The Low Risk Places Where Climate Fear Runs Rampant Jenoche / Shutterstock.com

Key Points In the last decade, the percentage of adults who are worried about climate change rose from 56.1% in 2016 to 63.3% in 2024.

New data from Yale University shows that the Americans most worried about climate change are the ones most insulated from its effects.

Of the 50 counties with the largest shares of adults worried about global warming, 30 rank in the bottom two quintiles for expected annual loss rates due to natural hazard, a measure of climate risk.

As climate disasters and extreme weather events become more common, concerns over global warming are rising. Over the past decade, the percentage of U.S. adults who agree they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about global warming has steadily crept from 56.1% in 2016 to 63.3% in 2024.

Data on climate opinion from Yale University, however, shows that the Americans most worried about climate change are the ones most insulated from its effects. Of the 50 counties with the largest shares of adults worried about global warming, 30 rank in the bottom two quintiles for expected annual loss rates due to natural hazard — a measure of climate risk. While elevated concern in low-risk areas can drive national momentum on climate policy, aligning climate worry with actual local risk may be key to spurring more targeted, community-level action. A closer look at the data reveals the low-risk counties worrying about climate change the most.

To determine the low-risk counties worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on FEMA National Risk Index risk scores and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties rated relatively low or very low risk for a natural hazard by FEMA were ranked based on the percentage of adults who agreed they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about global warming in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Washington County, RI

kapstun / Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 69.9%

69.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.3%

77.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%

50.5% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.4%

56.4% Median household income: $102,478

$102,478 Largest cities: Westerly, Kingston, Narragansett Pier, Hope Valley, Charlestown, Ashaway, Bradford

39. Missoula County, MT

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.1%

70.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.9%

45.9% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 59.0%

59.0% Median household income: $71,246

$71,246 Largest cities: Missoula, Orchard Homes, Lolo, East Missoula, Seeley Lake, Frenchtown, Bonner-West Riverside

38. Grand Isle County, VT

AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.1%

70.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.6%

77.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 43.2%

43.2% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 59.2%

59.2% Median household income: $90,625

$90,625 Largest cities: Alburgh

37. Costilla County, CO

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.2%

70.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.5%

75.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 27.8%

27.8% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 55.5%

55.5% Median household income: $36,519

$36,519 Largest cities: San Luis, Fort Garland, Blanca, San Acacio

36. Washington County, VT

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.2%

70.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 47.0%

47.0% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 70.0%

70.0% Median household income: $79,853

$79,853 Largest cities: Barre, Montpelier, Northfield, Waterbury, South Barre, East Barre, Graniteville

35. Zavala County, TX

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.3%

70.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 71.9%

71.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 9.6%

9.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.8%

56.8% Median household income: $41,887

$41,887 Largest cities: Crystal City, Batesville, La Pryor, Chula Vista, Loma Grande, Amaya

34. Chittenden County, VT

hstiver / Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.4%

70.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.9%

75.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 55.8%

55.8% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 75.4%

75.4% Median household income: $94,310

$94,310 Largest cities: Burlington, South Burlington, Essex Junction, Winooski, Shelburne, Milton, Jericho

33. Manassas Park city, VA

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.4%

70.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.5%

77.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.5%

25.5% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.8%

58.8% Median household income: $100,668

$100,668 Largest cities: Manassas Park

32. Menominee County, WI

Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.5%

70.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 76.5%

76.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.6%

19.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 80.5%

80.5% Median household income: $59,528

$59,528 Largest cities: Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit, Middle Village, Zoar

31. Berkshire County, MA

John Blottman / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.5%

70.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.1%

77.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 38.3%

38.3% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 68.9%

68.9% Median household income: $72,565

$72,565 Largest cities: Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Lenox, Great Barrington, Lee

30. Kalawao County, HI

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.6%

70.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.0%

78.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%

32.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 0.0%

0.0% Median household income: $86,250

$86,250 Largest cities: Kalaupapa

29. Broomfield County, CO

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.7%

70.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 58.6%

58.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $121,025

$121,025 Largest cities: Broomfield

28. Gilpin County, CO

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.7%

70.7% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.7%

78.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 48.4%

48.4% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 54.6%

54.6% Median household income: $88,654

$88,654 Largest cities: Rollinsville, Black Hawk

27. Rio Arriba County, NM

Picturesque Japan / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 70.9%

70.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.6%

75.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 18.8%

18.8% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.6%

58.6% Median household income: $53,901

$53,901 Largest cities: EspaÃ±ola, La Mesilla, Dulce, La Villita, Ohkay Owingeh, El Duende, Dixon

26. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.0%

71.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 76.2%

76.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%

25.4% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 57.9%

57.9% Median household income: $50,178

$50,178 Largest cities: Mora, Wagon Mound, Watrous

25. Loudoun County, VA

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.2%

71.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.5%

77.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 64.0%

64.0% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 56.7%

56.7% Median household income: $178,707

$178,707 Largest cities: Leesburg, Ashburn, South Riding, Sterling, Brambleton, Stone Ridge, Broadlands

24. Windham County, VT

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.3%

71.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.7%

78.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 42.4%

42.4% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 69.6%

69.6% Median household income: $68,021

$68,021 Largest cities: Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, West Brattleboro, Saxtons River, Westminster, Wilmington, Putney

