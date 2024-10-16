Most Americans Are Voting With Climate Change in Mind. These Places Don't Care MsLightBox / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.

In some counties, however, a majority of residents attach no political importance to climate change.

41 of the 50 most apathetic counties are in the Midwest.

Montana is home to 17 of the 50 most apathetic counties, the most of any state.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 33.6% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are not important to their vote, in some parts of the country voters are far more apathetic.

In Calhoun County in central West Virginia, 50.5% of residents say a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Alameda County in California, just 19.9% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 37.8% of residents in the Midwest believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, compared to 34.9% of residents in the South, 30.6% in the West, and 30.2% in the Northeast.

To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “not at all important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Buchanan County, VA

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.4%

54.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%

10.9% Median household income: $39,591

$39,591 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Grundy

49. Pierce County, NE

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.2%

56.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.1%

22.1% Median household income: $65,603

$65,603 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Pierce

48. Logan County, WV

John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%

52.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $42,194

$42,194 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Logan

47. Mercer County, OH

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $73,278

$73,278 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Celina

46. Callaway County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 62.8%

62.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.9%

24.9% Median household income: $70,599

$70,599 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Fulton

45. Douglas County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%

48.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.0%

57.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%

15.7% Median household income: $47,848

$47,848 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ava

44. Madison County, MO

Parker Botanical / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%

56.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%

16.1% Median household income: $54,042

$54,042 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Fredericktown

43. Harrison County, MO

Americasroof / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.1%

57.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%

16.9% Median household income: $51,809

$51,809 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Bethany

42. Hampshire County, WV

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%

56.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%

14.6% Median household income: $55,222

$55,222 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Romney

41. Republic County, KS

shannonpatrick17 / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.4%

59.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.4%

26.4% Median household income: $54,531

$54,531 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Belleville

40. Laclede County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%

58.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%

16.9% Median household income: $49,202

$49,202 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Lebanon

39. Washington County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%

48.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%

58.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $59,432

$59,432 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Washington

38. Dundy County, NE

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%

48.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%

58.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $58,977

$58,977 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Benkelman

37. Sac County, IA

number7cloud / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%

48.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.1%

59.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $68,778

$68,778 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Sac City

36. Linn County, MO

Kbh3rd / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%

48.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.4%

58.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%

19.6% Median household income: $58,435

$58,435 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Linneus

35. Miller County, MO

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%

48.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.2%

58.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%

21.1% Median household income: $53,490

$53,490 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Tuscumbia

34. Thayer County, NE

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%

48.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.0%

60.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $60,305

$60,305 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hebron

33. Clark County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%

48.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%

57.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%

12.9% Median household income: $53,362

$53,362 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Kahoka

32. Rooks County, KS

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%

48.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.8%

57.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $60,821

$60,821 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Stockton

31. Wibaux County, MT

BigDaveMT / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%

48.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%

56.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $58,750

$58,750 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Wibaux

30. Pike County, MO

Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%

48.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%

15.4% Median household income: $53,363

$53,363 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Bowling Green

29. Thomas County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%

48.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.1%

58.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $72,417

$72,417 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Colby

28. Smith County, KS

library_of_congress / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%

48.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%

58.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $50,943

$50,943 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Smith Center

27. Shelby County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%

48.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.6%

57.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%

17.6% Median household income: $50,387

$50,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Shelbyville

26. Washington County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%

48.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%

56.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%

12.3% Median household income: $49,364

$49,364 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Potosi

25. Hodgeman County, KS

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%

58.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.5%

30.5% Median household income: $63,125

$63,125 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Jetmore

24. Coffey County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.9%

58.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

22.2% Median household income: $67,645

$67,645 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Burlington

23. Cuming County, NE

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%

58.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $68,917

$68,917 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: West Point

22. Andrew County, MO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.5%

59.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income: $68,774

$68,774 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Savannah

21. Wyoming County, WV

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%

52.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Median household income: $44,510

$44,510 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Pineville

20. Codington County, SD

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.8%

59.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $65,747

$65,747 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Watertown

19. Morris County, KS

ksrecomm / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%

48.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.4%

60.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $52,866

$52,866 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Council Grove

18. Perry County, MO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%

48.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%

56.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $61,486

$61,486 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Perryville

17. Kingman County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%

48.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%

58.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $59,640

$59,640 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Kingman

16. Phillips County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%

48.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.4%

55.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%

20.1% Median household income: $57,611

$57,611 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Phillipsburg

15. Fallon County, MT

library_of_congress / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%

48.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.8%

55.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%

18.1% Median household income: $79,750

$79,750 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Baker

14. Payette County, ID

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%

49.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%

58.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $62,721

$62,721 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Payette

13. Nemaha County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%

49.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.0%

59.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $72,788

$72,788 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Seneca

12. Woodson County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.1%

49.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%

58.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%

21.1% Median household income: $50,670

$50,670 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Yates Center

11. Morton County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.2%

49.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.5%

17.5% Median household income: $57,943

$57,943 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Elkhart

10. Cloud County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%

49.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.3%

57.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.4%

22.4% Median household income: $51,197

$51,197 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Concordia

9. Craig County, VA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%

49.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%

56.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%

16.0% Median household income: $66,286

$66,286 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: New Castle

8. Gasconade County, MO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.4%

49.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%

56.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.3%

19.3% Median household income: $62,638

$62,638 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Hermann

7. Scotland County, MO

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.5%

49.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.1%

56.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%

14.6% Median household income: $58,656

$58,656 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Memphis

6. Golden Valley County, ND

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.7%

49.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%

56.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $84,750

$84,750 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Beach

5. Red Willow County, NE

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.8%

49.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%

58.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4%

24.4% Median household income: $58,344

$58,344 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: McCook

4. Dent County, MO

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%

49.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.2%

57.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3%

17.3% Median household income: $51,410

$51,410 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Salem

3. Wright County, MO

Edit32 / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%

49.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.0%

55.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Median household income: $43,573

$43,573 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hartville

2. Barber County, KS

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.1%

50.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.5%

56.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $53,774

$53,774 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Medicine Lodge

1. Calhoun County, WV

Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant) / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.5%

50.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%

53.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%

8.3% Median household income: $39,031

$39,031 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Grantsville

Is Your Money Earning the Best Possible Rate? (Sponsor) Let’s face it: If your money is just sitting in a checking account, you’re losing value every single day. With most checking accounts offering little to no interest, the cash you worked so hard to save is gradually being eroded by inflation. However, by moving that money into a high-yield savings account, you can put your cash to work, growing steadily with little to no effort on your part. In just a few clicks, you can set up a high-yield savings account and start earning interest immediately. There are plenty of reputable banks and online platforms that offer competitive rates, and many of them come with zero fees and no minimum balance requirements. Click here to see if you’re earning the best possible rate on your money!