Americans Are Still Divided on Climate Change. Here’s Where People Trust the Science the Most

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 72.2% of Americans believe climate change is happening.
- Yet only 55.6% of Americans think most scientists believe in climate change.
- The places that believe in scientific consensus the most are a mix of wealthy, educated cities and counties with high natural disaster risk.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
One of the largest issues in the battle against climate change is scale. Many of the changes that need to happen to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, energy efficiency improvements in buildings and industrial technology, widespread implementation of carbon capture – require broad, comprehensive legislation from the federal and state governments to implement, and cannot happen on an individual, incremental level.
Meaningful actions on climate change require a public consensus that policymakers and government communications have been unable to achieve. While most Americans agree that climate change is happening, there are large disparities in perceptions about risk, cause, and what to do about it. Beliefs differ by demographic and geography.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about whether Americans trust the science behind climate change, and views towards the scientists studying the problem.
In their survey, Yale asked participants which viewpoint most closely matches their own: “Most scientists think global warming is happening,” “There is a lot of disagreement among scientists about whether or not global warming is happening,” “Most scientists think global warming is not happening, or “Don’t know enough to say.”. While nationwide 55.6% of Americans believe most scientists think global warming is happening, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In San Francisco County, 77.5% of residents believe most scientists think climate change is happening, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Lawrence County in northeast Kentucky, just 29.6% of residents believe most scientists think climate change is happening, the least of any county. On average, 60.9% of residents in the Northeast believe scientists think climate change is happening, compared to 59.5% of residents in the West, 53.1% in the Midwest, and 51.8% in the South.
To determine the counties that believe scientists think climate change is happening the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that “most scientists think global warming is happening” in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Loudoun County, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5%
- Median household income: $170,463
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Leesburg
49. Queens County, NY
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
48. Ouray County, CO
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%
- Median household income: $78,750
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ouray
47. Hampshire County, MA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%
- Median household income: $84,025
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Northampton
46. Hennepin County, MN
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $92,595
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Minneapolis
45. Summit County, UT
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $126,392
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Coalville
44. Chittenden County, VT
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%
- Median household income: $89,494
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Burlington
43. Broomfield County, CO
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4%
- Median household income: $117,541
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Broomfield
42. Durham County, NC
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.9%
- Median household income: $74,927
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Durham
41. Honolulu County, HI
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6%
- Median household income: $99,816
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Honolulu
40. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $118,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: N/A
- County seat: N/A
39. San Juan County, WA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 68.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $76,745
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Friday Harbor
38. Benton County, OR
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $72,882
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Corvallis
37. Orange County, NC
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.7%
- Median household income: $85,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hillsborough
36. Clear Creek County, CO
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.0%
- Median household income: $87,169
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Georgetown
35. Dukes County, MA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%
- Median household income: $93,225
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Edgartown
34. Travis County, TX
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
33. Marin County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%
- Median household income: $142,019
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Rafael
32. Middlesex County, MA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%
- Median household income: $121,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Lowell
31. Fairfax County, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%
- Median household income: $145,165
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Fairfax
30. Sitka City And Borough, AK
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%
- Median household income: $95,261
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Sitka
29. Contra Costa County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Median household income: $120,020
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Martinez
28. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 69.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
27. Norfolk County, MA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%
- Median household income: $120,621
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Dedham
26. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
25. Johnson County, IA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%
- Median household income: $72,977
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Iowa City
24. Santa Clara County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
- Median household income: $153,792
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: San Jose
23. Fairfax City, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%
- Median household income: $128,708
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fairfax
22. Denver County, CO
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
21. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
- Median household income: $104,409
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Cruz
20. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
19. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 70.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
18. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
17. Falls Church City, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.9%
- Median household income: $164,536
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Falls Church
16. Washington County, OR
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8%
- Median household income: $100,121
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Hillsboro
15. Dane County, WI
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0%
- Median household income: $84,297
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Madison
14. Ramsey County, MN
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%
- Median household income: $78,108
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Saint Paul
13. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 71.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
12. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 72.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
11. Washtenaw County, MI
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 72.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $84,245
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
10. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 73.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
9. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 73.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
8. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 74.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
7. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 74.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
6. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
5. King County, WA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
- Median household income: $116,340
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Seattle
4. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 75.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
3. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
2. New York County, NY
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
1. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who believe most scientists think climate change is happening: 77.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.