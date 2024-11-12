These Places Are High Risk for Climate Disaster and Care the Least About Climate Change Red Lemon / Shutterstock.com

Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it.

While climate worry correlates somewhat with climate disaster risk, there are broad swaths of at-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.

Most unworried, at-risk counties are in Southeast coastal communities or the Gulf Coast.

In September 2024, hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through much of the Southeast, causing hundreds of deaths and hundreds of billions of dollars in damage. While the storms brought catastrophe to some of the most conservative parts of the country, and attribution scientists have declared that the hurricanes were made worse by global warming, natural disasters historically do little to shift climate change belief and action.

Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it. In their biennial survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried.” Combining survey answers with FEMA climate disaster risk reveals dozens of high-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.

To determine the high-risk counties that care about climate change the least, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and disaster risk from FEMA. Counties classified as “relatively high” or “very high” risk for natural disasters like flooding, earthquake, and wildfire by FEMA were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022.

50. Shelby County, TN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.3%

38.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 34.0%

34.0% Median household income: $59,621

$59,621 County seat: Memphis

49. Brevard County, FL

Bkamprath / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%

38.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $71,308

$71,308 County seat: Titusville

48. Kern County, CA

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%

38.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $63,883

$63,883 County seat: Bakersfield

47. Beaufort County, SC

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%

38.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.4%

54.4% Median household income: $81,260

$81,260 County seat: Beaufort

46. Seminole County, FL

TimothyOLeary / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%

38.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 48.0%

48.0% Median household income: $79,490

$79,490 County seat: Sanford

45. Sutter County, CA

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%

38.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.2%

57.2% Median household income: $72,654

$72,654 County seat: Yuba City

44. Polk County, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%

38.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $60,901

$60,901 County seat: Bartow

43. Lubbock County, TX

Patricia Elaine Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.8%

38.8% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%

65.3% Median household income: $61,911

$61,911 County seat: Lubbock

42. Tulsa County, OK

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.9%

38.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%

56.5% Median household income: $65,229

$65,229 County seat: Tulsa

41. Lafayette Parish, LA

artiste9999 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%

39.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.3%

63.3% Median household income: $66,617

$66,617 County seat: Lafayette

40. Escambia County, FL

olin_gilbert / Flickr

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%

39.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $61,642

$61,642 County seat: Pensacola

39. Ocean County, NJ

Cwieders / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.2%

39.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $82,379

$82,379 County seat: Toms River

38. Jefferson County, AL

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.4%

39.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 42.6%

42.6% Median household income: $63,595

$63,595 County seat: Birmingham

37. Pasco County, FL

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.7%

39.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 59.5%

59.5% Median household income: $63,187

$63,187 County seat: Dade City

36. Manatee County, FL

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.0%

40.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $71,385

$71,385 County seat: Bradenton

35. Brunswick County, NC

gerrydincher / Flickr

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%

40.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.9%

61.9% Median household income: $71,193

$71,193 County seat: Bolivia

34. Dare County, NC

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%

40.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $79,742

$79,742 County seat: Manteo

33. Galveston County, TX

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%

40.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.6%

60.6% Median household income: $83,913

$83,913 County seat: Galveston

32. Volusia County, FL

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.1%

41.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%

56.5% Median household income: $63,075

$63,075 County seat: DeLand

31. Dorchester County, SC

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.3%

41.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $73,686

$73,686 County seat: St. George

30. Jefferson County, TX

nakrnsm / Flickr

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.7%

41.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 50.2%

50.2% Median household income: $57,294

$57,294 County seat: Beaumont

29. Ascension Parish, LA

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%

42.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%

65.3% Median household income: $93,800

$93,800 County seat: Donaldsonville

28. Collier County, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%

42.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%

62.0% Median household income: $82,011

$82,011 County seat: East Naples

27. Okaloosa County, FL

ghornephoto / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.3%

42.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 68.6%

68.6% Median household income: $73,988

$73,988 County seat: Crestview

26. Martin County, FL

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.5%

42.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%

62.0% Median household income: $77,894

$77,894 County seat: Stuart

25. Craven County, NC

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.7%

42.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $61,676

$61,676 County seat: New Bern

24. Marion County, FL

scampj / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.9%

42.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.5%

62.5% Median household income: $55,265

$55,265 County seat: Ocala

23. Montgomery County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%

43.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.2%

71.2% Median household income: $95,946

$95,946 County seat: Conroe

22. Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%

43.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.6%

65.6% Median household income: $55,274

$55,274 County seat: Amite City

21. Indian River County, FL

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.0%

44.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.4%

60.4% Median household income: $67,543

$67,543 County seat: Vero Beach

20. Berkeley County, SC

James Randklev / Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.1%

44.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.9%

54.9% Median household income: $77,874

$77,874 County seat: Moncks Corner

19. Carteret County, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.2%

44.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.3%

70.3% Median household income: $66,965

$66,965 County seat: Beaufort

18. Horry County, SC

Ricky Friar / 500px / 500Px Plus via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.5%

44.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.1%

66.1% Median household income: $59,880

$59,880 County seat: Conway

17. Charlotte County, FL

DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%

44.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.0%

63.0% Median household income: $62,164

$62,164 County seat: Punta Gorda

16. Citrus County, FL

Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%

44.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.1%

70.1% Median household income: $52,569

$52,569 County seat: Inverness

15. Utah County, UT

Robert_Ford / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.7%

44.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 67.8%

67.8% Median household income: $91,263

$91,263 County seat: Provo

14. St. Tammany Parish, LA

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.9%

44.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $76,914

$76,914 County seat: Covington

13. Bay County, FL

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.0%

45.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $65,999

$65,999 County seat: Panama City

12. Hernando County, FL

Sean Craft / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.1%

45.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 64.6%

64.6% Median household income: $59,202

$59,202 County seat: Brooksville

11. Mobile County, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.1%

46.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $55,352

$55,352 County seat: Mobile

10. Onslow County, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.2%

46.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $59,976

$59,976 County seat: Jacksonville

9. Jackson County, MS

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.6%

46.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.5%

66.5% Median household income: $60,045

$60,045 County seat: Pascagoula

8. Calcasieu Parish, LA

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.7%

46.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.6%

66.6% Median household income: $64,370

$64,370 County seat: Lake Charles

7. Santa Rosa County, FL

lightphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 47.0%

47.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 72.4%

72.4% Median household income: $84,715

$84,715 County seat: Milton

6. Washington County, UT

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%

48.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 73.9%

73.9% Median household income: $71,976

$71,976 County seat: St. George

5. Terrebonne Parish, LA

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%

48.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 74.3%

74.3% Median household income: $63,088

$63,088 County seat: Houma

4. Baldwin County, AL

Rex_Wholster / Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.8%

48.8% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 76.2%

76.2% Median household income: $71,039

$71,039 County seat: Bay Minette

3. Harrison County, MS

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 49.5%

49.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.8%

61.8% Median household income: $55,211

$55,211 County seat: Biloxi

2. Livingston Parish, LA

Roberto Michel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.7%

50.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 84.1%

84.1% Median household income: $77,978

$77,978 County seat: Livingston

1. Orange County, TX

Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.9%

50.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 81.1%

81.1% Median household income: $71,910

$71,910 County seat: Orange

