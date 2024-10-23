Defying National Trends, Some Republican Counties Prioritize Climate Change Toa55 / Shutterstock.com

Nationwide, 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote.

In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide.

In Calhoun County in West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county.

While climate change concern is largely a Democrat cause, there are some Republican counties that rank among the top 50 most concerned counties.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how important a candidate’s views on global warming are to participants’ voting decisions.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How important are a candidate’s views on global warming to your vote?” with answer choices ranging from “not at all important” to “very important”. While nationwide 56.5% of Americans say a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

In Alameda County in northern California, 73.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the most of any county nationwide. Meanwhile, in Calhoun County in central West Virginia, just 37.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, the least of any county. On average, 60.2% of residents in the Northeast believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote, compared to 59.7% of residents in the West, 55.1% in the South, and 52.0% in the Midwest.

While climate change concern is largely correlated with party affiliation, there are several counties that cross the red-blue divide. Of the 50 counties where the most Americans believe their candidate’s views on climate change are important, 45 voted Democrat in 2020. In Montour County in Pennsylvania, however, while 69.5% of residents believe a candidate’s views on global warming are important to their vote, 59.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020. In Lamb County in Texas, while 66.2% of residents report that a candidate’s views on global warming are important, 79.8% of residents voted Republican in 2020.

To determine the counties that believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that a candidate’s views on global warming are “somewhat” or “very important” to their vote in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Pima County, AZ

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.2%

64.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0%

35.0% Median household income: $64,323

$64,323 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Tucson

49. Columbia County, NY

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.3%

64.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.1%

76.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%

36.4% Median household income: $81,741

$81,741 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hudson

48. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.5%

64.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

47. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%

64.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

46. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%

64.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

45. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.6%

64.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.7%

79.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $62,344

$62,344 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: N/A

44. Westchester County, NY

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.7%

64.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $114,651

$114,651 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: White Plains

43. Denton County, TX

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 64.9%

64.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 72.7%

72.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.9%

47.9% Median household income: $104,180

$104,180 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Denton

42. Hampshire County, MA

Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%

65.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4%

50.4% Median household income: $84,025

$84,025 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Northampton

41. Dukes County, MA

demerzel21 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%

65.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2%

43.2% Median household income: $93,225

$93,225 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Edgartown

40. Benton County, OR

kirt_edblom / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.0%

65.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $72,882

$72,882 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Corvallis

39. Cumberland County, ME

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%

65.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.9%

76.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $87,710

$87,710 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Portland

38. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.1%

65.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.9%

79.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Chicago

37. Sitka City And Borough, AK

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%

65.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.4%

80.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%

34.2% Median household income: $95,261

$95,261 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Sitka

36. Denver County, CO

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.2%

65.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

35. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.3%

65.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $95,000

$95,000 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Elizabeth

34. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.5%

65.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

33. Mecklenburg County, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%

65.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.5%

78.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $79,265

$79,265 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Charlotte

32. Skagway Municipality, AK

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.6%

65.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $79,583

$79,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Skagway

31. Hood River County, OR

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%

65.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%

80.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $80,254

$80,254 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hood River

30. Chester County, PA

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 65.7%

65.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.0%

79.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1%

56.1% Median household income: $118,574

$118,574 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: West Chester

29. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.0%

66.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $92,697

$92,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Trenton

28. Lamb County, TX

AustinMirage / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%

66.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 57.9%

57.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.9%

12.9% Median household income: $54,519

$54,519 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Littlefield

27. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.2%

66.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

26. Hillsborough County, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.5%

66.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.9%

75.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2%

36.2% Median household income: $70,612

$70,612 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Tampa

25. Albany County, NY

kenlund / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%

66.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.6%

78.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4%

44.4% Median household income: $78,829

$78,829 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Albany

24. Chittenden County, VT

hstiver / Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.7%

66.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.0%

77.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $89,494

$89,494 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Burlington

23. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 66.8%

66.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

22. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.4%

67.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

21. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 67.9%

67.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median household income: $50,697

$50,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Diego

20. Essex County, MA

sphraner / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.0%

68.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 75.3%

75.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.7%

41.7% Median household income: $94,378

$94,378 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Lawrence

19. Nassau County, NY

alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 68.2%

68.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 77.4%

77.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2%

48.2% Median household income: $137,709

$137,709 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Mineola

18. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.1%

69.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

17. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%

69.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

16. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.3%

69.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

15. Montour County, PA

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.5%

69.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 63.3%

63.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4%

36.4% Median household income: $72,626

$72,626 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Danville

14. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.6%

69.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

13. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.7%

69.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

12. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 69.9%

69.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

11. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.4%

70.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%

79.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $73,785

$73,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Newark

10. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 70.7%

70.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

9. District of Columbia, DC

Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%

71.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

8. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.0%

71.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

7. Dallas County, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.5%

71.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.9%

33.9% Median household income: $70,732

$70,732 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Dallas

6. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.7%

71.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

5. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 71.8%

71.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%

79.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,036

$47,036 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Bronx

4. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.3%

72.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan

3. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.4%

72.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

2. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 72.8%

72.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

1. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who believe a candidate’s views on climate change are important to their vote: 73.5%

73.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

