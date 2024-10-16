Special Report

Most Americans Are Voting With Climate Change in Mind. These Places Don't Care

  • Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.
  • In some counties, however, a majority of residents attach no political importance to climate change.
  • 41 of the 50 most apathetic counties are in the Midwest.
  • Montana is home to 17 of the 50 most apathetic counties, the most of any state.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 33.6% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are not important to their vote, in some parts of the country voters are far more apathetic.

In Calhoun County in central West Virginia, 50.5% of residents say a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Alameda County in California, just 19.9% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 37.8% of residents in the Midwest believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote, compared to 34.9% of residents in the South, 30.6% in the West, and 30.2% in the Northeast.

To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “not at all important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Buchanan County, VA

Walmart - Grundy, VA by Aaron F. Stone
Walmart - Grundy, VA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Aaron F. Stone
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 54.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%
  • Median household income: $39,591
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Grundy

49. Pierce County, NE

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.1%
  • Median household income: $65,603
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Pierce

48. Logan County, WV

John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%
  • Median household income: $42,194
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Logan

47. Mercer County, OH

20180520 03 Celina, Ohio by David Wilson
20180520 03 Celina, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4%
  • Median household income: $73,278
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Celina

46. Callaway County, MO

Auto World Museum - Fulton, Mi... by Dakota Callaway
Auto World Museum - Fulton, Mi... (CC BY 2.0) by Dakota Callaway
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 62.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.9%
  • Median household income: $70,599
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Fulton

45. Douglas County, MO

Fall - Ozarks - Baltimore Sett... by Richard Ricciardi
Fall - Ozarks - Baltimore Sett... (CC BY 2.0) by Richard Ricciardi
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%
  • Median household income: $47,848
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Ava

44. Madison County, MO

Parker Botanical / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%
  • Median household income: $54,042
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Fredericktown

43. Harrison County, MO

Americasroof / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
  • Median household income: $51,809
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Bethany

42. Hampshire County, WV

Hampshire County (WV) Courthou... by Taber Andrew Bain
Hampshire County (WV) Courthou... (CC BY 2.0) by Taber Andrew Bain
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%
  • Median household income: $55,222
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Romney

41. Republic County, KS

shannonpatrick17 / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.4%
  • Median household income: $54,531
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Belleville

40. Laclede County, MO

Missouri Welcome Center by Thad Zajdowicz
Missouri Welcome Center (CC BY 2.0) by Thad Zajdowicz
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
  • Median household income: $49,202
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Lebanon

39. Washington County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
  • Median household income: $59,432
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Washington

38. Dundy County, NE

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3%
  • Median household income: $58,977
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Benkelman

37. Sac County, IA

number7cloud / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%
  • Median household income: $68,778
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Sac City

36. Linn County, MO

Kbh3rd / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%
  • Median household income: $58,435
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Linneus

35. Miller County, MO

Shelbyville+Missouri | Interstate 64, Polksville, Kentucky
kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%
  • Median household income: $53,490
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Tuscumbia

34. Thayer County, NE

Oregon Trail Historical Marker by Nicolas Henderson
Oregon Trail Historical Marker (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
  • Median household income: $60,305
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hebron

33. Clark County, MO

20190920 78 Kahoka, Missouri by David Wilson
20190920 78 Kahoka, Missouri (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
  • Median household income: $53,362
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Kahoka

32. Rooks County, KS

kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.7%
  • Median household income: $60,821
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Stockton

31. Wibaux County, MT

BigDaveMT / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.5%
  • Median household income: $58,750
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Wibaux

30. Pike County, MO

Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%
  • Median household income: $53,363
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Bowling Green

29. Thomas County, KS

Colby Kansas by Richard Bauer
Colby Kansas (CC BY 2.0) by Richard Bauer
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%
  • Median household income: $72,417
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Colby

28. Smith County, KS

library_of_congress / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%
  • Median household income: $50,943
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Smith Center

27. Shelby County, MO

Interstate 64, Polksville, Ken... by Ken Lund
Interstate 64, Polksville, Ken... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%
  • Median household income: $50,387
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Shelbyville

26. Washington County, MO

Potossi-courthouse enh by Americasroof
Potossi-courthouse enh (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Americasroof
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%
  • Median household income: $49,364
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Potosi

25. Hodgeman County, KS

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.5%
  • Median household income: $63,125
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Jetmore

24. Coffey County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%
  • Median household income: $67,645
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Burlington

23. Cuming County, NE

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0%
  • Median household income: $68,917
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: West Point

22. Andrew County, MO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.1%
  • Median household income: $68,774
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Savannah

21. Wyoming County, WV

George+Washington+Memorial+Parkway | George Washington Memorial Parkway, Fort Hunt, Virginia
kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 52.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
  • Median household income: $44,510
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Pineville

20. Codington County, SD

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%
  • Median household income: $65,747
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Watertown

19. Morris County, KS

ksrecomm / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 60.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.9%
  • Median household income: $52,866
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Council Grove

18. Perry County, MO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.3%
  • Median household income: $61,486
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Perryville

17. Kingman County, KS

Kingman county kansas courthouse 2009 by Ichabod
Kingman county kansas courthouse 2009 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ichabod
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3%
  • Median household income: $59,640
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Kingman

16. Phillips County, KS

My grandparents home by Larry Jacobsen
My grandparents home (CC BY 2.0) by Larry Jacobsen
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%
  • Median household income: $57,611
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Phillipsburg

15. Fallon County, MT

library_of_congress / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 48.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%
  • Median household income: $79,750
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Baker

14. Payette County, ID

Payette Lake, McCall, Idaho by Ken Lund
Payette Lake, McCall, Idaho (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%
  • Median household income: $62,721
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Payette

13. Nemaha County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 59.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.3%
  • Median household income: $72,788
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Seneca

12. Woodson County, KS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%
  • Median household income: $50,670
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Yates Center

11. Morton County, KS

MortonCoCH by Spacini
MortonCoCH (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Spacini
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.5%
  • Median household income: $57,943
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Elkhart

10. Cloud County, KS

Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth... by Nicolas Henderson
Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.4%
  • Median household income: $51,197
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Concordia

9. Craig County, VA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.0%
  • Median household income: $66,286
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: New Castle

8. Gasconade County, MO

Hermann Missouri by kevin slavin
Hermann Missouri (CC BY 2.0) by kevin slavin
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.3%
  • Median household income: $62,638
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Hermann

7. Scotland County, MO

kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%
  • Median household income: $58,656
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Memphis

6. Golden Valley County, ND

North Dakota by Andrew Filer
North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
  • Median household income: $84,750
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Beach

5. Red Willow County, NE

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 58.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4%
  • Median household income: $58,344
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: McCook

4. Dent County, MO

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3%
  • Median household income: $51,410
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Salem

3. Wright County, MO

Edit32 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 49.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 55.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%
  • Median household income: $43,573
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hartville

2. Barber County, KS

Gypsum Hills Tornado by Lane Pearman
Gypsum Hills Tornado (CC BY 2.0) by Lane Pearman
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 56.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%
  • Median household income: $53,774
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Medicine Lodge

1. Calhoun County, WV

Tim Kiser (w:User:Malepheasant) / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are not important to their vote: 50.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 53.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3%
  • Median household income: $39,031
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Grantsville

