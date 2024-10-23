Special Report

Defying National Trends, Some Republican Counties Prioritize Climate Change

Firefighters team battle a wildfire because climate change and global warming is a driver of global wildfire trends.
Toa55 / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

  • Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.
  • In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide.
  • In Calhoun County in West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county.
  • While climate change concern is largely a Democrat cause, there are some Republican counties that rank among the top 50 most concerned counties.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Calhoun County in central West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 60.2% of residents in the Northeast believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, compared to 59.7% of residents in the West, 55.1% in the South, and 52.0% in the Midwest.

While climate change concern is largely correlated with party affiliation, there are several counties that cross the red-blue divide. Of the 50 counties where the most Americans believe their candidate’s views on climate change are important, 45 voted Democrat in 2020. In Montour County in Pennsylvania, however, while 69.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, 59.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020. In Lamb County in Texas, while 66.2% of residents report that a candidate’s views on global warming are important, 79.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020.

To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “somewhat” or “very important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Pima County, AZ

kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0%
  • Median household income: $64,323
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Tucson

49. Columbia County, NY

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%
  • Median household income: $81,741
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hudson

48. Charlottesville City, VA

Cville bus Station (4904743457... by Brett VA
Cville bus Station (4904743457... (CC BY 2.0) by Brett VA
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
  • Median household income: $67,177
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Charlottesville

47. Petersburg City, VA

Downtown Petersburg, Virginia by Ken Lund
Downtown Petersburg, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
  • Median household income: $46,930
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Petersburg

46. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
  • Median household income: $137,387
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Arlington

45. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5%
  • Median household income: $62,344
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: N/A

44. Westchester County, NY

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%
  • Median household income: $114,651
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: White Plains

43. Denton County, TX

Denton County Courthouse, Dent... by Nicolas Henderson
Denton County Courthouse, Dent... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.9%
  • Median household income: $104,180
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Denton

42. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%
  • Median household income: $84,025
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Northampton

41. Dukes County, MA

demerzel21 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%
  • Median household income: $93,225
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Edgartown

40. Benton County, OR

kirt_edblom / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
  • Median household income: $72,882
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Corvallis

39. Cumberland County, ME

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6%
  • Median household income: $87,710
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Portland

38. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%
  • Median household income: $78,304
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Chicago

37. Sitka City And Borough, AK

Sunset from Sitka National His... by Sitka National Historical Park
Sunset from Sitka National His... (CC BY 2.0) by Sitka National Historical Park
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%
  • Median household income: $95,261
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Sitka

36. Denver County, CO

Denver City and County Buildin... by Ken Lund
Denver City and County Buildin... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
  • Median household income: $85,853
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Denver

35. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
  • Median household income: $95,000
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Elizabeth

34. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
  • Median household income: $92,731
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Austin

33. Mecklenburg County, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%
  • Median household income: $79,265
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Charlotte

32. Skagway Municipality, AK

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%
  • Median household income: $79,583
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Skagway

31. Hood River County, OR

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
  • Median household income: $80,254
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Hood River

30. Chester County, PA

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%
  • Median household income: $118,574
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: West Chester

29. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
  • Median household income: $92,697
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Trenton

28. Lamb County, TX

AustinMirage / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%
  • Median household income: $54,519
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Littlefield

27. Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Historic Courtho... by John Trainor
DeKalb County Historic Courtho... (CC BY 2.0) by John Trainor
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
  • Median household income: $76,044
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Decatur

26. Hillsborough County, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2%
  • Median household income: $70,612
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Tampa

25. Albany County, NY

kenlund / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4%
  • Median household income: $78,829
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Albany

24. Chittenden County, VT

hstiver / Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%
  • Median household income: $89,494
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Burlington

23. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
  • Median household income: $113,179
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Alexandria

22. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
  • Median household income: $59,606
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
  • County seat: Richmond

21. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
  • Median household income: $50,697
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: San Diego

20. Essex County, MA

sphraner / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.7%
  • Median household income: $94,378
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Lawrence

19. Nassau County, NY

alarico / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.2%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2%
  • Median household income: $137,709
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Mineola

18. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.1%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
  • Median household income: $116,340
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Seattle

17. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
  • Median household income: $51,116
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: New Orleans

16. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
  • Median household income: $136,689
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: San Francisco City and County

15. Montour County, PA

Frackville, Shenandoah, and Ma... by Ken Lund
Frackville, Shenandoah, and Ma... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 63.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%
  • Median household income: $72,626
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Danville

14. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.6%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
  • Median household income: $82,431
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Queens

13. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
  • Median household income: $69,995
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
  • County seat: Ithaca

12. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.9%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
  • Median household income: $83,668
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Portland

11. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
  • Median household income: $73,785
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Newark

10. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
  • Median household income: $149,907
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Redwood City

9. District of Columbia, DC

Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
  • Median household income: $101,722
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Washington

8. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
  • Median household income: $125,583
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Rockville

7. Dallas County, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.9%
  • Median household income: $70,732
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Dallas

6. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.7%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
  • Median household income: $87,669
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Boston

5. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
  • Median household income: $47,036
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Bronx

4. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.3%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
  • Median household income: $99,880
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Manhattan

3. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.4%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
  • Median household income: $57,537
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
  • County seat: Philadelphia

2. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.8%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
  • Median household income: $86,854
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
  • County seat: Jersey City

1. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 73.5%
  • Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
  • Median household income: $122,488
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
  • County seat: Oakland

