The Most Politically Polarized U.S. Counties

US election day, Diverse people wait in line to vote at US election station with American flag in background. Diverse people wait in line to vote at US election day. Vote for American democracy.
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, political polarization was a popular topic of concern among Americans. In a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in September 2023, 61% of Americans agreed they saw political polarization in the United States as a critical threat, ranking third among all listed major concerns, just behind cyberattacks on U.S. computer networks and weaking U.S. democracy.

Although Trump’s large electoral victory in 2024 — 312 electoral votes to 226 electoral votes for Harris — suggests there is more national consensus that many Americans may have thought, many communities remain highly polarized. While the average margin of victory in all counties nationwide was 42 percentage points, there are 159 counties in which the margin of victory in the 2024 election was less than 5 percentage points. In several counties, the winning candidate won by less than 1 percentage point — a matter of less than 100 votes in some cases.

Many of most purple counties are on the outer edge of larger urban areas, where inner city blue and rural red tend to mix. Of the 40 most politically polarized counties, 14 are in the South, 10 are in the Midwest, eight are in the West, and eight are in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the most politically polarized counties.

To determine the most politically polarized counties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on county-level election results for the 2024 presidential election. Counties were ranked based on the absolute difference between the percentage of adults who voted for Harris in 2024 and the percentage of adults who voted for Trump in 2024. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on county-level presidential election returns are published by data analyst Tony McGovern. City-level population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Bristol County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
  • Median household income: $84,198
  • Largest cities: New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Somerset, Mansfield Center, Bliss Corner

39. Aleutians East Borough, AK

Vipersniper / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.1%
  • Median household income: $72,692
  • Largest cities: King Cove, Sand Point, Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, Nelson Lagoon

38. Riverside County, CA

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.3 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.1%
  • Median household income: $89,672
  • Largest cities: Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona, Murrieta, Temecula, Jurupa Valley, Menifee

37. Blue Earth County, MN

vacation 010 by lauriellen
vacation 010 (CC BY 2.0) by lauriellen
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.5%
  • Median household income: $72,623
  • Largest cities: Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Amboy

36. Jefferson County, GA

a3e036 - Ohio River in May 200... by William Alden
a3e036 - Ohio River in May 200... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by William Alden
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.2%
  • Median household income: $46,561
  • Largest cities: Louisville, Wrens, Wadley, Stapleton, Avera, Bartow, Matthews

35. Portage County, WI

Mill Creek Red Roof Barn by William Garrett
Mill Creek Red Roof Barn (CC BY 2.0) by William Garrett
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%
  • Median household income: $73,284
  • Largest cities: Stevens Point, Plover, Whiting, Amherst, Bancroft, Polonia, Park Ridge

34. Ontario County, NY

Debora Truax / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%
  • Median household income: $79,814
  • Largest cities: Geneva, Canandaigua, Victor, Phelps, Clifton Springs, Shortsville, Manchester

33. Black Hawk County, IA

RifeIdeas / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.2 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
  • Median household income: $64,581
  • Largest cities: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City, Elk Run Heights, Dunkerton

32. Erie County, PA

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.6%
  • Median household income: $61,476
  • Largest cities: Erie, Northwest Harborcreek, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville

31. Washoe County, NV

Kris S / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%
  • Median household income: $85,600
  • Largest cities: Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Spanish Springs, Cold Springs, Incline Village, Lemmon Valley

30. Deer Lodge County, MT

Facilities at the Continental ... by James St. John
Facilities at the Continental ... (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 1.0 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 47.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
  • Median household income: $49,533
  • Largest cities: Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

29. St. James Parish, LA

Mattmahan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.2%
  • Median household income: $64,536
  • Largest cities: Lutcher, South Vacherie, Gramercy, Grand Point, Paulina, North Vacherie, Welcome

28. San Joaquin County, CA

Stockton, California by Sharon Hahn Darlin
Stockton, California (CC BY 2.0) by Sharon Hahn Darlin
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.6%
  • Median household income: $88,531
  • Largest cities: Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, Lodi, Lathrop, Mountain House, Ripon

27. Imperial County, CA

santalechuga / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.9 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.1%
  • Median household income: $56,393
  • Largest cities: El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Heber, Calipatria, Salton City

26. Grand County, CO

Adam-Springer / Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.8%
  • Median household income: $84,558
  • Largest cities: Granby, Kremmling, Fraser, Hot Sulphur Springs, Tabernash, Winter Park, Grand Lake

25. Stafford County, VA

Jerrye &amp; Roy Klotz, MD / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%
  • Median household income: $133,792
  • Largest cities: Aquia Harbour, Stafford Courthouse, Falmouth, Southern Gateway, Boswell’s Corner

24. Monroe County, PA

Alex Potemkin / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.9%
  • Median household income: $82,374
  • Largest cities: East Stroudsburg, Arlington Heights, Stroudsburg, Sierra View, Penn Estates, Indian Mountain Lake, Emerald Lakes

