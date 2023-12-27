The Poorest County In Every State

By several measures, the U.S. economy is stronger than it has been in recent memory. Falling to just 3.6% in 2022, the annual unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since the 1960s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, household incomes are at an all-time high. Also, for the first time in nearly two decades, the share of Americans living below the poverty line has been below 13% for four consecutive years.
Still, perceptions of the U.S. economy are overwhelmingly negative. Due largely to broad, macroeconomic circumstances, including inflation, the national debt, and taxes, 83% of Americans see economic conditions as poor or only fair, according to a March 2023 Gallup poll. But for many Americans, reasons for pessimism are far more personal.
Though the typical American household earns over $75,000 a year, there are communities across the country where most households earn far less than that — often by tens of thousands of dollars. In many of these places, residents are far more likely to live below the poverty line than the typical American, and employment opportunities are relatively limited.
Using five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county or county equivalent in each state. In every county, borough, parish, or independent city on this list, incomes are anywhere from 11% to 66% lower than they are across the state. Annual unemployment data is from the BLS, and all other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
While incomes are low relative to the surrounding state in every county or county equivalent on this list, the levels of financial hardship vary considerably. In some parts of the South, including Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, there are counties or parishes where most households earn less than $30,000 a year. Meanwhile, in a few wealthier, coastal states, like Hawaii, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, household incomes in the poorest communities are closely in line with the national median. (This is what you need to actually earn to be middle class in your state.)
Both at an individual level and across broad populations, incomes tend to rise with educational attainment, and in 49 of the 50 states, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate in the poorest county or county equivalent is below the statewide rate. Similarly, the vast majority of places on this list had a higher jobless rate in 2022 than the state as a whole, exceeding it by over 3 percentage points in some cases. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking local economy in every state.)
Here is the poorest county in every state.
Alabama: Sumter
- Median household income: $31,726 (Alabama: $59,609)
- Poverty rate: 30.4% (Alabama: 15.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.5% (Alabama: 2.6%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- Local population: 12,196
- County seat: Livingston
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 67
Alaska: Kusilvak
- Median household income: $42,663 (Alaska: $86,370)
- Poverty rate: 34.3% (Alaska: 10.5%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 12.9% (Alaska: 4.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.6% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- Local population: 8,372
- County seat: N/A
- County equivalents considered in state: 30
Arizona: Apache
- Median household income: $37,483 (Arizona: $72,581)
- Poverty rate: 32.5% (Arizona: 13.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 7.7% (Arizona: 3.8%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- Local population: 66,054
- County seat: St. Johns
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 15
Arkansas: Lee
- Median household income: $33,801 (Arkansas: $56,335)
- Poverty rate: 27.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.6% (Arkansas: 3.3%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.7% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- Local population: 8,666
- County seat: Marianna
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 75
California: Trinity
- Median household income: $47,317 (California: $91,905)
- Poverty rate: 22.0% (California: 12.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.6% (California: 4.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2% (California: 35.9%)
- Local population: 15,889
- County seat: Weaverville
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 58
Colorado: Costilla
- Median household income: $34,578 (Colorado: $87,598)
- Poverty rate: 22.5% (Colorado: 9.6%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.1% (Colorado: 3.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- Local population: 3,534
- County seat: San Luis
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 64
Connecticut: Southeastern Connecticut Planning Region
- Median household income: $80,330 (Connecticut: $90,213)
- Poverty rate: 9.9% (Connecticut: 10.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: N/A (Connecticut: 4.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.8% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
- Local population: 280,293
- County seat: N/A
- County equivalents considered in state: 9
Delaware: Kent
- Median household income: $69,278 (Delaware: $79,325)
- Poverty rate: 12.3% (Delaware: 11.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.2% (Delaware: 4.5%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- Local population: 182,400
- County seat: Dover
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 3
Florida: Glades
- Median household income: $37,221 (Florida: $67,917)
- Poverty rate: 21.9% (Florida: 12.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.2% (Florida: 2.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0% (Florida: 32.3%)
- Local population: 12,179
- County seat: Moore Haven
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 67
Georgia: Randolph
- Median household income: $24,638 (Georgia: $71,355)
- Poverty rate: 28.1% (Georgia: 13.5%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.4% (Georgia: 3.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- Local population: 6,365
- County seat: Cuthbert
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 159
Hawaii: Hawaii
- Median household income: $74,238 (Hawaii: $94,814)
- Poverty rate: 14.1% (Hawaii: 9.6%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.6% (Hawaii: 3.5%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.7% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- Local population: 202,163
- County seat: Hilo
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 5
Idaho: Butte
- Median household income: $37,358 (Idaho: $70,214)
