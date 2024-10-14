Americans Are Still Divided on Climate Change. Here’s Where People Trust the Science the Most NASA Goddard Photo and Video / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Nationwide, 72.2% of Americans believe climate change is happening.

Yet only 55.6% of Americans think most scientists believe in climate change.

The places that believe in scientific consensus the most are a mix of wealthy, educated cities and counties with high natural disaster risk.

One of the largest issues in the battle against climate change is scale. Many of the changes that need to happen to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, energy efficiency improvements in buildings and industrial technology, widespread implementation of carbon capture – require broad, comprehensive legislation from the federal and state governments to implement, and cannot happen on an individual, incremental level.

Meaningful actions on climate change require a public consensus that policymakers and government communications have been unable to achieve. While most Americans agree that climate change is happening, there are large disparities in perceptions about risk, cause, and what to do about it. Beliefs differ by demographic and geography.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about whether Americans trust the science behind climate change, and views towards the scientists studying the problem.

In their survey, Yale asked participants which viewpoint most closely matches their own: “Most scientists think global warming is happening,” “There is a lot of disagreement among scientists about whether or not global warming is happening,” “Most scientists think global warming is not happening, or “Don’t know enough to say.”. While nationwide 55.6% of Americans believe most scientists think global warming is happening, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In San Francisco County, 77.5% of residents believe most scientists think climate change is happening, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Lawrence County in northeast Kentucky, just 29.6% of residents believe most scientists think climate change is happening, the least of any county. On average, 60.9% of residents in the Northeast believe scientists think climate change is happening, compared to 59.5% of residents in the West, 53.1% in the Midwest, and 51.8% in the South.

To determine the counties that believe scientists think climate change is happening the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “most scientists think global warming is happening” in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Loudoun County, VA

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.0%

68.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5%

63.5% Median household income: $170,463

$170,463 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Leesburg

49. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%

68.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

48. Ouray County, CO

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%

68.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.7%

78.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%

49.6% Median household income: $78,750

$78,750 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ouray

47. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%

68.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%

50.4% Median household income: $84,025

$84,025 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Northampton

46. Hennepin County, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.2%

68.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $92,595

$92,595 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Minneapolis

45. Summit County, UT

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.4%

68.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $126,392

$126,392 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Coalville

44. Chittenden County, VT

hstiver / Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.4%

68.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $89,494

$89,494 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Burlington

43. Broomfield County, CO

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.5%

68.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%

58.4% Median household income: $117,541

$117,541 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Broomfield

42. Durham County, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.5%

68.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%

81.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Durham

41. Honolulu County, HI

segawa7 / Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.7%

68.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6%

36.6% Median household income: $99,816

$99,816 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Honolulu

40. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.8%

68.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $118,930

$118,930 FEMA disaster risk level: N/A

N/A County seat: N/A

39. San Juan County, WA

Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.9%

68.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%

79.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $76,745

$76,745 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Friday Harbor

38. Benton County, OR

kirt_edblom / Flickr

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.0%

69.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $72,882

$72,882 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Corvallis

37. Orange County, NC

BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%

69.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.8%

80.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $85,785

$85,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hillsborough

36. Clear Creek County, CO

bluecorvette / Flickr

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%

69.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.0%

55.0% Median household income: $87,169

$87,169 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Georgetown

35. Dukes County, MA

demerzel21 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%

69.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%

43.2% Median household income: $93,225

$93,225 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Edgartown

34. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.3%

69.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

33. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.5%

69.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%

82.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $142,019

$142,019 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Rafael

32. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.6%

69.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Lowell

31. Fairfax County, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.6%

69.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Fairfax

30. Sitka City And Borough, AK

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.7%

69.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%

80.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%

34.2% Median household income: $95,261

$95,261 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Sitka

29. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.9%

69.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Martinez

28. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.9%

69.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

27. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.1%

70.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $120,621

$120,621 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Dedham

26. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.2%

70.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

25. Johnson County, IA

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.2%

70.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $72,977

$72,977 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Iowa City

24. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.3%

70.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

23. Fairfax City, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.3%

70.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fairfax

22. Denver County, CO

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.4%

70.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

21. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.5%

70.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Cruz

20. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.8%

70.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

19. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.9%

70.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

18. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.0%

71.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

17. Falls Church City, VA

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.7%

71.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%

81.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%

78.9% Median household income: $164,536

$164,536 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Falls Church

16. Washington County, OR

Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.7%

71.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%

45.8% Median household income: $100,121

$100,121 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hillsboro

15. Dane County, WI

rahimageworks / Flickr

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.8%

71.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $84,297

$84,297 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Madison

14. Ramsey County, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.8%

71.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%

44.7% Median household income: $78,108

$78,108 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Saint Paul

13. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.9%

71.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

12. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 72.1%

72.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

11. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 72.5%

72.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

10. District of Columbia, DC

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 73.0%

73.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

9. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 73.4%

73.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

8. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 74.0%

74.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

7. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 74.6%

74.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

6. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.1%

75.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

5. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.1%

75.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

4. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.5%

75.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

3. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

2. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

1. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 77.5%

77.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

