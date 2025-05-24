Republican House Votes to Gut EV Tax Breaks Despite 140 GOP Counties Backing Rebates

Key Points
-
On Thursday, House Republicans passed a bill aimed at repealing tax credits for EV adoption.
-
While the GOP is outspoken in its opposition to EV tax credits, many Republicans support subsidies for electric vehicles.
-
Nationwide, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support EV subsidies.
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a tax bill aimed at rolling back several Biden era tax credits supporting EV adoption. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, the bill would repeal subsidies for battery manufacturing and incentives for individual EV purchases, as well as establish a new $250 annual fee for owners of electric cars and trucks.
While GOP leaders have been outspoken in their criticism of Biden era subsidies for green energy and the Inflation Reduction Act, recent data from Yale University suggests that support for electric vehicle incentives is somewhat prevalent among Republican voters. According to the latest climate opinions survey, there are 140 majority Republican counties where at least 3 in 4 residents support providing rebates for energy-efficient vehicles and solar panels. Many of these counties are in fast-warming parts of the country with high risk of natural hazard due to climate change. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most.
To determine the Republican counties that support EV subsidies the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where at least 50% of adults voted for Donald Trump in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who either “somewhat support” or “strongly support” tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels in 2024. Supplemental data on median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023.
25. Cumberland County, PA
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.1%
- Median household income: $85,634
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%
- County seat: Carlisle
24. Morris County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
- Median household income: $134,929
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%
- County seat: Morristown
23. Clinton County, NY
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%
- Median household income: $69,208
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 72.3%
- County seat: Plattsburgh
22. Androscoggin County, ME
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%
- Median household income: $67,298
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.5%
- County seat: Auburn
21. Rockland County, NY
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.9%
- Median household income: $110,631
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 69.8%
- County seat: New City
20. Vanderburgh County, IN
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%
- Median household income: $60,938
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.1%
- County seat: Evansville
19. Hunterdon County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.4%
- Median household income: $139,453
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.5%
- County seat: Flemington
18. Nassau County, NY
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
- Median household income: $143,408
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
- County seat: Mineola
17. Rockingham County, NH
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%
- Median household income: $113,927
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
- County seat: Brentwood
16. Clay County, MO
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.0%
- Median household income: $86,150
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.8%
- County seat: Liberty
15. Eaton County, MI
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.8%
- Median household income: $78,025
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 71.9%
- County seat: Charlotte
14. Monmouth County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
- Median household income: $122,727
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
- County seat: Freehold
13. Sangamon County, IL
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 77.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.6%
- Median household income: $74,114
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.2%
- County seat: Springfield
12. Carroll County, NH
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.5%
- Median household income: $82,961
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.7%
- County seat: Ossipee
11. Kennebec County, ME
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
- Median household income: $65,062
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.8%
- County seat: Augusta
10. Hamilton County, IN
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
- Median household income: $117,957
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 63.7%
- County seat: Noblesville
9. Dallas County, IA
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
- Median household income: $102,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.9%
- County seat: Adel
8. Ada County, ID
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%
- Median household income: $88,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%
- County seat: Boise
7. Floyd County, IN
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.9%
- Median household income: $78,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 70.3%
- County seat: New Albany
6. Gloucester County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%
- Median household income: $102,807
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%
- County seat: Woodbury
5. Pinellas County, FL
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
- Median household income: $70,293
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 74.0%
- County seat: Clearwater
4. Osceola County, FL
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
- Median household income: $68,711
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 75.5%
- County seat: Kissimmee
3. Cumberland County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 78.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.3%
- Median household income: $64,499
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 73.3%
- County seat: Bridgeton
2. Atlantic County, NJ
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 80.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.7%
- Median household income: $76,819
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 76.5%
- County seat: Mays Landing
1. Suffolk County, NY
- Adults who support tax rebates for EVs: 81.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.0%
- Median household income: $128,329
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Adults who believe that global warming is happening: 77.1%
- County seat: Riverhead
