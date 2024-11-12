Special Report

These Places Are High Risk for Climate Disaster and Care the Least About Climate Change

Coastal homes in Carolina Beach, NC face the Atlantic, highlighting the risks of climate change and the importance of flood insurance.
Red Lemon / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it.
  • While climate worry correlates somewhat with climate disaster risk, there are broad swaths of at-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.
  • Most unworried, at-risk counties are in Southeast coastal communities or the Gulf Coast.
In September 2024, hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through much of the Southeast, causing hundreds of deaths and hundreds of billions of dollars in damage. While the storms brought catastrophe to some of the most conservative parts of the country, and attribution scientists have declared that the hurricanes were made worse by global warming, natural disasters historically do little to shift climate change belief and action.

Many of the counties most at risk for climate disaster are worried the least about it. In their biennial survey, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried.” Combining survey answers with FEMA climate disaster risk reveals dozens of high-risk counties that are relatively unworried about climate change.

To determine the high-risk counties that care about climate change the least, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and disaster risk from FEMA. Counties classified as “relatively high” or “very high” risk for natural disasters like flooding, earthquake, and wildfire by FEMA were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022.

50. Shelby County, TN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 34.0%
  • Median household income: $59,621
  • County seat: Memphis

49. Brevard County, FL

Bkamprath / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%
  • Median household income: $71,308
  • County seat: Titusville

48. Kern County, CA

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 53.9%
  • Median household income: $63,883
  • County seat: Bakersfield

47. Beaufort County, SC

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.4%
  • Median household income: $81,260
  • County seat: Beaufort

46. Seminole County, FL

TimothyOLeary / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 48.0%
  • Median household income: $79,490
  • County seat: Sanford

45. Sutter County, CA

SUTTER BUTTES YUBA COUNTY CALIFORNIA by Elery S.Oxford
SUTTER BUTTES YUBA COUNTY CALIFORNIA (CC BY 2.0) by Elery S.Oxford
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.2%
  • Median household income: $72,654
  • County seat: Yuba City

44. Polk County, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.6%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $60,901
  • County seat: Bartow

43. Lubbock County, TX

Patricia Elaine Thomas / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.8%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%
  • Median household income: $61,911
  • County seat: Lubbock

42. Tulsa County, OK

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 38.9%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%
  • Median household income: $65,229
  • County seat: Tulsa

41. Lafayette Parish, LA

artiste9999 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.3%
  • Median household income: $66,617
  • County seat: Lafayette

40. Escambia County, FL

olin_gilbert / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.7%
  • Median household income: $61,642
  • County seat: Pensacola

39. Ocean County, NJ

Cwieders / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.2%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%
  • Median household income: $82,379
  • County seat: Toms River

38. Jefferson County, AL

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.4%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 42.6%
  • Median household income: $63,595
  • County seat: Birmingham

37. Pasco County, FL

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 39.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 59.5%
  • Median household income: $63,187
  • County seat: Dade City

36. Manatee County, FL

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.6%
  • Median household income: $71,385
  • County seat: Bradenton

35. Brunswick County, NC

gerrydincher / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.9%
  • Median household income: $71,193
  • County seat: Bolivia

34. Dare County, NC

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 57.5%
  • Median household income: $79,742
  • County seat: Manteo

33. Galveston County, TX

Saguaro Cacti, Dryden, Texas by Ken Lund
Saguaro Cacti, Dryden, Texas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 40.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.6%
  • Median household income: $83,913
  • County seat: Galveston

32. Volusia County, FL

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 56.5%
  • Median household income: $63,075
  • County seat: DeLand

31. Dorchester County, SC

Middleton Place, Near Charleston, South Carolina by Ken Lund
Middleton Place, Near Charleston, South Carolina (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $73,686
  • County seat: St. George

30. Jefferson County, TX

nakrnsm / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 41.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 50.2%
  • Median household income: $57,294
  • County seat: Beaumont

29. Ascension Parish, LA

Donaldsonville, Louisiana by Ken Lund
Donaldsonville, Louisiana (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.3%
  • Median household income: $93,800
  • County seat: Donaldsonville

