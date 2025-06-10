The Most Politically Polarized U.S. Counties Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, political polarization was a popular topic of concern among Americans. In a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in September 2023, 61% of Americans agreed they saw political polarization in the United States as a critical threat, ranking third among all listed major concerns, just behind cyberattacks on U.S. computer networks and weaking U.S. democracy.

Although Trump’s large electoral victory in 2024 — 312 electoral votes to 226 electoral votes for Harris — suggests there is more national consensus that many Americans may have thought, many communities remain highly polarized. While the average margin of victory in all counties nationwide was 42 percentage points, there are 159 counties in which the margin of victory in the 2024 election was less than 5 percentage points. In several counties, the winning candidate won by less than 1 percentage point — a matter of less than 100 votes in some cases.

Many of most purple counties are on the outer edge of larger urban areas, where inner city blue and rural red tend to mix. Of the 40 most politically polarized counties, 14 are in the South, 10 are in the Midwest, eight are in the West, and eight are in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the most politically polarized counties.

To determine the most politically polarized counties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on county-level election results for the 2024 presidential election. Counties were ranked based on the absolute difference between the percentage of adults who voted for Harris in 2024 and the percentage of adults who voted for Trump in 2024. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on county-level presidential election returns are published by data analyst Tony McGovern. City-level population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Bristol County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points

1.3 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.5%

48.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%

30.6% Median household income: $84,198

$84,198 Largest cities: New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Somerset, Mansfield Center, Bliss Corner

39. Aleutians East Borough, AK

Vipersniper / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points

1.3 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.6%

50.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%

49.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.1%

18.1% Median household income: $72,692

$72,692 Largest cities: King Cove, Sand Point, Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, Nelson Lagoon

38. Riverside County, CA

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points

1.3 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%

48.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.1%

25.1% Median household income: $89,672

$89,672 Largest cities: Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona, Murrieta, Temecula, Jurupa Valley, Menifee

37. Blue Earth County, MN

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points

1.2 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%

48.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%

49.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.5%

34.5% Median household income: $72,623

$72,623 Largest cities: Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Amboy

36. Jefferson County, GA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points

1.2 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%

49.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%

50.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.2%

11.2% Median household income: $46,561

$46,561 Largest cities: Louisville, Wrens, Wadley, Stapleton, Avera, Bartow, Matthews

35. Portage County, WI

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points

1.2 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.6%

48.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $73,284

$73,284 Largest cities: Stevens Point, Plover, Whiting, Amherst, Bancroft, Polonia, Park Ridge

34. Ontario County, NY

Debora Truax / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points

1.2 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%

49.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%

50.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%

37.2% Median household income: $79,814

$79,814 Largest cities: Geneva, Canandaigua, Victor, Phelps, Clifton Springs, Shortsville, Manchester

33. Black Hawk County, IA

RifeIdeas / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points

1.2 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%

50.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $64,581

$64,581 Largest cities: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City, Elk Run Heights, Dunkerton

32. Erie County, PA

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points

1.0 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%

49.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.0%

50.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.6%

29.6% Median household income: $61,476

$61,476 Largest cities: Erie, Northwest Harborcreek, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville

31. Washoe County, NV

Kris S / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points

1.0 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.3%

48.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%

33.2% Median household income: $85,600

$85,600 Largest cities: Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Spanish Springs, Cold Springs, Incline Village, Lemmon Valley

30. Deer Lodge County, MT

Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points

1.0 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 47.8%

47.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $49,533

$49,533 Largest cities: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

29. St. James Parish, LA

Mattmahan / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points

0.9 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.1%

50.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $64,536

$64,536 Largest cities: Lutcher, South Vacherie, Gramercy, Grand Point, Paulina, North Vacherie, Welcome

28. San Joaquin County, CA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points

0.9 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%

48.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.9%

48.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $88,531

$88,531 Largest cities: Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, Lodi, Lathrop, Mountain House, Ripon

27. Imperial County, CA

santalechuga / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points

0.9 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%

48.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.1%

16.1% Median household income: $56,393

$56,393 Largest cities: El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Heber, Calipatria, Salton City

26. Grand County, CO

Adam-Springer / Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points

0.8 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%

48.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.8%

41.8% Median household income: $84,558

$84,558 Largest cities: Granby, Kremmling, Fraser, Hot Sulphur Springs, Tabernash, Winter Park, Grand Lake

25. Stafford County, VA

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points

0.8 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%

49.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $133,792

$133,792 Largest cities: Aquia Harbour, Stafford Courthouse, Falmouth, Southern Gateway, Boswell’s Corner

