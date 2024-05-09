Income

Towns in New York With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including New York state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In New York, 13.6% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in New York with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 18.8% to over 60%, and in all but one of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $81,386.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.2% jobless rate across New York.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 38.8% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

Hands-on food of the hungry is the hope of poverty : concept of homelessness
The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Hornell

  • Poverty rate: 18.8%
  • Median household income: $47,632
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%
  • Population: 8,208

34. Watertown

  • Poverty rate: 19.5%
  • Median household income: $49,722
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.3%
  • Population: 24,859

33. Cohoes

  • Poverty rate: 19.6%
  • Median household income: $62,679
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.4%
  • Population: 17,960

32. Rensselaer

  • Poverty rate: 19.9%
  • Median household income: $68,284
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.9%
  • Population: 9,252

31. Auburn

  • Poverty rate: 19.9%
  • Median household income: $48,203
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.1%
  • Population: 26,674

30. Watervliet

  • Poverty rate: 20.2%
  • Median household income: $51,092
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9%
  • Population: 10,325

29. Johnson City

  • Poverty rate: 20.3%
  • Median household income: $50,611
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.1%
  • Population: 15,229

28. Mechanicville

  • Poverty rate: 20.7%
  • Median household income: $45,686
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%
  • Population: 5,177

27. Gloversville

Fulton County Museum, Gloversville by Beyond My Ken
  • Poverty rate: 20.7%
  • Median household income: $47,205
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
  • Population: 15,113

26. Flanders

  • Poverty rate: 21.0%
  • Median household income: $79,100
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.5%
  • Population: 6,411

25. Lackawanna

Ridge Road - Lackawanna, New Y... by Doug Kerr
  • Poverty rate: 21.5%
  • Median household income: $46,869
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.8%
  • Population: 19,762

24. Massena

  • Poverty rate: 21.6%
  • Median household income: $48,161
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.0%
  • Population: 10,218

23. Plattsburgh

  • Poverty rate: 21.7%
  • Median household income: $55,049
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.8%
  • Population: 19,907

22. Amsterdam

  • Poverty rate: 22.0%
  • Median household income: $46,338
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%
  • Population: 18,244

21. Hudson

  • Poverty rate: 23.3%
  • Median household income: $46,293
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.0%
  • Population: 5,923

20. Port Jervis

  • Poverty rate: 23.6%
  • Median household income: $38,804
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.8%
  • Population: 8,725

19. Olean

  • Poverty rate: 23.8%
  • Median household income: $45,078
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.7%
  • Population: 13,890

18. Fulton

  • Poverty rate: 23.9%
  • Median household income: $51,243
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%
  • Population: 11,381

17. Dunkirk

  • Poverty rate: 24.9%
  • Median household income: $46,800
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
  • Population: 12,668

16. Niagara Falls

  • Poverty rate: 25.1%
  • Median household income: $45,932
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%
  • Population: 48,502

15. Spring Valley

Spring Valley, NY, post office by Daniel Case
  • Poverty rate: 25.3%
  • Median household income: $50,749
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%
  • Population: 32,963

14. Oswego

  • Poverty rate: 25.4%
  • Median household income: $50,266
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%
  • Population: 17,092

13. Viola

  • Poverty rate: 25.5%
  • Median household income: $93,844
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3%
  • Population: 7,385

12. Monticello

  • Poverty rate: 25.6%
  • Median household income: $45,531
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%
  • Population: 7,224

11. Salamanca

Salamanca City Central School District Overhead by Vpezzy45
  • Poverty rate: 25.8%
  • Median household income: $38,472
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2%
  • Population: 5,906

10. Malone

  • Poverty rate: 26.3%
  • Median household income: $49,531
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.7%
  • Population: 5,507

9. Newburgh

  • Poverty rate: 26.5%
  • Median household income: $48,555
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%
  • Population: 28,751

