earn less than $55,000 a year. The only two counties that are not in the Southern U.S. are located in South Dakota and contain parts of American Indian Reservations — economically marginalized communities located on federal land.

Every county and county equivalent on this list is virtually entirely rural, and employment opportunities — well-paying or otherwise — are often in short supply. Nearly half of the 25 poorest U.S. counties and parishes have double-digit average five-year unemployment rates. In some cases, jobless rates exceed 15% and even 20%, well above the comparable 5.3% national jobless rate. (Here is a look at the worst U.S. counties to live in.)

Most well-paying jobs in the U.S. are open only to those with a college education — and in every county and parish on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is below the 34.3% share of adults nationwide with a four-year degree. In over half of these places, fewer than 15% of the 25 and older adult population have a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Here are America’s poorest counties.

 

 

25. Owsley County, Kentucky

Owsley County Kentucky Courthouse by W.marsh
Owsley County Kentucky Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by W.marsh
  • Median household income: $32,844 ($42,305 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 28.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 14.2% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 4,054
  • County seat: Booneville

24. Greene County, Alabama

Source: alabama_extension / Flickr
  • Median household income: $32,796 ($42,353 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 32.9% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.5% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,706
  • County seat: Eutaw

23. Perry County, Alabama

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $32,332 ($42,817 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 32.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 15.6% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2% (bottom 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 8,479
  • County seat: Marion

22. Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota

Welcome to South Dakota and Oglala Lakota Nation signs by Steve Elliott from UK - SD and Oglala Lakota Nation
Welcome to South Dakota and Oglala Lakota Nation signs (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Steve Elliott from UK - SD and Oglala Lakota Nation
  • Median household income: $32,279 ($42,870 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 55.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.7% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 13,695
  • County seat: N/A

21. Lake County, Tennessee

Lake County Tennessee Courthouse by chiacomo
Lake County Tennessee Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by chiacomo
  • Median household income: $32,064 ($43,085 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 27.9% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.9% (top 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,898
  • County seat: Tiptonville

20. Claiborne Parish, Louisiana

Source: Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $32,034 ($43,115 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 32.6% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.1% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 14,203
  • County seat: Homer

19. Magoffin County, Kentucky

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median household income: $31,927 ($43,222 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 30.4% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 11,647
  • County seat: Salyersville

18. Humphreys County, Mississippi

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,907 ($43,242 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 32.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 13.7% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,744
  • County seat: Belzoni

17. Hancock County, Tennessee

Hancock-county-courthouse-tn1 by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BrineStans
Hancock-county-courthouse-tn1 (CC BY 3.0) by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BrineStans
  • Median household income: $31,809 ($43,340 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 32.3% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 10.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,726
  • County seat: Sneedville

16. Hancock County, Georgia

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,767 ($43,382 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 27.5% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 6.2% (top 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.6% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 8,588
  • County seat: Sparta

15. Sumter County, Alabama

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,726 ($43,423 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 30.4% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.2% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 12,196
  • County seat: Livingston

14. Lee County, Kentucky

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,682 ($43,467 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 31.4% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.0% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.3% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,338
  • County seat: Beattyville

13. Jefferson County, Mississippi

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,544 ($43,605 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 31.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 5.4% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,207
  • County seat: Fayette

12. Jenkins County, Georgia

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $31,463 ($43,686 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 27.9% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.9% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 8,704
  • County seat: Millen

11. Quitman County, Mississippi

Marks MS 038 by Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com)
Marks MS 038 (CC BY 3.0) by Thomas R Machnitzki ([email protected])
  • Median household income: $31,192 ($43,957 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 30.2% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.4% (bottom 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,113
  • County seat: Marks

10. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana

Lake Providence by NatalieMaynor
Lake Providence (CC BY 2.0) by NatalieMaynor
  • Median household income: $30,856 ($44,293 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 40.3% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 15.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,371
  • County seat: Lake Providence

9. Brooks County, Texas

Brooks County Courthouse, Falfurrias, Texas by 25or6to4
Brooks County Courthouse, Falfurrias, Texas (CC BY-SA 4.0) by 25or6to4
  • Median household income: $30,566 ($44,583 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 33.2% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 2.1% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.1% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 7,059
  • County seat: Falfurrias

8. Presidio County, Texas

Presidio County Courthouse in ... by Jonathan Cutrer
Presidio County Courthouse in ... (CC BY 2.0) by Jonathan Cutrer
  • Median household income: $29,012 ($46,137 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 40.0% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.3% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,168
  • County seat: Marfa

7. Holmes County, Mississippi

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $28,818 ($46,331 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 35.0% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 8.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7% (bottom 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 16,848
  • County seat: Lexington

6. Wolfe County, Kentucky

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $28,666 ($46,483 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 36.8% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 20.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,573
  • County seat: Campton

5. McDowell County, West Virginia

McDowell County WV Court by Coal town guy
McDowell County WV Court (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Coal town guy
  • Median household income: $28,235 ($46,914 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 33.3% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 15.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 18,911
  • County seat: Welch

4. Dimmit County, Texas

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $27,374 ($47,775 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 43.6% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.7% (middle 50% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6% (bottom 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 8,672
  • County seat: Carrizo Springs

3. Jackson County, South Dakota

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $26,078 ($49,071 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 38.4% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.4% (top 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6% (bottom 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 2,838
  • County seat: Kadoka

2. Randolph County, Georgia

Randolph County, GA by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
Randolph County, GA (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Rivers Langley; SaveRivers
  • Median household income: $24,638 ($50,511 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 28.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 7.5% (top 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 6,365
  • County seat: Cuthbert

1. Issaquena County, Mississippi

Source: Tiago_Fernandez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $17,900 ($57,249 less than U.S. median)
  • Poverty rate: 20.6% (top 25% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 12.1% (top 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.2% (bottom 10% among 3,142 U.S. counties and county equivalents)
  • Population: 1,206
  • County seat: Mayersville

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, acs, america’s poorest counties, counties with the largest poor populations, poorest counties, poorest places in the United States, rural poverty, Income & Output

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

25 Poorest Countries in the World

Here's How Rich Every US Senator Is

25 Richest Countries in the World

America’s Richest and Poorest States