America's Poorest Counties

The wealthiest country in the world by gross domestic product, the United States has a relatively high standard of living. After climbing steadily for decades, the median household income in the U.S. is now about $75,000 per year, up from $30,000 in 1990.

Though most of the country has benefited meaningfully from years of steady GDP growth and productivity gains, some parts of the country have not. Due to a range of factors, including deindustrialization, limited access to education, and stalled economic development, in many American communities, household incomes remain at or below levels not seen on a national scale since the 1980s and early 1990s.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 poorest counties. We ranked all U.S. counties and county equivalents on median household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties and parishes on this list, median household incomes range from $32,844 per year to just $17,900. In nearly all of them, the share of the population living below the poverty line is more than double the 12.5% U.S. poverty rate.

Nearly every county on this list is in the South, including five in Mississippi, the only state where most households earn less than $55,000 a year. The only two counties that are not in the Southern U.S. are located in South Dakota and contain parts of American Indian Reservations — economically marginalized communities located on federal land.

Every county and county equivalent on this list is virtually entirely rural, and employment opportunities — well-paying or otherwise — are often in short supply. Nearly half of the 25 poorest U.S. counties and parishes have double-digit average five-year unemployment rates. In some cases, jobless rates exceed 15% and even 20%, well above the comparable 5.3% national jobless rate. (Here is a look at the worst U.S. counties to live in.)

Most well-paying jobs in the U.S. are open only to those with a college education — and in every county and parish on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is below the 34.3% share of adults nationwide with a four-year degree. In over half of these places, fewer than 15% of the 25 and older adult population have a bachelor’s degree. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Here are America’s poorest counties.