24. Monroe County, PA

Alex Potemkin / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points

0.8 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.9%

49.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $82,374

$82,374 Largest cities: East Stroudsburg, Arlington Heights, Stroudsburg, Sierra View, Penn Estates, Indian Mountain Lake, Emerald Lakes

23. St. Helena Parish, LA

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points

0.8 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%

49.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.7%

11.7% Median household income: $50,193

$50,193 Largest cities: Greensburg, Montpelier

22. Palm Beach County, FL

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points

0.8 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%

50.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%

49.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.6%

39.6% Median household income: $81,115

$81,115 Largest cities: West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens

21. Iberville Parish, LA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points

0.7 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.9%

48.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%

49.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.6%

16.6% Median household income: $57,459

$57,459 Largest cities: St. Gabriel, Plaquemine, White Castle, Rosedale, Crescent, Maringouin, Grosse Tete

20. St. Francis County, AR

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points

0.7 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%

49.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.7%

48.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.9%

12.9% Median household income: $41,784

$41,784 Largest cities: Forrest City, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Wheatley, Caldwell, Colt

19. Guadalupe County, NM

dsoltesz / Flickr

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points

0.7 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%

49.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $40,149

$40,149 Largest cities: Santa Rosa, Vaughn, Puerto de Luna, Anton Chico, Pastura, Llano del Medio, Newkirk

18. Sullivan County, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points

0.7 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%

30.5% Median household income: $75,929

$75,929 Largest cities: Claremont, Newport, Charlestown, Plainfield

17. Surry County, VA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points

0.7 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $71,458

$71,458 Largest cities: Claremont, Dendron, Surry, Scotland

16. New Hanover County, NC

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points

0.6 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%

49.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.8%

44.8% Median household income: $72,892

$72,892 Largest cities: Wilmington, Murraysville, Myrtle Grove, Ogden, Kings Grant, Porters Neck, Carolina Beach

15. Winnebago County, IL

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points

0.6 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%

49.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.0%

49.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $64,363

$64,363 Largest cities: Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit, Winnebago

14. Radford city, VA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.8%

39.8% Median household income: $52,791

$52,791 Largest cities: Radford

13. Nicollet County, MN

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%

35.7% Median household income: $80,362

$80,362 Largest cities: North Mankato, St. Peter, Nicollet, Courtland, Lafayette

12. Essex County, NY

onasill / Flickr

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.3%

50.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.7%

49.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.3%

31.3% Median household income: $70,215

$70,215 Largest cities: Ticonderoga, Keeseville, Lake Placid, Port Henry, Mineville, Wilmington, Schroon Lake

11. Shawnee County, KS

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.3%

32.3% Median household income: $66,043

$66,043 Largest cities: Topeka, Silver Lake, Auburn, Rossville, Wakarusa, Willard

10. Clay County, MN

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%

49.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%

48.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.0%

39.0% Median household income: $77,664

$77,664 Largest cities: Moorhead, Dilworth, Barnesville, Hawley, Glyndon, Sabin, Ulen

9. Montgomery County, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points

0.5 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%

30.5% Median household income: $64,403

$64,403 Largest cities: Dayton, Kettering, Huber Heights, Centerville, Riverside, Trotwood, Miamisburg

8. Broome County, NY

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points

0.4 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.2%

50.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%

30.6% Median household income: $61,059

$61,059 Largest cities: Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Endwell, Binghamton University, Chenango Bridge, Port Dickinson

7. Wilson County, NC

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points

0.4 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%

49.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $51,381

$51,381 Largest cities: Wilson, Elm City, Lucama, Black Creek, Stantonsburg, Sims, Saratoga

6. Haywood County, TN

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points

0.4 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%

49.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.1%

13.1% Median household income: $43,513

$43,513 Largest cities: Brownsville, Stanton

5. Oktibbeha County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points

0.3 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%

49.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%

49.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.8%

45.8% Median household income: $43,482

$43,482 Largest cities: Starkville, Mississippi State, Maben, Sturgis

4. Green County, WI

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points

0.3 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%

49.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%

49.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income: $80,248

$80,248 Largest cities: Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Juda

3. Tippecanoe County, IN

John Schanlaub / Wikimedia Commons

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points

0.1 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%

49.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.1%

40.1% Median household income: $58,622

$58,622 Largest cities: Lafayette, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle Ground, Otterbein, Dayton, Clarks Hill

2. Bucks County, PA

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points

0.1 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%

49.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%

49.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%

43.9% Median household income: $111,951

$111,951 Largest cities: Levittown, Bristol, Croydon, Morrisville, Quakertown, Perkasie, Fairless Hills

1. Talbot County, MD

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.0 percentage points

0.0 percentage points Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%

49.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $84,378

$84,378 Largest cities: Easton, St. Michaels, Trappe, Tilghman Island, Oxford, Cordova