- Poverty rate: 22.1% (Idaho: 11.0%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0% (Idaho: 2.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- Local population: 2,605
- County seat: Arco
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 44
Illinois: Alexander
- Median household income: $40,365 (Illinois: $78,433)
- Poverty rate: 21.4% (Illinois: 11.8%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 6.3% (Illinois: 4.6%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.3% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- Local population: 5,261
- County seat: Cairo
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 102
Indiana: Crawford
- Median household income: $46,706 (Indiana: $67,173)
- Poverty rate: 21.9% (Indiana: 12.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.5% (Indiana: 3.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- Local population: 10,511
- County seat: English
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 92
Iowa: Appanoose
- Median household income: $50,684 (Iowa: $70,571)
- Poverty rate: 17.3% (Iowa: 11.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.9% (Iowa: 2.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- Local population: 12,279
- County seat: Centerville
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 99
Kansas: Graham
- Median household income: $47,071 (Kansas: $69,747)
- Poverty rate: 9.9% (Kansas: 11.6%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.4% (Kansas: 2.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- Local population: 2,430
- County seat: Hill City
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 105
Kentucky: Wolfe
- Median household income: $28,666 (Kentucky: $60,183)
- Poverty rate: 36.8% (Kentucky: 16.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.6% (Kentucky: 3.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- Local population: 6,573
- County seat: Campton
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 120
Louisiana: East Carroll
- Median household income: $30,856 (Louisiana: $57,852)
- Poverty rate: 40.3% (Louisiana: 18.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 7.9% (Louisiana: 3.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- Local population: 7,371
- Parish seat: Lake Providence
- Parishes considered in state: 64
Maine: Aroostook
- Median household income: $50,843 (Maine: $68,251)
- Poverty rate: 14.9% (Maine: 10.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.1% (Maine: 3.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4% (Maine: 34.1%)
- Local population: 67,237
- County seat: Houlton
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 16
Maryland: Somerset
- Median household income: $52,149 (Maryland: $98,461)
- Poverty rate: 19.8% (Maryland: 9.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.8% (Maryland: 3.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- Local population: 24,672
- County seat: Princess Anne
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 24
Massachusetts: Hampden
- Median household income: $66,619 (Massachusetts: $96,505)
- Poverty rate: 15.8% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.9% (Massachusetts: 3.8%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.6% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- Local population: 464,575
- County seat: Springfield
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 14
Michigan: Lake
- Median household income: $45,946 (Michigan: $68,505)
- Poverty rate: 20.3% (Michigan: 13.1%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 7.1% (Michigan: 4.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- Local population: 12,285
- County seat: Baldwin
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 83
Minnesota: Mahnomen
- Median household income: $52,739 (Minnesota: $84,313)
- Poverty rate: 20.6% (Minnesota: 9.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.9% (Minnesota: 2.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- Local population: 5,389
- County seat: Mahnomen
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 87
Mississippi: Issaquena
- Median household income: $17,900 (Mississippi: $52,985)
- Poverty rate: 20.6% (Mississippi: 19.2%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 7.3% (Mississippi: 3.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.2% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- Local population: 1,206
- County seat: Mayersville
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 82
Missouri: Hickory
- Median household income: $33,302 (Missouri: $65,920)
- Poverty rate: 17.6% (Missouri: 12.8%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.7% (Missouri: 2.5%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- Local population: 8,452
- County seat: Hermitage
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 115
Montana: Glacier
- Median household income: $41,078 (Montana: $66,341)
- Poverty rate: 29.4% (Montana: 12.4%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.0% (Montana: 2.6%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.5% (Montana: 34.0%)
- Local population: 13,781
- County seat: Cut Bank
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 56
Nebraska: Hooker
- Median household income: $43,333 (Nebraska: $71,722)
- Poverty rate: 8.1% (Nebraska: 10.4%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.7% (Nebraska: 2.3%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.1% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- Local population: 659
- County seat: Mullen
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 93
Nevada: Esmeralda
- Median household income: $40,694 (Nevada: $71,646)
- Poverty rate: 16.1% (Nevada: 12.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.7% (Nevada: 5.4%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- Local population: 980
- County seat: Goldfield
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 17
New Hampshire: Coos
- Median household income: $55,247 (New Hampshire: $90,845)
- Poverty rate: 11.6% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.3% (New Hampshire: 2.5%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- Local population: 31,430
- County seat: Lancaster
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 10
New Jersey: Cumberland
- Median household income: $62,310 (New Jersey: $97,126)
- Poverty rate: 15.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.1% (New Jersey: 3.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- Local population: 153,588
- County seat: Bridgeton
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 21
New Mexico: De Baca
- Median household income: $34,702 (New Mexico: $58,722)
- Poverty rate: 16.3% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.4% (New Mexico: 4.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.2% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- Local population: 1,695