28. Collier County, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%
  • Median household income: $82,011
  • County seat: East Naples

27. Okaloosa County, FL

ghornephoto / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.3%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 68.6%
  • Median household income: $73,988
  • County seat: Crestview

26. Martin County, FL

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.0%
  • Median household income: $77,894
  • County seat: Stuart

25. Craven County, NC

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 58.5%
  • Median household income: $61,676
  • County seat: New Bern

24. Marion County, FL

scampj / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 42.9%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 62.5%
  • Median household income: $55,265
  • County seat: Ocala

23. Montgomery County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.2%
  • Median household income: $95,946
  • County seat: Conroe

22. Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Rusty Pump by NatalieMaynor
Rusty Pump (CC BY 2.0) by NatalieMaynor
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 43.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 65.6%
  • Median household income: $55,274
  • County seat: Amite City

21. Indian River County, FL

Indian River County (Vero Beach) by Organizedchaos02
Indian River County (Vero Beach) (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Organizedchaos02
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 60.4%
  • Median household income: $67,543
  • County seat: Vero Beach

20. Berkeley County, SC

James Randklev / Corbis Documentary via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 54.9%
  • Median household income: $77,874
  • County seat: Moncks Corner

19. Carteret County, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.2%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.3%
  • Median household income: $66,965
  • County seat: Beaufort

18. Horry County, SC

Ricky Friar / 500px / 500Px Plus via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.1%
  • Median household income: $59,880
  • County seat: Conway

17. Charlotte County, FL

DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.0%
  • Median household income: $62,164
  • County seat: Punta Gorda

16. Citrus County, FL

Ebyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.6%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 70.1%
  • Median household income: $52,569
  • County seat: Inverness

15. Utah County, UT

Robert_Ford / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 67.8%
  • Median household income: $91,263
  • County seat: Provo

14. St. Tammany Parish, LA

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 44.9%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%
  • Median household income: $76,914
  • County seat: Covington

13. Bay County, FL

20180224 31 Panama City Beach,... by David Wilson
20180224 31 Panama City Beach,... (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 71.1%
  • Median household income: $65,999
  • County seat: Panama City

12. Hernando County, FL

Sean Craft / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 45.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 64.6%
  • Median household income: $59,202
  • County seat: Brooksville

11. Mobile County, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.1%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $55,352
  • County seat: Mobile

10. Onslow County, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.2%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 63.8%
  • Median household income: $59,976
  • County seat: Jacksonville

9. Jackson County, MS

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.6%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.5%
  • Median household income: $60,045
  • County seat: Pascagoula

8. Calcasieu Parish, LA

I-10 over Calcasieu River, Lak... by Patrick Feller
I-10 over Calcasieu River, Lak... (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 46.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 66.6%
  • Median household income: $64,370
  • County seat: Lake Charles

7. Santa Rosa County, FL

lightphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 47.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 72.4%
  • Median household income: $84,715
  • County seat: Milton

6. Washington County, UT

kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 73.9%
  • Median household income: $71,976
  • County seat: St. George

5. Terrebonne Parish, LA

Houma, Louisiana by Ken Lund
Houma, Louisiana (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.0%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 74.3%
  • Median household income: $63,088
  • County seat: Houma

4. Baldwin County, AL

Rex_Wholster / Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 48.8%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 76.2%
  • Median household income: $71,039
  • County seat: Bay Minette

3. Harrison County, MS

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 49.5%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 61.8%
  • Median household income: $55,211
  • County seat: Biloxi

2. Livingston Parish, LA

Roberto Michel / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.7%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 84.1%
  • Median household income: $77,978
  • County seat: Livingston

1. Orange County, TX

Morning Clouds by Corey Leopold
Morning Clouds (CC BY 2.0) by Corey Leopold
  • Residents who are not worried about global warming: 50.9%
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • Adults who voted Republican in 2020: 81.1%
  • Median household income: $71,910
  • County seat: Orange