8. Elmira

Elmira is a Town in Upstate New York on the Chemung River by Jacob Boomsma
  • Poverty rate: 27.6%
  • Median household income: $41,073
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%
  • Population: 26,494

7. Jamestown

  • Poverty rate: 28.2%
  • Median household income: $39,507
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.0%
  • Population: 28,679

6. Endicott

Endicott New York ~ Endicott ... by Onasill ~ Bill - Onasill ~ Bill - Be Safe
  • Poverty rate: 29.5%
  • Median household income: $43,509
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.1%
  • Population: 13,540

5. Binghamton

  • Poverty rate: 31.7%
  • Median household income: $42,031
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.7%
  • Population: 47,617

4. Kiryas Joel

Kiryas Joel crop by Daniel Case
  • Poverty rate: 43.3%
  • Median household income: $40,218
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.3%
  • Population: 34,368

3. Monsey

  • Poverty rate: 45.8%
  • Median household income: $49,630
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2%
  • Population: 28,287

2. Kaser

Clarkstown NY Landscape by Alexisrael
  • Poverty rate: 60.4%
  • Median household income: $30,320
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.0%
  • Population: 5,501

1. New Square

  • Poverty rate: 64.2%
  • Median household income: $27,488
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.4%
  • Population: 9,578
Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population
1 New Square, New York 64.2 27,488 8.1 2.4 9,578
2 Kaser, New York 60.4 30,320 7.2 5.0 5,501
3 Monsey, New York 45.8 49,630 8.2 14.2 28,287
4 Kiryas Joel, New York 43.3 40,218 3.4 6.3 34,368
5 Binghamton, New York 31.7 42,031 10.1 30.7 47,617
6 Endicott, New York 29.5 43,509 7.5 19.1 13,540
7 Jamestown, New York 28.2 39,507 9.1 21.0 28,679
8 Elmira, New York 27.6 41,073 9.8 17.1 26,494
9 Newburgh, New York 26.5 48,555 7.8 19.7 28,751
10 Malone, New York 26.3 49,531 2.7 25.7 5,507
11 Salamanca, New York 25.8 38,472 7.8 14.2 5,906
12 Monticello, New York 25.6 45,531 9.3 18.0 7,224
13 Viola, New York 25.5 93,844 12.5 35.3 7,385
14 Oswego, New York 25.4 50,266 10.6 27.8 17,092
15 Spring Valley, New York 25.3 50,749 5.6 18.5 32,963
16 Niagara Falls, New York 25.1 45,932 9.1 22.0 48,502
17 Dunkirk, New York 24.9 46,800 4.6 16.9 12,668
18 Fulton, New York 23.9 51,243 9.0 15.6 11,381
19 Olean, New York 23.8 45,078 6.6 26.7 13,890
20 Port Jervis, New York 23.6 38,804 7.9 14.8 8,725
21 Hudson, New York 23.3 46,293 12.8 34.0 5,923
22 Amsterdam, New York 22.0 46,338 9.2 19.4 18,244
23 Plattsburgh, New York 21.7 55,049 6.0 39.8 19,907
24 Massena, New York 21.6 48,161 6.7 26.0 10,218
25 Lackawanna, New York 21.5 46,869 5.4 19.8 19,762
26 Flanders, New York 21.0 79,100 2.6 16.5 6,411
27 Gloversville, New York 20.7 47,205 7.2 15.3 15,113
28 Mechanicville, New York 20.7 45,686 6.4 20.2 5,177
29 Johnson City, New York 20.3 50,611 11.2 28.1 15,229
30 Watervliet, New York 20.2 51,092 4.7 18.9 10,325
31 Auburn, New York 19.9 48,203 5.9 19.1 26,674
32 Rensselaer, New York 19.9 68,284 2.7 27.9 9,252
33 Cohoes, New York 19.6 62,679 7.3 26.4 17,960
34 Watertown, New York 19.5 49,722 5.8 25.3 24,859
35 Hornell, New York 18.8 47,632 8.5 16.3 8,208

