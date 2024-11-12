These Places Are High Risk for Climate Disaster and Care the Least About Climate Change

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it.
- While climate worry correlates somewhat with climate disaster risk, there are broad swaths of at-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.
- Most unworried, at-risk counties are in Southeast coastal communities or the Gulf Coast.
In September 2024, hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through much of the Southeast, causing hundreds of deaths and hundreds of billions of dollars in damage. While the storms brought catastrophe to some of the most conservative parts of the country, and attribution scientists have declared that the hurricanes were made worse by global warming, natural disasters historically do little to shift climate change belief and action.
Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it. In their biennial survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried.” Combining survey answers with FEMA climate disaster risk reveals dozens of high-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.
To determine the high-risk counties that care about climate change the least, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and disaster risk from FEMA. Counties classified as “relatively high” or “very high” risk for natural disasters like flooding, earthquake, and wildfire by FEMA were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022.
50. Shelby County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 34.0%
- Median household income: $59,621
- County seat: Memphis
49. Brevard County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%
- Median household income: $71,308
- County seat: Titusville
48. Kern County, CA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 53.9%
- Median household income: $63,883
- County seat: Bakersfield
47. Beaufort County, SC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.4%
- Median household income: $81,260
- County seat: Beaufort
46. Seminole County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 48.0%
- Median household income: $79,490
- County seat: Sanford
45. Sutter County, CA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.2%
- Median household income: $72,654
- County seat: Yuba City
44. Polk County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%
- Median household income: $60,901
- County seat: Bartow
43. Lubbock County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.8%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%
- Median household income: $61,911
- County seat: Lubbock
42. Tulsa County, OK
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%
- Median household income: $65,229
- County seat: Tulsa
41. Lafayette Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.3%
- Median household income: $66,617
- County seat: Lafayette
40. Escambia County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%
- Median household income: $61,642
- County seat: Pensacola
39. Ocean County, NJ
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%
- Median household income: $82,379
- County seat: Toms River
38. Jefferson County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 42.6%
- Median household income: $63,595
- County seat: Birmingham
37. Pasco County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 59.5%
- Median household income: $63,187
- County seat: Dade City
36. Manatee County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%
- Median household income: $71,385
- County seat: Bradenton
35. Brunswick County, NC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.9%
- Median household income: $71,193
- County seat: Bolivia
34. Dare County, NC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.5%
- Median household income: $79,742
- County seat: Manteo
33. Galveston County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.6%
- Median household income: $83,913
- County seat: Galveston
32. Volusia County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%
- Median household income: $63,075
- County seat: DeLand
31. Dorchester County, SC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.2%
- Median household income: $73,686
- County seat: St. George
30. Jefferson County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 50.2%
- Median household income: $57,294
- County seat: Beaumont
29. Ascension Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%
- Median household income: $93,800
- County seat: Donaldsonville
28. Collier County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%
- Median household income: $82,011
- County seat: East Naples
27. Okaloosa County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 68.6%
- Median household income: $73,988
- County seat: Crestview
26. Martin County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%
- Median household income: $77,894
- County seat: Stuart
25. Craven County, NC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 58.5%
- Median household income: $61,676
- County seat: New Bern
24. Marion County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.5%
- Median household income: $55,265
- County seat: Ocala
23. Montgomery County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.2%
- Median household income: $95,946
- County seat: Conroe
22. Tangipahoa Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.6%
- Median household income: $55,274
- County seat: Amite City
21. Indian River County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.4%
- Median household income: $67,543
- County seat: Vero Beach
20. Berkeley County, SC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.9%
- Median household income: $77,874
- County seat: Moncks Corner
19. Carteret County, NC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.3%
- Median household income: $66,965
- County seat: Beaufort
18. Horry County, SC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.1%
- Median household income: $59,880
- County seat: Conway
17. Charlotte County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.0%
- Median household income: $62,164
- County seat: Punta Gorda
16. Citrus County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.1%
- Median household income: $52,569
- County seat: Inverness
15. Utah County, UT
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 67.8%
- Median household income: $91,263
- County seat: Provo
14. St. Tammany Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%
- Median household income: $76,914
- County seat: Covington
13. Bay County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%
- Median household income: $65,999
- County seat: Panama City
12. Hernando County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 64.6%
- Median household income: $59,202
- County seat: Brooksville
11. Mobile County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 55.3%
- Median household income: $55,352
- County seat: Mobile
10. Onslow County, NC
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%
- Median household income: $59,976
- County seat: Jacksonville
9. Jackson County, MS
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.5%
- Median household income: $60,045
- County seat: Pascagoula
8. Calcasieu Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.6%
- Median household income: $64,370
- County seat: Lake Charles
7. Santa Rosa County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 47.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 72.4%
- Median household income: $84,715
- County seat: Milton
6. Washington County, UT
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 73.9%
- Median household income: $71,976
- County seat: St. George
5. Terrebonne Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 74.3%
- Median household income: $63,088
- County seat: Houma
4. Baldwin County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.8%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 76.2%
- Median household income: $71,039
- County seat: Bay Minette
3. Harrison County, MS
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 49.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.8%
- Median household income: $55,211
- County seat: Biloxi
2. Livingston Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 84.1%
- Median household income: $77,978
- County seat: Livingston
1. Orange County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 81.1%
- Median household income: $71,910
- County seat: Orange
