People in These High Risk Areas Are the Most Worried About Climate Change

- Nationwide, 64.1% of Americans are worried about climate change.
- In counties facing the highest risk of natural disaster, the shares are much higher.
- 23 of the 50 most worried counties are in the South.
- 18 of the 50 most worried counties are considered relatively high or very high risk for natural disaster by FEMA.
- In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how much global warming will harm participants personally.
In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How much do you think global warming will harm you personally?” with options ranging from “not at all” to “a great deal”. While nationwide 45.8% of Americans think global warming will harm them personally a moderate amount or a great deal, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In Bronx County in New York, 61.0% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Mason County in northwest West Virginia, just 28.3% of residents believe climate change will harm them personally, the least of any county. On average, 49.7% of residents in the West believe climate change will harm them personally, compared to 48.1% of residents in the Northeast, 44.8% in the South, and 40.9% in the Midwest.
While climate change opinions tend to correlate with political affiliation, many of the counties most worried about global warming are also the ones at the highest risk of natural diaster. In FEMA’s National Risk Index, 18 of the 50 counties most worried about climate change are considered “relatively high” or “very high” risk of natural disaster. In 31 of the 50 most worried counties, summer 2024 was at least 3.0°F hotter than historical normals for 1901 through 2000.
To determine the counties that believe climate change will harm them personally the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they think global warming will harm them “a moderate amount” or “a great deal” in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Socorro County, NM
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 52.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%
- Median household income: $40,699
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Socorro
49. Taos County, NM
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.5%
- Median household income: $55,145
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Taos
48. Fulton County, GA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Median household income: $86,267
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Atlanta
47. Oglala Lakota County, SD
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%
- Median household income: $32,279
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hot Springs
46. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
45. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
44. Fairfax County, VA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%
- Median household income: $145,165
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Fairfax
43. Presidio County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 74.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $29,012
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Marfa
42. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, AK
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%
- Median household income: $47,826
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: N/A
41. Bexar County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.4%
- Median household income: $67,275
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Antonio
40. Travis County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
39. Denver County, CO
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
38. Fresno County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 53.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4%
- Median household income: $67,756
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Fresno
37. Costilla County, CO
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%
- Median household income: $34,578
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Luis
36. Webb County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $59,984
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Laredo
35. San Miguel County, NM
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.8%
- Median household income: $43,490
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Las Vegas
34. Jim Hogg County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%
- Median household income: $42,292
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Hebbronville
33. Starr County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%
- Median household income: $35,979
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rio Grande City
32. Zapata County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%
- Median household income: $35,061
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Zapata
31. Cook County, IL
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
- Median household income: $78,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Chicago
30. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
29. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
- Median household income: $104,409
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Cruz
28. New York County, NY
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 54.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
27. Union County, NJ
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $95,000
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Elizabeth
26. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
25. Prince George’s County, MD
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.6%
- Median household income: $97,935
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Upper Marlboro
24. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
23. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
22. Baltimore City, MD
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $58,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Baltimore
21. Clayton County, GA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $56,207
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jonesboro
20. Petersburg City, VA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
- Median household income: $46,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
19. Contra Costa County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Median household income: $120,020
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Martinez
18. Honolulu County, HI
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6%
- Median household income: $99,816
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Honolulu
17. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
16. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 55.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
15. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
14. El Paso County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.0%
- Median household income: $55,417
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: El Paso
13. Santa Clara County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
- Median household income: $153,792
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: San Jose
12. Essex County, NJ
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 56.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
- Median household income: $73,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Newark
11. Orleans Parish, LA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $51,116
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: New Orleans
10. Miami-Dade County, FL
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.5%
- Median household income: $64,215
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Miami
9. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
8. Mora County, NM
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 57.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $40,231
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Mora
7. Duval County, TX
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median household income: $50,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Diego
6. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
5. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
4. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
3. Los Angeles County, CA
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 58.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%
- Median household income: $83,411
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Los Angeles
2. Queens County, NY
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 59.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
1. Bronx County, NY
- Residents who believe climate change will harm them personally: 61.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $47,036
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Bronx
