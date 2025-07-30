The Low Risk Places Where Climate Fear Runs Rampant

Key Points
-
In the last decade, the percentage of adults who are worried about climate change rose from 56.1% in 2016 to 63.3% in 2024.
-
New data from Yale University shows that the Americans most worried about climate change are the ones most insulated from its effects.
-
Of the 50 counties with the largest shares of adults worried about global warming, 30 rank in the bottom two quintiles for expected annual loss rates due to natural hazard, a measure of climate risk.
-
As climate disasters and extreme weather events become more common, concerns over global warming are rising. Over the past decade, the percentage of U.S. adults who agree they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about global warming has steadily crept from 56.1% in 2016 to 63.3% in 2024.
Data on climate opinion from Yale University, however, shows that the Americans most worried about climate change are the ones most insulated from its effects. Of the 50 counties with the largest shares of adults worried about global warming, 30 rank in the bottom two quintiles for expected annual loss rates due to natural hazard — a measure of climate risk. While elevated concern in low-risk areas can drive national momentum on climate policy, aligning climate worry with actual local risk may be key to spurring more targeted, community-level action. A closer look at the data reveals the low-risk counties worrying about climate change the most.
To determine the low-risk counties worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on FEMA National Risk Index risk scores and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties rated relatively low or very low risk for a natural hazard by FEMA were ranked based on the percentage of adults who agreed they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about global warming in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.
40. Washington County, RI
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 69.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.4%
- Median household income: $102,478
- Largest cities: Westerly, Kingston, Narragansett Pier, Hope Valley, Charlestown, Ashaway, Bradford
39. Missoula County, MT
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.9%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 59.0%
- Median household income: $71,246
- Largest cities: Missoula, Orchard Homes, Lolo, East Missoula, Seeley Lake, Frenchtown, Bonner-West Riverside
38. Grand Isle County, VT
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 43.2%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 59.2%
- Median household income: $90,625
- Largest cities: Alburgh
37. Costilla County, CO
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 27.8%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 55.5%
- Median household income: $36,519
- Largest cities: San Luis, Fort Garland, Blanca, San Acacio
36. Washington County, VT
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 47.0%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 70.0%
- Median household income: $79,853
- Largest cities: Barre, Montpelier, Northfield, Waterbury, South Barre, East Barre, Graniteville
35. Zavala County, TX
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 9.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.8%
- Median household income: $41,887
- Largest cities: Crystal City, Batesville, La Pryor, Chula Vista, Loma Grande, Amaya
34. Chittenden County, VT
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 55.8%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 75.4%
- Median household income: $94,310
- Largest cities: Burlington, South Burlington, Essex Junction, Winooski, Shelburne, Milton, Jericho
33. Manassas Park city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.5%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.8%
- Median household income: $100,668
- Largest cities: Manassas Park
32. Menominee County, WI
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 76.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 80.5%
- Median household income: $59,528
- Largest cities: Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit, Middle Village, Zoar
31. Berkshire County, MA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 38.3%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 68.9%
- Median household income: $72,565
- Largest cities: Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Lenox, Great Barrington, Lee
30. Kalawao County, HI
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 0.0%
- Median household income: $86,250
- Largest cities: Kalaupapa
29. Broomfield County, CO
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%
- Median household income: $121,025
- Largest cities: Broomfield
28. Gilpin County, CO
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.7%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 48.4%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 54.6%
- Median household income: $88,654
- Largest cities: Rollinsville, Black Hawk
27. Rio Arriba County, NM
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 18.8%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.6%
- Median household income: $53,901
- Largest cities: EspaÃ±ola, La Mesilla, Dulce, La Villita, Ohkay Owingeh, El Duende, Dixon
26. Mora County, NM
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 76.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 57.9%
- Median household income: $50,178
- Largest cities: Mora, Wagon Mound, Watrous
25. Loudoun County, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.7%
- Median household income: $178,707
- Largest cities: Leesburg, Ashburn, South Riding, Sterling, Brambleton, Stone Ridge, Broadlands
24. Windham County, VT
