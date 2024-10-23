Defying National Trends, Some Republican Counties Prioritize Climate Change

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.
- In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide.
- In Calhoun County in West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county.
- While climate change concern is largely a Democrat cause, there are some Republican counties that rank among the top 50 most concerned counties.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.
In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Calhoun County in central West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 60.2% of residents in the Northeast believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, compared to 59.7% of residents in the West, 55.1% in the South, and 52.0% in the Midwest.
While climate change concern is largely correlated with party affiliation, there are several counties that cross the red-blue divide. Of the 50 counties where the most Americans believe their candidate’s views on climate change are important, 45 voted Democrat in 2020. In Montour County in Pennsylvania, however, while 69.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, 59.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020. In Lamb County in Texas, while 66.2% of residents report that a candidate’s views on global warming are important, 79.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020.
To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “somewhat” or “very important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Pima County, AZ
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0%
- Median household income: $64,323
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Tucson
49. Columbia County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%
- Median household income: $81,741
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hudson
48. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
47. Petersburg City, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
- Median household income: $46,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
46. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
45. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5%
- Median household income: $62,344
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: N/A
44. Westchester County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%
- Median household income: $114,651
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: White Plains
43. Denton County, TX
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.9%
- Median household income: $104,180
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Denton
42. Hampshire County, MA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%
- Median household income: $84,025
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Northampton
41. Dukes County, MA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%
- Median household income: $93,225
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Edgartown
40. Benton County, OR
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $72,882
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Corvallis
39. Cumberland County, ME
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6%
- Median household income: $87,710
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Portland
38. Cook County, IL
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
- Median household income: $78,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Chicago
37. Sitka City And Borough, AK
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%
- Median household income: $95,261
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Sitka
36. Denver County, CO
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
35. Union County, NJ
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $95,000
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Elizabeth
34. Travis County, TX
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
33. Mecklenburg County, NC
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%
- Median household income: $79,265
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Charlotte
32. Skagway Municipality, AK
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%
- Median household income: $79,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Skagway
31. Hood River County, OR
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $80,254
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hood River
30. Chester County, PA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%
- Median household income: $118,574
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: West Chester
29. Mercer County, NJ
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
- Median household income: $92,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Trenton
28. Lamb County, TX
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
- Median household income: $54,519
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Littlefield
27. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
26. Hillsborough County, FL
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2%
- Median household income: $70,612
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Tampa
25. Albany County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4%
- Median household income: $78,829
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Albany
24. Chittenden County, VT
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%
- Median household income: $89,494
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Burlington
23. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
22. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
21. Duval County, TX
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median household income: $50,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Diego
20. Essex County, MA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.7%
- Median household income: $94,378
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Lawrence
19. Nassau County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2%
- Median household income: $137,709
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Mineola
18. King County, WA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
- Median household income: $116,340
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Seattle
17. Orleans Parish, LA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $51,116
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: New Orleans
16. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
15. Montour County, PA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 63.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%
- Median household income: $72,626
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Danville
14. Queens County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
13. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
12. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
11. Essex County, NJ
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
- Median household income: $73,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Newark
10. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
9. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
8. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
7. Dallas County, TX
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.9%
- Median household income: $70,732
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Dallas
6. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
5. Bronx County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $47,036
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Bronx
4. New York County, NY
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
3. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
2. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
1. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 73.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
