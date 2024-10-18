Special Report

People in These High Risk Areas Are the Most Worried About Climate Change

Composition about wildfires and climate change concept. Bottom view of smoky orange sky on Golden Gate bridge of San Francisco city from lime point. California fires in United States.
Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Nationwide, 64.1% of Americans are worried about climate change.
  • In counties facing the highest risk of natural disaster, the shares are much higher.
  • 23 of the 50 most worried counties are in the South.
  • 18 of the 50 most worried counties are considered relatively high or very high risk for natural disaster by FEMA.
  • In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how much global warming will harm participants personally.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you think global warming will harm you personally?” with options ranging from “not at all” to “a great deal”. While nationwide 45.8% of Americans think global warming will harm them personally a moderate amount or a great deal, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Bronx County in New York, 61.0% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Mason County in northwest West Virginia, just 28.3% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the least of any county. On average, 49.7% of residents in the West believe climate change will harm them personally, compared to 48.1% of residents in the Northeast, 44.8% in the South, and 40.9% in the Midwest.

While climate change opinions tend to correlate with political affiliation, many of the counties most worried about global warming are also the ones at the highest risk of natural diaster. In FEMA’s National Risk Index, 18 of the 50 counties most worried about climate change are considered “relatively high” or “very high” risk of natural disaster. In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals for 1901 through 2000.

To determine the counties that believe climate change will harm them personally the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they think global warming will harm them “a moderate amount” or “a great deal” in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Socorro County, NM

patrick_nouhailler / Flickr
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 52.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%
  • Median household income: $40,699
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Socorro

49. Taos County, NM

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.5%
  • Median household income: $55,145
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Taos

48. Fulton County, GA

Atlanta 24-27 Feb 2010 by David
Atlanta 24-27 Feb 2010 (CC BY 2.0) by David
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
  • Median household income: $86,267
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Atlanta

47. Oglala Lakota County, SD

Red Shirt Table Overlook by Terry Robinson
Red Shirt Table Overlook (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Terry Robinson
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%
  • Median household income: $32,279
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hot Springs

46. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
  • Median household income: $59,606
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Richmond

45. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
  • Median household income: $137,387
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Arlington

44. Fairfax County, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%
  • Median household income: $145,165
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Fairfax

43. Presidio County, TX

Presidio County Courthouse in ... by Jonathan Cutrer
Presidio County Courthouse in ... (CC BY 2.0) by Jonathan Cutrer
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
  • Median household income: $29,012
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Marfa

42. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, AK

Alaska 2018... by Markus Trienke
Alaska 2018... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Markus Trienke
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%
  • Median household income: $47,826
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: N/A

41. Bexar County, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.4%
  • Median household income: $67,275
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: San Antonio

40. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
  • Median household income: $92,731
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Austin

39. Denver County, CO

Denver City and County Buildin... by Ken Lund
Denver City and County Buildin... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $85,853
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Denver

38. Fresno County, CA

StellaMc / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4%
  • Median household income: $67,756
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Fresno

37. Costilla County, CO

san luis valley evening by Christian Collins
san luis valley evening (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Collins
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%
  • Median household income: $34,578
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: San Luis

36. Webb County, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
  • Median household income: $59,984
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Laredo

35. San Miguel County, NM

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.8%
  • Median household income: $43,490
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Las Vegas

34. Jim Hogg County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%
  • Median household income: $42,292
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Hebbronville

33. Starr County, TX

texasbackroads / Flickr
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%
  • Median household income: $35,979
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Rio Grande City

32. Zapata County, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%
  • Median household income: $35,061
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Zapata

31. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
  • Median household income: $78,304
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Chicago

30. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
  • Median household income: $101,722
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Washington

29. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
  • Median household income: $104,409
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Santa Cruz

28. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
  • Median household income: $99,880
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Manhattan

27. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
  • Median household income: $95,000
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Elizabeth

26. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
  • Median household income: $149,907
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Redwood City

25. Prince George’s County, MD

Fishing Pier at Piscataway Par... by F Delventhal
Fishing Pier at Piscataway Par... (CC BY 2.0) by F Delventhal
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%
  • Median household income: $97,935
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Upper Marlboro

24. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
  • Median household income: $125,583
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Rockville

23. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
  • Median household income: $87,669
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Boston

22. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
  • Median household income: $58,349
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Baltimore

21. Clayton County, GA

Rusty Stairs - Jonesboro, Geor... by Lee Coursey
Rusty Stairs - Jonesboro, Geor... (CC BY 2.0) by Lee Coursey
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
  • Median household income: $56,207
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Jonesboro

20. Petersburg City, VA

Downtown Petersburg, Virginia by Ken Lund
Downtown Petersburg, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
  • Median household income: $46,930
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Petersburg

19. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
  • Median household income: $120,020
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Martinez

18. Honolulu County, HI

segawa7 / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6%
  • Median household income: $99,816
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Honolulu

17. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
  • Median household income: $83,668
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Portland

16. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
  • Median household income: $113,179
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Alexandria

15. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
  • Median household income: $86,854
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Jersey City

14. El Paso County, TX

cbpphotos / Flickr
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.0%
  • Median household income: $55,417
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: El Paso

13. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $153,792
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: San Jose

12. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
  • Median household income: $73,785
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Newark

11. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
  • Median household income: $51,116
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: New Orleans

10. Miami-Dade County, FL

Late afternoon light, Miami-Da... by Sharon Hahn Darlin
Late afternoon light, Miami-Da... (CC BY 2.0) by Sharon Hahn Darlin
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5%
  • Median household income: $64,215
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Miami

9. Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Historic Courtho... by John Trainor
DeKalb County Historic Courtho... (CC BY 2.0) by John Trainor
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
  • Median household income: $76,044
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Decatur

8. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
  • Median household income: $40,231
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Mora

7. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
  • Median household income: $50,697
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: San Diego

6. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
  • Median household income: $122,488
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Oakland

5. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
  • Median household income: $136,689
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: San Francisco City and County

4. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
  • Median household income: $57,537
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Philadelphia

3. Los Angeles County, CA

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%
  • Median household income: $83,411
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Los Angeles

2. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 59.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
  • Median household income: $82,431
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Queens

1. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 61.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
  • Median household income: $47,036
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Bronx