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 42.4%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 69.6%
- Median household income: $68,021
- Largest cities: Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, West Brattleboro, Saxtons River, Westminster, Wilmington, Putney
23. San Juan County, WA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 73.7%
- Median household income: $83,682
- Largest cities: Friday Harbor
22. Hampshire County, MA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 51.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 69.5%
- Median household income: $86,391
- Largest cities: Northampton, Ware, Belchertown, Hatfield, Granby, Huntington
21. Buncombe County, NC
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 61.7%
- Median household income: $70,578
- Largest cities: Asheville, Black Mountain, Woodfin, Swannanoa, Royal Pines, Weaverville, Avery Creek
20. San Miguel County, NM
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%
- Median household income: $47,400
- Largest cities: Las Vegas, Pecos, Rowe, Tecolotito, Villanueva, East Pecos, Ribera
19. Cook County, MN
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 66.4%
- Median household income: $71,643
- Largest cities: Grand Marais, Lutsen
18. Kenedy County, TX
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 73.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 10.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 25.9%
- Median household income: $00
- Largest cities: Sarita
17. Schenectady County, NY
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.9%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 35.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 55.4%
- Median household income: $76,989
- Largest cities: Schenectady, Rotterdam, Niskayuna, East Glenville, Scotia, Mariaville Lake, Delanson
16. Charlottesville city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 83.4%
- Median household income: $69,829
- Largest cities: Charlottesville
15. Santa Cruz County, AZ
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.9%
- Median household income: $53,614
- Largest cities: Rio Rico, Nogales, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Kino Springs
14. Fairfax city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.4%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 62.3%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 65.4%
- Median household income: $132,774
- Largest cities: Fairfax
13. Jefferson County, WA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 71.1%
- Median household income: $71,143
- Largest cities: Port Townsend, Port Hadlock-Irondale, Port Ludlow, Marrowstone, Brinnon, Quilcene
12. Skagway Municipality, AK
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.8%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.3%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 0.0%
- Median household income: $78,594
- Largest cities: Skagway
11. Alpine County, CA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 64.9%
- Median household income: $110,781
- Largest cities: Kirkwood, Mesa Vista, Alpine Village, Markleeville, Bear Valley
10. Albany County, NY
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.1%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.2%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%
- Median household income: $83,149
- Largest cities: Albany, Cohoes, Watervliet, Westmere, Colonie, Menands, Ravena
9. Columbia County, NY
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 38.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 57.4%
- Median household income: $83,619
- Largest cities: Hudson, Lorenz Park, Chatham, Valatie, Philmont, Niverville, Kinderhook
8. Franklin County, MA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 40.3%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 67.3%
- Median household income: $72,584
- Largest cities: Turners Falls, Orange, South Deerfield, Shelburne Falls, Millers Falls, Northfield, Deerfield
7. Taos County, NM
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.3%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.2%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 72.4%
- Median household income: $58,908
- Largest cities: Taos, Ranchos de Taos, Questa, Arroyo Seco, Talpa, Taos Pueblo, PeÃ±asco
6. Petersburg city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.6%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.8%
- Median household income: $50,741
- Largest cities: Petersburg
5. Santa Fe County, NM
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.6%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.4%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.2%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 73.3%
- Median household income: $74,689
- Largest cities: Santa Fe, Edgewood, Eldorado at Santa Fe, La Cienega, Chimayo, Agua Fria, Pojoaque
4. Tompkins County, NY
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 76.2%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 75.3%
- Median household income: $73,012
- Largest cities: Ithaca, South Hill, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Northeast Ithaca, East Ithaca, Groton
3. Richmond city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 76.5%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.0%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 82.0%
- Median household income: $62,671
- Largest cities: Richmond
2. Arlington County, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 77.1%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.8%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 78.3%
- Median household income: $140,160
- Largest cities: Arlington
1. Alexandria city, VA
- Adults who are worried about global warming: 78.0%
- Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.7%
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 77.8%
- Median household income: $113,638
- Largest cities: Alexandria