- County seat: Fort Sumner
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 33
New York: Bronx
- Median household income: $47,036 (New York: $81,386)
- Poverty rate: 26.9% (New York: 13.6%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 7.8% (New York: 4.3%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2% (New York: 38.8%)
- Local population: 1,443,229
- County seat: N/A
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 62
North Carolina: Washington
- Median household income: $38,927 (North Carolina: $66,186)
- Poverty rate: 21.6% (North Carolina: 13.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.1% (North Carolina: 3.7%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- Local population: 11,051
- County seat: Plymouth
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 100
North Dakota: Sioux
- Median household income: $41,201 (North Dakota: $73,959)
- Poverty rate: 39.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.6% (North Dakota: 2.1%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- Local population: 3,896
- County seat: Fort Yates
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 53
Ohio: Adams
- Median household income: $46,234 (Ohio: $66,990)
- Poverty rate: 19.6% (Ohio: 13.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.4% (Ohio: 4.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- Local population: 27,509
- County seat: West Union
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 88
Oklahoma: Pushmataha
- Median household income: $42,274 (Oklahoma: $61,364)
- Poverty rate: 21.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.8% (Oklahoma: 3.0%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- Local population: 10,845
- County seat: Antlers
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 77
Oregon: Harney
- Median household income: $45,462 (Oregon: $76,632)
- Poverty rate: 12.1% (Oregon: 11.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.9% (Oregon: 4.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- Local population: 7,496
- County seat: Burns
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 36
Pennsylvania: Cameron
- Median household income: $46,186 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)
- Poverty rate: 15.0% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.7% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- Local population: 4,536
- County seat: Emporium
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 67
Rhode Island: Providence
- Median household income: $72,579 (Rhode Island: $81,370)
- Poverty rate: 13.6% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.5% (Rhode Island: 3.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.2% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- Local population: 657,984
- County seat: Providence
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Marlboro
- Median household income: $34,275 (South Carolina: $63,623)
- Poverty rate: 27.8% (South Carolina: 14.4%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 6.5% (South Carolina: 3.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- Local population: 26,585
- County seat: Bennettsville
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 46
South Dakota: Jackson
- Median household income: $26,078 (South Dakota: $69,457)
- Poverty rate: 38.4% (South Dakota: 12.3%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.0% (South Dakota: 2.1%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- Local population: 2,838
- County seat: Kadoka
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 66
Tennessee: Hancock
- Median household income: $31,809 (Tennessee: $64,035)
- Poverty rate: 32.3% (Tennessee: 14.0%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.2% (Tennessee: 3.4%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- Local population: 6,726
- County seat: Sneedville
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 95
Texas: Dimmit
- Median household income: $27,374 (Texas: $73,035)
- Poverty rate: 43.6% (Texas: 13.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.8% (Texas: 3.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6% (Texas: 32.3%)
- Local population: 8,672
- County seat: Carrizo Springs
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 253
Utah: Piute
- Median household income: $33,359 (Utah: $86,833)
- Poverty rate: 20.9% (Utah: 8.5%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.1% (Utah: 2.3%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6% (Utah: 36.1%)
- Local population: 1,764
- County seat: Junction
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 29
Vermont: Essex
- Median household income: $55,247 (Vermont: $74,014)
- Poverty rate: 13.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.0% (Vermont: 2.6%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- Local population: 5,976
- County seat: Guildhall
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 14
Virginia: Norton
- Median household income: $36,974 (Virginia: $87,249)
- Poverty rate: 29.1% (Virginia: 10.0%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.8% (Virginia: 2.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- Local population: 3,668
- County seat: N/A
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 133
Washington: Whitman
- Median household income: $49,345 (Washington: $90,325)
- Poverty rate: 23.9% (Washington: 9.9%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 4.7% (Washington: 4.2%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (Washington: 38.0%)
- Local population: 47,141
- County seat: Colfax
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 39
West Virginia: McDowell
- Median household income: $28,235 (West Virginia: $55,217)
- Poverty rate: 33.3% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 6.3% (West Virginia: 3.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- Local population: 18,911
- County seat: Welch
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 55
Wisconsin: Langlade
- Median household income: $55,091 (Wisconsin: $72,458)
- Poverty rate: 12.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 3.6% (Wisconsin: 2.9%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.8% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- Local population: 19,512
- County seat: Antigo
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 72
Wyoming: Niobrara
- Median household income: $54,375 (Wyoming: $72,495)
- Poverty rate: 18.3% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
- Unemployment rate, 2022: 2.9% (Wyoming: 3.6%)
- Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- Local population: 2,460
- County seat: Lusk
- Counties and county equivalents considered in state: 23
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.