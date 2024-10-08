Special Report

Amid One of the Most Extreme Weather Years on Record, These Places Are Not Worried About Climate Change

Ryan McVay / DigitalVision via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Nationwide, 35.9% of Americans report not being worried about climate change.
  • Lack of concern over climate change is highest in the Midwest.
  • Climate change worry is positively correlated with climate change risk.
  • In Grant County, West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide.
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

 

After making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on September 26, Hurricane Helene traveled 600 miles north all the way to Tennessee to become one of the most destructive hurricanes on record. One of the worst hit cities was Asheville, North Carolina, where full neighborhoods were destroyed and thousands were left stranded without food and power.

While some cities in the Midwest have advertised themselves as “climate havens” with low natural hazard risk, the scale and intensity of destruction in a city like Asheville has called that concept into question. Still, there some parts of the country where residents are relatively unconcerned about climate change.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 35.9% of Americans say they are not very or not at all worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Grant County in northeast West Virginia, 59.7% of residents are not worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in New York County in southeast New York just 19.0% of residents are not worried about climate change, the least of any county. On average, 39.7% of residents in the Midwest are not worried about climate change, compared to 38.6% of residents in the South, 32.0% in the West, and 31.2% in the Northeast.

While climate worry is negatively correlated with factors like income and educational attainment, many of the counties that are least concerned with climate change are also relatively low risk for natural disaster, as measured by the FEMA National Risk Index.

To determine the counties that are not worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “not very” or “not at all worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Adams County, OH

AdamsCountyOHCourthouse1 by Aesopposea
AdamsCountyOHCourthouse1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Aesopposea
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%
  • Median household income: $46,234
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: West Union

49. Muhlenberg County, KY

Acdixon / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
  • Median household income: $50,935
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Greenville

48. Fentress County, TN

Tennessee by GPA Photo Archive
Tennessee (CC BY 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%
  • Median household income: $47,884
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Jamestown

47. Butler County, KY

Rural Kentucky, Natcher Parkwa... by Ken Lund
Rural Kentucky, Natcher Parkwa... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%
  • Median household income: $47,589
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Morgantown

46. Logan County, WV

John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
  • Median household income: $42,194
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Logan

45. Jackson County, AL

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%
  • Median household income: $46,748
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Scottsboro

44. Wyoming County, WV

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
  • Median household income: $44,510
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Pineville

43. Geneva County, AL

library_of_congress / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.9%
  • Median household income: $47,608
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Geneva

42. Russell County, KY

usacehq / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.4%
  • Median household income: $48,220
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Jamestown

41. Itawamba County, MS

Alone at the Port by Matthew Nichols
Alone at the Port (CC BY 2.0) by Matthew Nichols
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 55.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
  • Median household income: $57,252
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Fulton

40. Converse County, WY

Wyoming by Phillip Stewart
Wyoming (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Phillip Stewart
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%
  • Median household income: $79,235
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Douglas

39. Marion County, AL

formulanone / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8%
  • Median household income: $49,743
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hamilton

38. Oliver County, ND

By David Becker - Cross Ranch State Park, North DakotaUploaded by Vux, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12746009
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%
  • Median household income: $69,722
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Center

37. Blount County, AL

AL75 North - AL132 Sign - Oneo... by formulanone
AL75 North - AL132 Sign - Oneo... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%
  • Median household income: $57,440
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Oneonta

36. Pierce County, GA

Junction on the Blackshear Cou... by Clinton Steeds
Junction on the Blackshear Cou... (CC BY 2.0) by Clinton Steeds
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%
  • Median household income: $54,861
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Blackshear

35. Walker County, AL

I-65 North - Exit 282 - Warrio... by formulanone
I-65 North - Exit 282 - Warrio... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
  • Median household income: $52,987
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Jasper

34. Spencer County, IN

132926214@N07 / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%
  • Median household income: $66,168
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Rockport

33. Houston County, TN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
  • Median household income: $51,544
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Erin

32. Calhoun County, WV

Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant) / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%
  • Median household income: $39,031
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Grantsville