23. San Juan County, WA

Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.3%

71.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 53.4%

53.4% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 73.7%

73.7% Median household income: $83,682

$83,682 Largest cities: Friday Harbor

22. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.4%

71.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 51.1%

51.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 69.5%

69.5% Median household income: $86,391

$86,391 Largest cities: Northampton, Ware, Belchertown, Hatfield, Granby, Huntington

21. Buncombe County, NC

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.4%

71.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.6%

44.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $70,578

$70,578 Largest cities: Asheville, Black Mountain, Woodfin, Swannanoa, Royal Pines, Weaverville, Avery Creek

20. San Miguel County, NM

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.5%

71.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 75.5%

75.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%

26.2% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $47,400

$47,400 Largest cities: Las Vegas, Pecos, Rowe, Tecolotito, Villanueva, East Pecos, Ribera

19. Cook County, MN

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.6%

71.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.5%

80.5% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.6%

45.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 66.4%

66.4% Median household income: $71,643

$71,643 Largest cities: Grand Marais, Lutsen

18. Kenedy County, TX

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.8%

71.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 73.4%

73.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 10.6%

10.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $00

$00 Largest cities: Sarita

17. Schenectady County, NY

Adults who are worried about global warming: 71.9%

71.9% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 35.1%

35.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 55.4%

55.4% Median household income: $76,989

$76,989 Largest cities: Schenectady, Rotterdam, Niskayuna, East Glenville, Scotia, Mariaville Lake, Delanson

16. Charlottesville city, VA

Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.2%

72.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 60.6%

60.6% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 83.4%

83.4% Median household income: $69,829

$69,829 Largest cities: Charlottesville

15. Santa Cruz County, AZ

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.4%

72.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%

24.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $53,614

$53,614 Largest cities: Rio Rico, Nogales, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Kino Springs

14. Fairfax city, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.4%

72.4% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.7%

80.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 62.3%

62.3% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 65.4%

65.4% Median household income: $132,774

$132,774 Largest cities: Fairfax

13. Jefferson County, WA

JeffGoulden / E+ via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.5%

72.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.9%

80.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%

43.3% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $71,143

$71,143 Largest cities: Port Townsend, Port Hadlock-Irondale, Port Ludlow, Marrowstone, Brinnon, Quilcene

12. Skagway Municipality, AK

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 72.8%

72.8% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 27.7%

27.7% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 0.0%

0.0% Median household income: $78,594

$78,594 Largest cities: Skagway

11. Alpine County, CA

By Hank Magnuski (talk · contribs) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3759044 / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%

73.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 42.1%

42.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 64.9%

64.9% Median household income: $110,781

$110,781 Largest cities: Kirkwood, Mesa Vista, Alpine Village, Markleeville, Bear Valley

10. Albany County, NY

kenlund / Flickr

Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%

73.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 45.2%

45.2% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 62.9%

62.9% Median household income: $83,149

$83,149 Largest cities: Albany, Cohoes, Watervliet, Westmere, Colonie, Menands, Ravena

9. Columbia County, NY

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.1%

73.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.9%

77.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 38.1%

38.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $83,619

$83,619 Largest cities: Hudson, Lorenz Park, Chatham, Valatie, Philmont, Niverville, Kinderhook

8. Franklin County, MA

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who are worried about global warming: 73.3%

73.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 80.6%

80.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 40.3%

40.3% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 67.3%

67.3% Median household income: $72,584

$72,584 Largest cities: Turners Falls, Orange, South Deerfield, Shelburne Falls, Millers Falls, Northfield, Deerfield

7. Taos County, NM

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.3%

74.3% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 82.2%

82.2% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%

37.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 72.4%

72.4% Median household income: $58,908

$58,908 Largest cities: Taos, Ranchos de Taos, Questa, Arroyo Seco, Talpa, Taos Pueblo, PeÃ±asco

6. Petersburg city, VA

Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.5%

74.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%

25.0% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.8%

85.8% Median household income: $50,741

$50,741 Largest cities: Petersburg

5. Santa Fe County, NM

MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 74.6%

74.6% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 77.4%

77.4% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.2%

44.2% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 73.3%

73.3% Median household income: $74,689

$74,689 Largest cities: Santa Fe, Edgewood, Eldorado at Santa Fe, La Cienega, Chimayo, Agua Fria, Pojoaque

4. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 76.2%

76.2% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 59.2%

59.2% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 75.3%

75.3% Median household income: $73,012

$73,012 Largest cities: Ithaca, South Hill, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Northeast Ithaca, East Ithaca, Groton

3. Richmond city, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 76.5%

76.5% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 86.0%

86.0% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 44.1%

44.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 82.0%

82.0% Median household income: $62,671

$62,671 Largest cities: Richmond

2. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who are worried about global warming: 77.1%

77.1% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 77.1%

77.1% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 78.3%

78.3% Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 Largest cities: Arlington

1. Alexandria city, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Adults who are worried about global warming: 78.0%

78.0% Adults who believe global warming is happening: 87.7%

87.7% FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 65.8%

65.8% Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 77.8%

77.8% Median household income: $113,638

$113,638 Largest cities: Alexandria

