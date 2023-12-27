The Poorest County In Every State

By several measures, the U.S. economy is stronger than it has been in recent memory. Falling to just 3.6% in 2022, the annual unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since the 1960s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, household incomes are at an all-time high. Also, for the first time in nearly two decades, the share of Americans living below the poverty line has been below 13% for four consecutive years.

Still, perceptions of the U.S. economy are overwhelmingly negative. Due largely to broad, macroeconomic circumstances, including inflation, the national debt, and taxes, 83% of Americans see economic conditions as poor or only fair, according to a March 2023 Gallup poll. But for many Americans, reasons for pessimism are far more personal.

Though the typical American household earns over $75,000 a year, there are communities across the country where most households earn far less than that — often by tens of thousands of dollars. In many of these places, residents are far more likely to live below the poverty line than the typical American, and employment opportunities are relatively limited.

Using five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county or county equivalent in each state. In every county, borough, parish, or independent city on this list, incomes are anywhere from 11% to 66% lower than they are across the state. Annual unemployment data is from the BLS, and all other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

While incomes are low relative to the surrounding state in every county or county equivalent on this list, the levels of financial hardship vary considerably. In some parts of the South, including Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, there are counties or parishes where most households earn less than $30,000 a year. Meanwhile, in a few wealthier, coastal states, like Hawaii, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, household incomes in the poorest communities are closely in line with the national median. (This is what you need to actually earn to be middle class in your state.)

Both at an individual level and across broad populations, incomes tend to rise with educational attainment, and in 49 of the 50 states, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate in the poorest county or county equivalent is below the statewide rate. Similarly, the vast majority of places on this list had a higher jobless rate in 2022 than the state as a whole, exceeding it by over 3 percentage points in some cases. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking local economy in every state.)

Here is the poorest county in every state.