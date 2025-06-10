The Most Politically Polarized U.S. Counties

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, political polarization was a popular topic of concern among Americans. In a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in September 2023, 61% of Americans agreed they saw political polarization in the United States as a critical threat, ranking third among all listed major concerns, just behind cyberattacks on U.S. computer networks and weaking U.S. democracy.
Although Trump’s large electoral victory in 2024 — 312 electoral votes to 226 electoral votes for Harris — suggests there is more national consensus that many Americans may have thought, many communities remain highly polarized. While the average margin of victory in all counties nationwide was 42 percentage points, there are 159 counties in which the margin of victory in the 2024 election was less than 5 percentage points. In several counties, the winning candidate won by less than 1 percentage point — a matter of less than 100 votes in some cases.
Many of most purple counties are on the outer edge of larger urban areas, where inner city blue and rural red tend to mix. Of the 40 most politically polarized counties, 14 are in the South, 10 are in the Midwest, eight are in the West, and eight are in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the most politically polarized counties.
To determine the most politically polarized counties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on county-level election results for the 2024 presidential election. Counties were ranked based on the absolute difference between the percentage of adults who voted for Harris in 2024 and the percentage of adults who voted for Trump in 2024. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on county-level presidential election returns are published by data analyst Tony McGovern. City-level population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
40. Bristol County, MA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
- Median household income: $84,198
- Largest cities: New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Somerset, Mansfield Center, Bliss Corner
39. Aleutians East Borough, AK
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.1%
- Median household income: $72,692
- Largest cities: King Cove, Sand Point, Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, Nelson Lagoon
38. Riverside County, CA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.1%
- Median household income: $89,672
- Largest cities: Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona, Murrieta, Temecula, Jurupa Valley, Menifee
37. Blue Earth County, MN
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.5%
- Median household income: $72,623
- Largest cities: Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Amboy
36. Jefferson County, GA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.2%
- Median household income: $46,561
- Largest cities: Louisville, Wrens, Wadley, Stapleton, Avera, Bartow, Matthews
35. Portage County, WI
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%
- Median household income: $73,284
- Largest cities: Stevens Point, Plover, Whiting, Amherst, Bancroft, Polonia, Park Ridge
34. Ontario County, NY
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%
- Median household income: $79,814
- Largest cities: Geneva, Canandaigua, Victor, Phelps, Clifton Springs, Shortsville, Manchester
33. Black Hawk County, IA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
- Median household income: $64,581
- Largest cities: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City, Elk Run Heights, Dunkerton
32. Erie County, PA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.6%
- Median household income: $61,476
- Largest cities: Erie, Northwest Harborcreek, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville
31. Washoe County, NV
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%
- Median household income: $85,600
- Largest cities: Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Spanish Springs, Cold Springs, Incline Village, Lemmon Valley
30. Deer Lodge County, MT
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 47.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
- Median household income: $49,533
- Largest cities: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County
29. St. James Parish, LA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.2%
- Median household income: $64,536
- Largest cities: Lutcher, South Vacherie, Gramercy, Grand Point, Paulina, North Vacherie, Welcome
28. San Joaquin County, CA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.6%
- Median household income: $88,531
- Largest cities: Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, Lodi, Lathrop, Mountain House, Ripon
27. Imperial County, CA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.1%
- Median household income: $56,393
- Largest cities: El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Heber, Calipatria, Salton City
26. Grand County, CO
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.8%
- Median household income: $84,558
- Largest cities: Granby, Kremmling, Fraser, Hot Sulphur Springs, Tabernash, Winter Park, Grand Lake
25. Stafford County, VA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%
- Median household income: $133,792
- Largest cities: Aquia Harbour, Stafford Courthouse, Falmouth, Southern Gateway, Boswell’s Corner
24. Monroe County, PA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.9%
- Median household income: $82,374
- Largest cities: East Stroudsburg, Arlington Heights, Stroudsburg, Sierra View, Penn Estates, Indian Mountain Lake, Emerald Lakes
23. St. Helena Parish, LA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.7%
- Median household income: $50,193
- Largest cities: Greensburg, Montpelier
22. Palm Beach County, FL
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.6%
- Median household income: $81,115
- Largest cities: West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
21. Iberville Parish, LA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.6%
- Median household income: $57,459
- Largest cities: St. Gabriel, Plaquemine, White Castle, Rosedale, Crescent, Maringouin, Grosse Tete
20. St. Francis County, AR
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.9%
- Median household income: $41,784
- Largest cities: Forrest City, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Wheatley, Caldwell, Colt
19. Guadalupe County, NM
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.5%
- Median household income: $40,149
- Largest cities: Santa Rosa, Vaughn, Puerto de Luna, Anton Chico, Pastura, Llano del Medio, Newkirk
18. Sullivan County, NH
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%
- Median household income: $75,929
- Largest cities: Claremont, Newport, Charlestown, Plainfield
17. Surry County, VA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
- Median household income: $71,458
- Largest cities: Claremont, Dendron, Surry, Scotland
16. New Hanover County, NC
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.8%
- Median household income: $72,892
- Largest cities: Wilmington, Murraysville, Myrtle Grove, Ogden, Kings Grant, Porters Neck, Carolina Beach
15. Winnebago County, IL
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.6%
- Median household income: $64,363
- Largest cities: Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit, Winnebago
14. Radford city, VA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.8%
- Median household income: $52,791
- Largest cities: Radford
13. Nicollet County, MN
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%
- Median household income: $80,362
- Largest cities: North Mankato, St. Peter, Nicollet, Courtland, Lafayette
12. Essex County, NY
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.3%
- Median household income: $70,215
- Largest cities: Ticonderoga, Keeseville, Lake Placid, Port Henry, Mineville, Wilmington, Schroon Lake
11. Shawnee County, KS
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.3%
- Median household income: $66,043
- Largest cities: Topeka, Silver Lake, Auburn, Rossville, Wakarusa, Willard
10. Clay County, MN
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.0%
- Median household income: $77,664
- Largest cities: Moorhead, Dilworth, Barnesville, Hawley, Glyndon, Sabin, Ulen
9. Montgomery County, OH
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%
- Median household income: $64,403
- Largest cities: Dayton, Kettering, Huber Heights, Centerville, Riverside, Trotwood, Miamisburg
8. Broome County, NY
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
- Median household income: $61,059
- Largest cities: Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Endwell, Binghamton University, Chenango Bridge, Port Dickinson
7. Wilson County, NC
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.3%
- Median household income: $51,381
- Largest cities: Wilson, Elm City, Lucama, Black Creek, Stantonsburg, Sims, Saratoga
6. Haywood County, TN
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.1%
- Median household income: $43,513
- Largest cities: Brownsville, Stanton
5. Oktibbeha County, MS
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.8%
- Median household income: $43,482
- Largest cities: Starkville, Mississippi State, Maben, Sturgis
4. Green County, WI
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.0%
- Median household income: $80,248
- Largest cities: Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Juda
3. Tippecanoe County, IN
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.1%
- Median household income: $58,622
- Largest cities: Lafayette, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle Ground, Otterbein, Dayton, Clarks Hill
2. Bucks County, PA
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%
- Median household income: $111,951
- Largest cities: Levittown, Bristol, Croydon, Morrisville, Quakertown, Perkasie, Fairless Hills
1. Talbot County, MD
- Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.0 percentage points
- Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.3%
- Median household income: $84,378
- Largest cities: Easton, St. Michaels, Trappe, Tilghman Island, Oxford, Cordova
Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor)
We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year.
Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.