23. St. Helena Parish, LA

Louisiana+field | Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.7%
  • Median household income: $50,193
  • Largest cities: Greensburg, Montpelier

22. Palm Beach County, FL

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.8 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.6%
  • Median household income: $81,115
  • Largest cities: West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens

21. Iberville Parish, LA

Mary Plantation Guest House Ga... by Infrogmation of New Orleans
Mary Plantation Guest House Ga... (CC BY 2.0) by Infrogmation of New Orleans
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.6%
  • Median household income: $57,459
  • Largest cities: St. Gabriel, Plaquemine, White Castle, Rosedale, Crescent, Maringouin, Grosse Tete

20. St. Francis County, AR

JERRYE &amp; ROY KLOTZ M.D. / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.9%
  • Median household income: $41,784
  • Largest cities: Forrest City, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Wheatley, Caldwell, Colt

19. Guadalupe County, NM

dsoltesz / Flickr
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.5%
  • Median household income: $40,149
  • Largest cities: Santa Rosa, Vaughn, Puerto de Luna, Anton Chico, Pastura, Llano del Medio, Newkirk

18. Sullivan County, NH

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%
  • Median household income: $75,929
  • Largest cities: Claremont, Newport, Charlestown, Plainfield

17. Surry County, VA

Surry Seafood Co. - Gray&#039;s Cr... by Watts
Surry Seafood Co. - Gray&#039;s Cr... (CC BY 2.0) by Watts
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.7 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
  • Median household income: $71,458
  • Largest cities: Claremont, Dendron, Surry, Scotland

16. New Hanover County, NC

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.8%
  • Median household income: $72,892
  • Largest cities: Wilmington, Murraysville, Myrtle Grove, Ogden, Kings Grant, Porters Neck, Carolina Beach

15. Winnebago County, IL

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.6 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.6%
  • Median household income: $64,363
  • Largest cities: Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit, Winnebago

14. Radford city, VA

Blacksburg, Virginia by Smash the Iron Cage
Blacksburg, Virginia ( CC BY-SA 4.0) by Smash the Iron Cage
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.8%
  • Median household income: $52,791
  • Largest cities: Radford

13. Nicollet County, MN

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%
  • Median household income: $80,362
  • Largest cities: North Mankato, St. Peter, Nicollet, Courtland, Lafayette

12. Essex County, NY

onasill / Flickr

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.3%
  • Median household income: $70,215
  • Largest cities: Ticonderoga, Keeseville, Lake Placid, Port Henry, Mineville, Wilmington, Schroon Lake

11. Shawnee County, KS

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.3%
  • Median household income: $66,043
  • Largest cities: Topeka, Silver Lake, Auburn, Rossville, Wakarusa, Willard

10. Clay County, MN

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 48.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.0%
  • Median household income: $77,664
  • Largest cities: Moorhead, Dilworth, Barnesville, Hawley, Glyndon, Sabin, Ulen

9. Montgomery County, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.5 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.5%
  • Median household income: $64,403
  • Largest cities: Dayton, Kettering, Huber Heights, Centerville, Riverside, Trotwood, Miamisburg

8. Broome County, NY

Broome County Courthouse by Jim Danvers
Broome County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by Jim Danvers
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 50.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
  • Median household income: $61,059
  • Largest cities: Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Endwell, Binghamton University, Chenango Bridge, Port Dickinson

7. Wilson County, NC

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.3%
  • Median household income: $51,381
  • Largest cities: Wilson, Elm City, Lucama, Black Creek, Stantonsburg, Sims, Saratoga

6. Haywood County, TN

Haywood County Courthouse by Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com)
Haywood County Courthouse (CC BY 3.0) by Thomas R Machnitzki ([email protected])
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.4 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.1%
  • Median household income: $43,513
  • Largest cities: Brownsville, Stanton

5. Oktibbeha County, MS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.8%
  • Median household income: $43,482
  • Largest cities: Starkville, Mississippi State, Maben, Sturgis

4. Green County, WI

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.3 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.0%
  • Median household income: $80,248
  • Largest cities: Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Juda

3. Tippecanoe County, IN

John Schanlaub / Wikimedia Commons
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.1%
  • Median household income: $58,622
  • Largest cities: Lafayette, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle Ground, Otterbein, Dayton, Clarks Hill

2. Bucks County, PA

Silver Lake by Jason Murphy
Silver Lake (CC BY 2.0) by Jason Murphy
  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.1 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%
  • Median household income: $111,951
  • Largest cities: Levittown, Bristol, Croydon, Morrisville, Quakertown, Perkasie, Fairless Hills

1. Talbot County, MD

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

  • Presidential election margin in 2024: 0.0 percentage points
  • Adults who voted for Harris in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 49.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.3%
  • Median household income: $84,378
  • Largest cities: Easton, St. Michaels, Trappe, Tilghman Island, Oxford, Cordova

