Republican House Votes to Gut EV Tax Breaks Despite 140 GOP Counties Backing Rebates Scharfsinn86 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points On Thursday, House Republicans passed a bill aimed at repealing tax credits for EV adoption.

While the GOP is outspoken in its opposition to EV tax credits, many Republicans support subsidies for electric vehicles.

Nationwide, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support EV subsidies.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a tax bill aimed at rolling back several Biden era tax credits supporting EV adoption. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, the bill would repeal subsidies for battery manufacturing and incentives for individual EV purchases, as well as establish a new $250 annual fee for owners of electric cars and trucks.

While GOP leaders have been outspoken in their criticism of Biden era subsidies for green energy and the Inflation Reduction Act, recent data from Yale University suggests that support for electric vehicle incentives is somewhat prevalent among Republican voters. According to the latest climate opinions survey, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support providing rebates for energy-efficient vehicles and solar panels. Many of these counties are in fast-warming parts of the country with high risk of natural hazard due to climate change. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most.

To determine the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of adults voted for Donald Trump in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who either “somewhat support” or “strongly support” tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels in 2024. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023.

25. Cumberland County, PA

kanowsky / Flickr

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%

77.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $85,634

$85,634 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%

72.4% County seat: Carlisle

24. Morris County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%

77.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%

50.4% Median household income: $134,929

$134,929 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%

80.1% County seat: Morristown

23. Clinton County, NY

kenlund / Flickr

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%

51.1% Median household income: $69,208

$69,208 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.3%

72.3% County seat: Plattsburgh

22. Androscoggin County, ME

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%

52.0% Median household income: $67,298

$67,298 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.5%

71.5% County seat: Auburn

21. Rockland County, NY

OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.9%

55.9% Median household income: $110,631

$110,631 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 69.8%

69.8% County seat: New City

20. Vanderburgh County, IN

public domain / wikimedia commons

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%

55.6% Median household income: $60,938

$60,938 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.1%

70.1% County seat: Evansville

19. Hunterdon County, NJ

KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.4%

52.4% Median household income: $139,453

$139,453 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.5%

70.5% County seat: Flemington

18. Nassau County, NY

alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%

77.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%

52.1% Median household income: $143,408

$143,408 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%

75.0% County seat: Mineola

17. Rockingham County, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%

77.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%

50.8% Median household income: $113,927

$113,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%

73.6% County seat: Brentwood

16. Clay County, MO

Kbh3rd / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%

77.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%

52.0% Median household income: $86,150

$86,150 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.8%

70.8% County seat: Liberty

15. Eaton County, MI

Jordan McAlister / Moment Open via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%

77.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%

50.8% Median household income: $78,025

$78,025 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.9%

71.9% County seat: Charlotte

14. Monmouth County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%

77.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $122,727

$122,727 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%

75.0% County seat: Freehold

13. Sangamon County, IL

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.9%

77.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.6%

51.6% Median household income: $74,114

$74,114 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.2%

70.2% County seat: Springfield

12. Carroll County, NH

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.0%

78.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.5%

50.5% Median household income: $82,961

$82,961 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.7%

74.7% County seat: Ossipee

11. Kennebec County, ME

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.1%

78.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%

50.2% Median household income: $65,062

$65,062 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.8%

76.8% County seat: Augusta

10. Hamilton County, IN

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%

78.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%

52.1% Median household income: $117,957

$117,957 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 63.7%

63.7% County seat: Noblesville

9. Dallas County, IA

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%

78.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%

51.7% Median household income: $102,349

$102,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%

77.9% County seat: Adel

8. Ada County, ID

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.4%

78.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $88,907

$88,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%

74.9% County seat: Boise

7. Floyd County, IN

Robin Gentry / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.5%

78.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.9%

56.9% Median household income: $78,179

$78,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.3%

70.3% County seat: New Albany

6. Gloucester County, NJ

BrianEKushner / Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.7%

78.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $102,807

$102,807 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%

73.3% County seat: Woodbury

5. Pinellas County, FL

danlogan / Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%

78.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%

52.1% Median household income: $70,293

$70,293 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.0%

74.0% County seat: Clearwater

4. Osceola County, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%

78.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%

50.2% Median household income: $68,711

$68,711 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.5%

75.5% County seat: Kissimmee

3. Cumberland County, NJ

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%

78.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.3%

51.3% Median household income: $64,499

$64,499 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%

73.3% County seat: Bridgeton

2. Atlantic County, NJ

dougtone / Flickr

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 80.5%

80.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.7%

50.7% Median household income: $76,819

$76,819 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%

76.5% County seat: Mays Landing

1. Suffolk County, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 81.8%

81.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.0%

55.0% Median household income: $128,329

$128,329 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.1%

77.1% County seat: Riverhead