31. Brantley County, GA

US301 GA23 North - Jct US82 GA... by formulanone
US301 GA23 North - Jct US82 GA... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.3%
  • Median household income: $40,166
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Nahunta

30. Scott County, TN

Jens_Lambert_Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
  • Median household income: $39,744
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Huntsville

29. Glascock County, GA

Augusta Georgia | Savannah River and Augusta, Georgia, USA Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
  • Median household income: $60,469
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Gibson

28. Lamar County, AL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
  • Median household income: $49,565
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Vernon

27. Jack County, TX

Fort Richardson, Jacksboro, Te... by Nicolas Henderson
Fort Richardson, Jacksboro, Te... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%
  • Median household income: $58,861
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Jacksboro

26. Campbell County, WY

raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.9%
  • Median household income: $93,315
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Gillette

25. Wayne County, TN

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%
  • Median household income: $49,360
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Waynesboro

24. Tishomingo County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.8%
  • Median household income: $45,545
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Iuka

23. Hardin County, TN

Savannah TN by Allen Gathman
Savannah TN (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allen Gathman
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.8%
  • Median household income: $46,902
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Savannah

22. Leslie County, KY

First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... by Appalachian Voices
First View of Thunder Ridge Mi... (CC BY 2.0) by Appalachian Voices
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 56.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%
  • Median household income: $37,019
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Hyden

21. Millard County, UT

Robert_Ford / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
  • Median household income: $69,403
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Fillmore

20. Gallia County, OH

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%
  • Median household income: $55,533
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Gallipolis

19. Wabash County, IL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%
  • Median household income: $54,074
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Mount Carmel

18. Martin County, KY

Nyttend / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8%
  • Median household income: $45,265
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Inez

17. Ohio County, IN

bill_alden / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 51.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%
  • Median household income: $66,333
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Rising Sun

16. Monroe County, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%
  • Median household income: $55,381
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Woodsfield

15. Hancock County, TN

chucksutherland / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%
  • Median household income: $31,809
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Sneedville

14. Cameron Parish, LA

Cameron Ferry 1405181129 by Patrick Feller
Cameron Ferry 1405181129 (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.4%
  • Median household income: $69,847
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Cameron

13. Heard County, GA

Georgia by GPA Photo Archive
Georgia (CC BY 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%
  • Median household income: $62,965
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Franklin

12. Holmes County, FL

La Puesta Del Sol by Olin Gilbert
La Puesta Del Sol (CC BY 2.0) by Olin Gilbert
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0%
  • Median household income: $46,063
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Bonifay

11. Gibson County, IN

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%
  • Median household income: $64,153
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Princeton

10. Jasper County, IL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4%
  • Median household income: $67,429
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Newton

9. Cullman County, AL

KatieDobies / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.3%
  • Median household income: $58,119
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Cullman

8. Mason County, WV

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 46.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%
  • Median household income: $53,058
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Point Pleasant

7. Meigs County, OH

New Beginnings United Methodis... by Warren LeMay
New Beginnings United Methodis... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 57.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5%
  • Median household income: $46,255
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Pomeroy

6. Stewart County, TN

csfotoimages / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 50.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%
  • Median household income: $57,257
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Dover

5. Lewis County, KY

Vbofficial / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 48.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2%
  • Median household income: $36,662
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Vanceburg

4. Emery County, UT

ruggybear / Flickr
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%
  • Median household income: $67,056
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Castle Dale

3. Mercer County, ND

Stanton, North Dakota by pony rojo
Stanton, North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by pony rojo
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 58.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 49.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%
  • Median household income: $82,155
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Stanton

2. Lawrence County, KY

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 45.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%
  • Median household income: $42,488
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Louisa

1. Grant County, WV

6381380 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who are not worried about climate change: 59.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 47.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.2%
  • Median household income: $52,877
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Petersburg

 
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Did Global Warming Make Helene Worse? Here’s Where Americans Are Most Worried...

Remote Workers Are Flocking to These WFH Hotspots

Cities With the Most Remote Workers