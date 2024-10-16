Most Americans Are Voting With Climate Change in Mind. These Places Don't Care

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.
- In some counties, however, a majority of residents attach no political importance to climate change.
- 41 of the 50 most apathetic counties are in the Midwest.
- Montana is home to 17 of the 50 most apathetic counties, the most of any state.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.
In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 33.6% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are not important to their vote, in some parts of the country voters are far more apathetic.
In Calhoun County in central West Virginia, 50.5% of residents say a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Alameda County in California, just 19.9% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 37.8% of residents in the Midwest believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, compared to 34.9% of residents in the South, 30.6% in the West, and 30.2% in the Northeast.
To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “not at all important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Buchanan County, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%
- Median household income: $39,591
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Grundy
49. Pierce County, NE
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.1%
- Median household income: $65,603
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Pierce
48. Logan County, WV
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
- Median household income: $42,194
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Logan
47. Mercer County, OH
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4%
- Median household income: $73,278
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Celina
46. Callaway County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 62.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.9%
- Median household income: $70,599
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Fulton
45. Douglas County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%
- Median household income: $47,848
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ava
44. Madison County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%
- Median household income: $54,042
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Fredericktown
43. Harrison County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
- Median household income: $51,809
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Bethany
42. Hampshire County, WV
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%
- Median household income: $55,222
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Romney
41. Republic County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.4%
- Median household income: $54,531
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Belleville
40. Laclede County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
- Median household income: $49,202
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Lebanon
39. Washington County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
- Median household income: $59,432
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Washington
38. Dundy County, NE
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3%
- Median household income: $58,977
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Benkelman
37. Sac County, IA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%
- Median household income: $68,778
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Sac City
36. Linn County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%
- Median household income: $58,435
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Linneus
35. Miller County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%
- Median household income: $53,490
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Tuscumbia
34. Thayer County, NE
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
- Median household income: $60,305
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hebron
33. Clark County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
- Median household income: $53,362
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Kahoka
32. Rooks County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.7%
- Median household income: $60,821
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Stockton
31. Wibaux County, MT
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
- Median household income: $58,750
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Wibaux
30. Pike County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%
- Median household income: $53,363
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Bowling Green
29. Thomas County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%
- Median household income: $72,417
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Colby
28. Smith County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%
- Median household income: $50,943
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Smith Center
27. Shelby County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%
- Median household income: $50,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Shelbyville
26. Washington County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%
- Median household income: $49,364
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Potosi
25. Hodgeman County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.5%
- Median household income: $63,125
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Jetmore
24. Coffey County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%
- Median household income: $67,645
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Burlington
23. Cuming County, NE
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0%
- Median household income: $68,917
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: West Point
22. Andrew County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.1%
- Median household income: $68,774
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Savannah
21. Wyoming County, WV
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Median household income: $44,510
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Pineville
20. Codington County, SD
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%
- Median household income: $65,747
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Watertown
19. Morris County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.9%
- Median household income: $52,866
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Council Grove
18. Perry County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.3%
- Median household income: $61,486
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Perryville
17. Kingman County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3%
- Median household income: $59,640
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Kingman
16. Phillips County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%
- Median household income: $57,611
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Phillipsburg
15. Fallon County, MT
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%
- Median household income: $79,750
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Baker
14. Payette County, ID
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%
- Median household income: $62,721
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Payette
13. Nemaha County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.3%
- Median household income: $72,788
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Seneca
12. Woodson County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%
- Median household income: $50,670
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Yates Center
11. Morton County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.5%
- Median household income: $57,943
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Elkhart
10. Cloud County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.4%
- Median household income: $51,197
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Concordia
9. Craig County, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%
- Median household income: $66,286
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: New Castle
8. Gasconade County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.3%
- Median household income: $62,638
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Hermann
7. Scotland County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%
- Median household income: $58,656
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Memphis
6. Golden Valley County, ND
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
- Median household income: $84,750
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Beach
5. Red Willow County, NE
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4%
- Median household income: $58,344
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: McCook
4. Dent County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3%
- Median household income: $51,410
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Salem
3. Wright County, MO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%
- Median household income: $43,573
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hartville
2. Barber County, KS
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
- Median household income: $53,774
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Medicine Lodge
1. Calhoun County, WV
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%
- Median household income: $39,031
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Grantsville
