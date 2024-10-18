People in These High Risk Areas Are the Most Worried About Climate Change Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

Nationwide, 64.1% of Americans are worried about climate change.

In counties facing the highest risk of natural disaster, the shares are much higher.

23 of the 50 most worried counties are in the South.

18 of the 50 most worried counties are considered relatively high or very high risk for natural disaster by FEMA.

In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how much global warming will harm participants personally.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you think global warming will harm you personally?” with options ranging from “not at all” to “a great deal”. While nationwide 45.8% of Americans think global warming will harm them personally a moderate amount or a great deal, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Bronx County in New York, 61.0% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Mason County in northwest West Virginia, just 28.3% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the least of any county. On average, 49.7% of residents in the West believe climate change will harm them personally, compared to 48.1% of residents in the Northeast, 44.8% in the South, and 40.9% in the Midwest.

While climate change opinions tend to correlate with political affiliation, many of the counties most worried about global warming are also the ones at the highest risk of natural diaster. In FEMA’s National Risk Index, 18 of the 50 counties most worried about climate change are considered “relatively high” or “very high” risk of natural disaster. In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals for 1901 through 2000.

To determine the counties that believe climate change will harm them personally the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they think global warming will harm them “a moderate amount” or “a great deal” in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Socorro County, NM

patrick_nouhailler / Flickr

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 52.9%

52.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.8%

74.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%

16.8% Median household income: $40,699

$40,699 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Socorro

49. Taos County, NM

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%

53.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%

80.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.5%

34.5% Median household income: $55,145

$55,145 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Taos

48. Fulton County, GA

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%

53.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Atlanta

47. Oglala Lakota County, SD

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%

53.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%

75.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Median household income: $32,279

$32,279 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hot Springs

46. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.3%

53.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

45. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.4%

53.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

44. Fairfax County, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.5%

53.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Fairfax

43. Presidio County, TX

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%

53.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%

74.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $29,012

$29,012 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Marfa

42. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, AK

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%

53.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.3%

77.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Median household income: $47,826

$47,826 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: N/A

41. Bexar County, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%

53.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%

80.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.4%

30.4% Median household income: $67,275

$67,275 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Antonio

40. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%

53.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

39. Denver County, CO

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%

53.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

38. Fresno County, CA

StellaMc / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%

53.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.4%

73.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $67,756

$67,756 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Fresno

37. Costilla County, CO

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.0%

54.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $34,578

$34,578 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Luis

36. Webb County, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%

54.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%

73.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $59,984

$59,984 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Laredo

35. San Miguel County, NM

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%

54.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.8%

23.8% Median household income: $43,490

$43,490 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Las Vegas

34. Jim Hogg County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%

54.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.2%

75.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Median household income: $42,292

$42,292 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Hebbronville

33. Starr County, TX

texasbackroads / Flickr

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%

54.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.0%

73.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%

12.7% Median household income: $35,979

$35,979 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rio Grande City

32. Zapata County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.4%

54.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%

72.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%

11.3% Median household income: $35,061

$35,061 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Zapata

31. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%

54.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

30. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%

54.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

29. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.7%

54.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Cruz

28. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.9%

54.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

27. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.0%

55.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $95,000

$95,000 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Elizabeth

26. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.1%

55.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

25. Prince George’s County, MD

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%

55.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $97,935

$97,935 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Upper Marlboro

24. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%

55.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

23. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%

55.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

22. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%

55.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

21. Clayton County, GA

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.6%

55.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%

76.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $56,207

$56,207 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jonesboro

20. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

19. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%

55.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Martinez

18. Honolulu County, HI

segawa7 / Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.8%

55.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6%

36.6% Median household income: $99,816

$99,816 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Honolulu

17. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%

55.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

16. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%

55.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

15. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

14. El Paso County, TX

cbpphotos / Flickr

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $55,417

$55,417 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: El Paso

13. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%

56.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

12. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.5%

56.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%

79.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $73,785

$73,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Newark

11. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.1%

57.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

10. Miami-Dade County, FL

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.4%

57.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5%

32.5% Median household income: $64,215

$64,215 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Miami

9. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%

57.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

8. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%

57.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $40,231

$40,231 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Mora

7. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.2%

58.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median household income: $50,697

$50,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Diego

6. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%

58.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

5. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%

58.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

4. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.5%

58.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

3. Los Angeles County, CA

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.6%

58.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $83,411

$83,411 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Los Angeles

2. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 59.5%

59.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

1. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 61.0%

61.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%

79.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,036

$47,036 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Bronx

