Amid One of the Most Extreme Weather Years on Record, These Places Are Not Worried About Climate Change

Nationwide, 35.9% of Americans report not being worried about climate change.

Lack of concern over climate change is highest in the Midwest.

Climate change worry is positively correlated with climate change risk.

In Grant County, West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide.

After making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on September 26, Hurricane Helene traveled 600 miles north all the way to Tennessee to become one of the most destructive hurricanes on record. One of the worst hit cities was Asheville, North Carolina, where full neighborhoods were destroyed and thousands were left stranded without food and power.

While some cities in the Midwest have advertised themselves as “climate havens” with low natural hazard risk, the scale and intensity of destruction in a city like Asheville has called that concept into question. Still, there some parts of the country where residents are relatively unconcerned about climate change.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 35.9% of Americans say they are not very or not at all worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Grant County in northeast West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in New York County in southeast New York just 19.0% of residents are not worried about climate change, the least of any county. On average, 39.7% of residents in the Midwest are not worried about climate change, compared to 38.6% of residents in the South, 32.0% in the West, and 31.2% in the Northeast.

While climate worry is negatively correlated with factors like income and educational attainment, many of the counties that are least concerned with climate change are also relatively low risk for natural disaster, as measured by the FEMA National Risk Index.

To determine the counties that are not worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Adams County, OH

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.6%

55.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%

51.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%

15.2% Median household income: $46,234

$46,234 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: West Union

49. Muhlenberg County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%

50.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $50,935

$50,935 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Greenville

48. Fentress County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.1%

53.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Median household income: $47,884

$47,884 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Jamestown

47. Butler County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.0%

52.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%

11.3% Median household income: $47,589

$47,589 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Morgantown

46. Logan County, WV

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%

52.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $42,194

$42,194 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Logan

45. Jackson County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%

55.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%

16.2% Median household income: $46,748

$46,748 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Scottsboro

44. Wyoming County, WV

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%

55.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Median household income: $44,510

$44,510 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Pineville

43. Geneva County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%

55.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.5%

53.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.9%

13.9% Median household income: $47,608

$47,608 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Geneva

42. Russell County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%

55.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $48,220

$48,220 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Jamestown

41. Itawamba County, MS

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%

55.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.6%

54.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Median household income: $57,252

$57,252 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fulton

40. Converse County, WY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%

56.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.7%

51.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $79,235

$79,235 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Douglas

39. Marion County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%

56.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.4%

53.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8%

11.8% Median household income: $49,743

$49,743 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hamilton

38. Oliver County, ND

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%

56.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%

52.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $69,722

$69,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Center

37. Blount County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%

56.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%

51.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $57,440

$57,440 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Oneonta

36. Pierce County, GA

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%

56.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%

54.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Median household income: $54,861

$54,861 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Blackshear

35. Walker County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%

56.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%

50.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Median household income: $52,987

$52,987 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Jasper

34. Spencer County, IN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%

56.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.9%

53.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%

19.9% Median household income: $66,168

$66,168 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Rockport

33. Houston County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%

50.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Median household income: $51,544

$51,544 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Erin

32. Calhoun County, WV

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%

53.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%

8.3% Median household income: $39,031

$39,031 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Grantsville

31. Brantley County, GA

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.8%

52.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.3%

10.3% Median household income: $40,166

$40,166 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Nahunta

30. Scott County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%

56.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%

52.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%

10.2% Median household income: $39,744

$39,744 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Huntsville

29. Glascock County, GA

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%

56.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.7%

52.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%

12.9% Median household income: $60,469

$60,469 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Gibson

28. Lamar County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.6%

56.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%

51.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%

10.2% Median household income: $49,565

$49,565 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Vernon

27. Jack County, TX

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%

56.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.8%

49.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $58,861

$58,861 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Jacksboro

26. Campbell County, WY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%

56.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.6%

50.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $93,315

$93,315 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Gillette

25. Wayne County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%

56.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%

52.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%

12.2% Median household income: $49,360

$49,360 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Waynesboro

24. Tishomingo County, MS

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%

56.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.8%

51.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.8%

14.8% Median household income: $45,545

$45,545 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Iuka

23. Hardin County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%

56.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%

54.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.8%

15.8% Median household income: $46,902

$46,902 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Savannah

22. Leslie County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%

56.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.9%

51.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%

11.6% Median household income: $37,019

$37,019 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Hyden

21. Millard County, UT

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%

57.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%

50.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $69,403

$69,403 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fillmore

20. Gallia County, OH

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%

57.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%

51.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%

18.2% Median household income: $55,533

$55,533 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Gallipolis

19. Wabash County, IL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%

57.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.1%

50.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%

18.5% Median household income: $54,074

$54,074 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Mount Carmel

18. Martin County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%

57.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%

52.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8%

10.8% Median household income: $45,265

$45,265 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Inez

17. Ohio County, IN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.2%

57.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.1%

51.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%

15.7% Median household income: $66,333

$66,333 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Rising Sun

16. Monroe County, OH

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%

57.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.3%

48.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Median household income: $55,381

$55,381 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Woodsfield

15. Hancock County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%

57.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.7%

50.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%

9.9% Median household income: $31,809

$31,809 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Sneedville

14. Cameron Parish, LA

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.4%

57.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%

50.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.4%

14.4% Median household income: $69,847

$69,847 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Cameron

13. Heard County, GA

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%

57.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.2%

48.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%

11.6% Median household income: $62,965

$62,965 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Franklin

12. Holmes County, FL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%

57.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.9%

54.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0%

11.0% Median household income: $46,063

$46,063 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Bonifay

11. Gibson County, IN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%

57.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.8%

50.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $64,153

$64,153 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Princeton

10. Jasper County, IL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%

57.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%

50.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $67,429

$67,429 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Newton

9. Cullman County, AL

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%

57.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%

50.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.3%

18.3% Median household income: $58,119

$58,119 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Cullman

8. Mason County, WV

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%

57.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 46.4%

46.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $53,058

$53,058 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Point Pleasant

7. Meigs County, OH

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%

57.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.4%

49.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5%

11.5% Median household income: $46,255

$46,255 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Pomeroy

6. Stewart County, TN

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.0%

58.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%

50.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%

16.8% Median household income: $57,257

$57,257 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Dover

5. Lewis County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%

58.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.5%

48.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%

10.2% Median household income: $36,662

$36,662 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Vanceburg

4. Emery County, UT

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%

58.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.1%

49.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%

15.6% Median household income: $67,056

$67,056 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Castle Dale

3. Mercer County, ND

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%

58.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.0%

49.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%

19.9% Median household income: $82,155

$82,155 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Stanton

2. Lawrence County, KY

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.4%

59.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 45.4%

45.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%

10.9% Median household income: $42,488

$42,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Louisa

1. Grant County, WV

Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.7%

59.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 47.2%

47.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.2%

13.2% Median household income: $52,877

$52,877 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg