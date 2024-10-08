Amid One of the Most Extreme Weather Years on Record, These Places Are Not Worried About Climate Change

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 35.9% of Americans report not being worried about climate change.
- Lack of concern over climate change is highest in the Midwest.
- Climate change worry is positively correlated with climate change risk.
- In Grant County, West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide.
After making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on September 26, Hurricane Helene traveled 600 miles north all the way to Tennessee to become one of the most destructive hurricanes on record. One of the worst hit cities was Asheville, North Carolina, where full neighborhoods were destroyed and thousands were left stranded without food and power.
While some cities in the Midwest have advertised themselves as “climate havens” with low natural hazard risk, the scale and intensity of destruction in a city like Asheville has called that concept into question. Still, there some parts of the country where residents are relatively unconcerned about climate change.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 35.9% of Americans say they are not very or not at all worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In Grant County in northeast West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in New York County in southeast New York just 19.0% of residents are not worried about climate change, the least of any county. On average, 39.7% of residents in the Midwest are not worried about climate change, compared to 38.6% of residents in the South, 32.0% in the West, and 31.2% in the Northeast.
While climate worry is negatively correlated with factors like income and educational attainment, many of the counties that are least concerned with climate change are also relatively low risk for natural disaster, as measured by the FEMA National Risk Index.
To determine the counties that are not worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Adams County, OH
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%
- Median household income: $46,234
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: West Union
49. Muhlenberg County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
- Median household income: $50,935
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Greenville
48. Fentress County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%
- Median household income: $47,884
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Jamestown
47. Butler County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%
- Median household income: $47,589
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Morgantown
46. Logan County, WV
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
- Median household income: $42,194
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Logan
45. Jackson County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%
- Median household income: $46,748
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Scottsboro
44. Wyoming County, WV
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Median household income: $44,510
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Pineville
43. Geneva County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.9%
- Median household income: $47,608
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Geneva
42. Russell County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.4%
- Median household income: $48,220
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Jamestown
41. Itawamba County, MS
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
- Median household income: $57,252
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fulton
40. Converse County, WY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%
- Median household income: $79,235
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Douglas
39. Marion County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8%
- Median household income: $49,743
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hamilton
38. Oliver County, ND
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%
- Median household income: $69,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Center
37. Blount County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%
- Median household income: $57,440
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Oneonta
36. Pierce County, GA
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%
- Median household income: $54,861
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Blackshear
35. Walker County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
- Median household income: $52,987
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Jasper
34. Spencer County, IN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%
- Median household income: $66,168
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Rockport
33. Houston County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Median household income: $51,544
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Erin
32. Calhoun County, WV
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%
- Median household income: $39,031
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Grantsville
31. Brantley County, GA
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.3%
- Median household income: $40,166
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Nahunta
30. Scott County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
- Median household income: $39,744
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Huntsville
29. Glascock County, GA
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
- Median household income: $60,469
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Gibson
28. Lamar County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
- Median household income: $49,565
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Vernon
27. Jack County, TX
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%
- Median household income: $58,861
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Jacksboro
26. Campbell County, WY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.9%
- Median household income: $93,315
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Gillette
25. Wayne County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%
- Median household income: $49,360
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Waynesboro
24. Tishomingo County, MS
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.8%
- Median household income: $45,545
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Iuka
23. Hardin County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.8%
- Median household income: $46,902
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Savannah
22. Leslie County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%
- Median household income: $37,019
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Hyden
21. Millard County, UT
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
- Median household income: $69,403
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fillmore
20. Gallia County, OH
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%
- Median household income: $55,533
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Gallipolis
19. Wabash County, IL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%
- Median household income: $54,074
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Mount Carmel
18. Martin County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8%
- Median household income: $45,265
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Inez
17. Ohio County, IN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%
- Median household income: $66,333
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Rising Sun
16. Monroe County, OH
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%
- Median household income: $55,381
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Woodsfield
15. Hancock County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%
- Median household income: $31,809
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Sneedville
14. Cameron Parish, LA
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.4%
- Median household income: $69,847
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Cameron
13. Heard County, GA
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%
- Median household income: $62,965
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Franklin
12. Holmes County, FL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0%
- Median household income: $46,063
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Bonifay
11. Gibson County, IN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%
- Median household income: $64,153
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Princeton
10. Jasper County, IL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4%
- Median household income: $67,429
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Newton
9. Cullman County, AL
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.3%
- Median household income: $58,119
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Cullman
8. Mason County, WV
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 46.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%
- Median household income: $53,058
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Point Pleasant
7. Meigs County, OH
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5%
- Median household income: $46,255
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Pomeroy
6. Stewart County, TN
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%
- Median household income: $57,257
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Dover
5. Lewis County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
- Median household income: $36,662
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Vanceburg
4. Emery County, UT
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%
- Median household income: $67,056
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Castle Dale
3. Mercer County, ND
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%
- Median household income: $82,155
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Stanton
2. Lawrence County, KY
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 45.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%
- Median household income: $42,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Louisa
1. Grant County, WV
- Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 47.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.2%
- Median household income: $52,877
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
