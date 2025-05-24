Special Report

Republican House Votes to Gut EV Tax Breaks Despite 140 GOP Counties Backing Rebates

Scharfsinn86 / iStock via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • On Thursday, House Republicans passed a bill aimed at repealing tax credits for EV adoption.

  • While the GOP is outspoken in its opposition to EV tax credits, many Republicans support subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Nationwide, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support EV subsidies.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a tax bill aimed at rolling back several Biden era tax credits supporting EV adoption. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, the bill would repeal subsidies for battery manufacturing and incentives for individual EV purchases, as well as establish a new $250 annual fee for owners of electric cars and trucks.

While GOP leaders have been outspoken in their criticism of Biden era subsidies for green energy and the Inflation Reduction Act, recent data from Yale University suggests that support for electric vehicle incentives is somewhat prevalent among Republican voters. According to the latest climate opinions survey, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support providing rebates for energy-efficient vehicles and solar panels. Many of these counties are in fast-warming parts of the country with high risk of natural hazard due to climate change. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most.

To determine the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of adults voted for Donald Trump in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who either “somewhat support” or “strongly support” tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels in 2024. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023.

25. Cumberland County, PA

kanowsky / Flickr

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.1%
  • Median household income: $85,634
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%
  • County seat: Carlisle

24. Morris County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
  • Median household income: $134,929
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%
  • County seat: Morristown

23. Clinton County, NY

kenlund / Flickr

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%
  • Median household income: $69,208
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.3%
  • County seat: Plattsburgh

22. Androscoggin County, ME

Lots Of Hot Air by Paul VanDerWerf
Lots Of Hot Air (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%
  • Median household income: $67,298
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.5%
  • County seat: Auburn

21. Rockland County, NY

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.9%
  • Median household income: $110,631
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 69.8%
  • County seat: New City

20. Vanderburgh County, IN

public domain / wikimedia commons
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%
  • Median household income: $60,938
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.1%
  • County seat: Evansville

19. Hunterdon County, NJ

KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.4%
  • Median household income: $139,453
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.5%
  • County seat: Flemington

18. Nassau County, NY

alarico / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
  • Median household income: $143,408
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
  • County seat: Mineola

17. Rockingham County, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%
  • Median household income: $113,927
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
  • County seat: Brentwood

16. Clay County, MO

Kbh3rd / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%
  • Median household income: $86,150
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.8%
  • County seat: Liberty

15. Eaton County, MI

Eaton County, Michigan | Old Eaton County Courthouse (Charlotte, MI)
Jordan McAlister / Moment Open via Getty Images

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%
  • Median household income: $78,025
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.9%
  • County seat: Charlotte

14. Monmouth County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
  • Median household income: $122,727
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
  • County seat: Freehold

13. Sangamon County, IL

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.6%
  • Median household income: $74,114
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.2%
  • County seat: Springfield

12. Carroll County, NH

View north from Mt Major by Josh Graciano
View north from Mt Major (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Josh Graciano
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $82,961
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.7%
  • County seat: Ossipee

11. Kennebec County, ME

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
  • Median household income: $65,062
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.8%
  • County seat: Augusta

10. Hamilton County, IN

Limassol harbor at night, Cypr... by Sergei Gussev
Limassol harbor at night, Cypr... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergei Gussev
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
  • Median household income: $117,957
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 63.7%
  • County seat: Noblesville

9. Dallas County, IA

Iowa Blacktop 7-13 by inkknife_2000 (11.5 million views)
Iowa Blacktop 7-13 (BY-SA 2.0) by inkknife_2000 (11.5 million views)
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
  • Median household income: $102,349
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%
  • County seat: Adel

8. Ada County, ID

Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... by Charles Knowles
Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... (CC BY 2.0) by Charles Knowles
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%
  • Median household income: $88,907
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%
  • County seat: Boise

7. Floyd County, IN

Robin Gentry / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.9%
  • Median household income: $78,179
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.3%
  • County seat: New Albany

6. Gloucester County, NJ

BrianEKushner / Getty Images

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%
  • Median household income: $102,807
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%
  • County seat: Woodbury

5. Pinellas County, FL

danlogan / Getty Images

  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
  • Median household income: $70,293
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.0%
  • County seat: Clearwater

4. Osceola County, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
  • Median household income: $68,711
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.5%
  • County seat: Kissimmee

3. Cumberland County, NJ

New Jersey State Route 49 by Adam Moss
New Jersey State Route 49 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Adam Moss
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.3%
  • Median household income: $64,499
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%
  • County seat: Bridgeton

2. Atlantic County, NJ

dougtone / Flickr
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 80.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.7%
  • Median household income: $76,819
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%
  • County seat: Mays Landing

1. Suffolk County, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 81.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.0%
  • Median household income: $128,329
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.1%
  • County seat: Riverhead

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
  3. Choose Your  Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)

 
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Gas Tax Shock? One State Now Charges 60 Cents a Gallon

The States Spending The Most On Health Care

Enemies and Allies Dump US Dollars To Load Up On $370 Billion in Gold
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice