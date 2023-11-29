Major Cities With the Most Affordable Suburbs Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

The economic boom that followed World War II triggered several major demographic shifts in the United States – not the least of which was the rise of the American suburb. According to some estimates, the share of Americans living in suburbs climbed from fewer than one-in-five to nearly one-in-three, between 1940 and 1960. By 2017, about 52% of American households identified as suburban, according to a study published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Relative to major cities, suburbs typically have lower crime rates, better schools, quieter streets, and more living space – both indoors and out – without sacrificing access to jobs in a large city. Suburbs are also commonly associated with homeownership – and with good reason. Americans residing in suburban areas are far more likely to own than rent, and according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, half of all U.S. home sales between July 2022 and June 2023 were in suburban neighborhoods.

Although homeownership is less affordable now than ever before due to rising mortgage rates and soaring home values, there are many suburbs across the U.S. that offer prospective buyers a bargain. In these places single-family homes tend to be far less expensive than they are in the closest major city. (Here is a look at the American cities spending the most to build new homes.)

Using five-year home value data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the major cities with the most affordable suburbs. We ranked metro areas on the average value of owner-occupied homes in non-principal places — the suburbs — as a percentage of average value of owner-occupied homes in principal cities within the metro area.

Across the 40 metro areas on this list, the average home value in the suburbs is anywhere from about 14% to 57% less than it is in the nearest major city – making them far more affordable for larger shares of the population.

It is important to note that while homes in these suburbs tend to be significantly less expensive than they are in the nearest city, they are not necessarily affordable when compared to the U.S. housing market as a whole. The typical American home is worth more than the average suburban home in only 18 of the 40 metro areas on this list. In the Los Angeles metro area for example, the average suburban home is worth about $772,000 – far less than the median home value of $941,000 in Los Angeles proper, but more than three times the $244,900 national median home value. (These are the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)

Here are the major cities with the most affordable suburbs.

40. Salt Lake City, UT, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $395,560 (85.6% of principal city)

$395,560 (85.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $462,075

$462,075 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 72.5%

72.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.6%

51.6% Most affordable suburbs: Tooele, Kearns, West Valley City

39. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $260,346 (85.0% of principal city)

$260,346 (85.0% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $306,318

$306,318 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 61.4%

61.4% Homeownership rate in principal city: 58.7%

58.7% Most affordable suburbs: Elizabeth City, Franklin, Hampton

38. Visalia, CA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $241,331 (85.0% of principal city)

$241,331 (85.0% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $283,972

$283,972 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 55.1%

55.1% Homeownership rate in principal city: 58.6%

58.6% Most affordable suburbs: Cutler, East Porterville, Orosi

37. Pittsburgh, PA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $178,592 (85.0% of principal city)

$178,592 (85.0% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $210,208

$210,208 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 66.6%

66.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 47.4%

47.4% Most affordable suburbs: Duquesne, McKeesport, Turtle Creek

36. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $591,237 (84.3% of principal city)

$591,237 (84.3% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $701,765

$701,765 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 69.2%

69.2% Homeownership rate in principal city: 49.2%

49.2% Most affordable suburbs: Midland, Parkland, Spanaway

35. Tulsa, OK, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $182,634 (84.1% of principal city)

$182,634 (84.1% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $217,208

$217,208 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 69.2%

69.2% Homeownership rate in principal city: 52.4%

52.4% Most affordable suburbs: Henryetta, Okmulgee, Wagoner

34. Mobile, AL, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $154,795 (83.6% of principal city)

$154,795 (83.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $185,223

$185,223 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.6%

68.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.0%

51.0% Most affordable suburbs: Chickasaw, Theodore, Prichard

33. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $358,996 (83.5% of principal city)

$358,996 (83.5% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $429,894

$429,894 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 72.5%

72.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 46.1%

46.1% Most affordable suburbs: Luling, Camp Swift, Lockhart

32. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $270,956 (83.2% of principal city)

$270,956 (83.2% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $325,775

$325,775 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.3%

68.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 56.9%

56.9% Most affordable suburbs: Zephyrhills South, Zephyrhills West, Brooksville

31. Baton Rouge, LA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $231,410 (82.9% of principal city)

$231,410 (82.9% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $278,994

$278,994 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 75.3%

75.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 49.0%

49.0% Most affordable suburbs: Baker, Donaldsonville, Brownfields

30. Portland-South Portland, ME, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $306,110 (82.7% of principal city)

$306,110 (82.7% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $370,285

$370,285 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 67.3%

67.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.5%

51.5% Most affordable suburbs: Bath, Brunswick, North Windham

29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $771,772 (82.1% of principal city)

$771,772 (82.1% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $940,534

$940,534 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 58.1%

58.1% Homeownership rate in principal city: 40.6%

40.6% Most affordable suburbs: Sun Village, Lake Los Angeles, Lancaster

28. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $298,664 (81.9% of principal city)

$298,664 (81.9% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $364,547

$364,547 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 72.8%

72.8% Homeownership rate in principal city: 50.1%

50.1% Most affordable suburbs: Park City, Sauk Village, Harvey

27. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $276,655 (81.0% of principal city)

$276,655 (81.0% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $341,519

$341,519 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 70.9%

70.9% Homeownership rate in principal city: 53.3%

53.3% Most affordable suburbs: Yelm, Rochester, Tanglewilde

26. Raleigh-Cary, NC, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $300,520 (80.5% of principal city)

$300,520 (80.5% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $373,392

$373,392 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 69.5%

69.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 55.5%

55.5% Most affordable suburbs: Selma, Smithfield, Zebulon

25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $390,529 (79.6% of principal city)

$390,529 (79.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $490,399

$490,399 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 61.6%

61.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 50.0%

50.0% Most affordable suburbs: Pembroke Park, South Bay, Belle Glade

24. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $636,425 (79.5% of principal city)

$636,425 (79.5% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $800,297

$800,297 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 56.6%

56.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 50.7%

50.7% Most affordable suburbs: Bostonia, Winter Gardens, La Presa

23. Richmond, VA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $277,435 (78.6% of principal city)

$277,435 (78.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $353,040

$353,040 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 62.5%

62.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 43.4%

43.4% Most affordable suburbs: Hopewell, Montrose, Ettrick

22. Anchorage, AK, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $277,909 (78.4% of principal city)

$277,909 (78.4% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $354,359

$354,359 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 76.3%

76.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 62.9%

62.9% Most affordable suburbs: Palmer, Meadow Lakes, Tanaina

21. Asheville, NC, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $284,594 (78.3% of principal city)

$284,594 (78.3% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $363,546

$363,546 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 69.2%

69.2% Homeownership rate in principal city: 50.6%

50.6% Most affordable suburbs: East Flat Rock, Waynesville, Hendersonville

20. Duluth, MN-WI, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $163,734 (77.4% of principal city)

$163,734 (77.4% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $211,581

$211,581 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 69.3%

69.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 60.8%

60.8% Most affordable suburbs: Virginia, Hibbing, Superior

19. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $172,746 (76.5% of principal city)

$172,746 (76.5% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $225,752

$225,752 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.5%

68.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.6%

51.6% Most affordable suburbs: Ward, Greenbrier, Jacksonville

18. Clarksville, TN-KY, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $143,788 (74.9% of principal city)

$143,788 (74.9% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $192,054

$192,054 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 41.6%

41.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 54.6%

54.6% Most affordable suburbs: Cadiz, Dawson Springs, Oak Grove

17. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $146,189 (73.8% of principal city)

$146,189 (73.8% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $198,160

$198,160 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 72.8%

72.8% Homeownership rate in principal city: 53.1%

53.1% Most affordable suburbs: Vivian, Mansfield, Logansport

16. Lubbock, TX, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $138,966 (73.7% of principal city)

$138,966 (73.7% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $188,586

$188,586 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 75.3%

75.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.1%

51.1% Most affordable suburbs: Crosbyton, Lorenzo, Ralls

15. Columbia, SC, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $190,777 (71.9% of principal city)

$190,777 (71.9% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $265,389

$265,389 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 62.2%

62.2% Homeownership rate in principal city: 46.1%

46.1% Most affordable suburbs: St. Andrews, Woodfield, Batesburg-Leesville

14. Trenton-Princeton, NJ, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $302,577 (69.4% of principal city)

$302,577 (69.4% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $435,813

$435,813 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 82.0%

82.0% Homeownership rate in principal city: 43.0%

43.0% Most affordable suburbs: White Horse, Twin Rivers, Yardville

13. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $102,148 (69.0% of principal city)

$102,148 (69.0% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $148,096

$148,096 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 72.6%

72.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 60.0%

60.0% Most affordable suburbs: Mila Doce, Elsa, Donna

12. El Paso, TX, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $113,070 (68.7% of principal city)

$113,070 (68.7% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $164,658

$164,658 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 74.3%

74.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 59.8%

59.8% Most affordable suburbs: Fabens, San Elizario, Homestead Meadows South

11. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $556,882 (68.3% of principal city)

$556,882 (68.3% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $815,521

$815,521 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 59.6%

59.6% Homeownership rate in principal city: 39.8%

39.8% Most affordable suburbs: Somersworth, Rochester, Exeter

10. Greenville-Anderson, SC, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $205,735 (68.1% of principal city)

$205,735 (68.1% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $302,152

$302,152 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 64.5%

64.5% Homeownership rate in principal city: 51.8%

51.8% Most affordable suburbs: Homeland Park, Parker, Piedmont

9. Lexington-Fayette, KY, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $185,571 (67.8% of principal city)

$185,571 (67.8% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $273,510

$273,510 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 60.3%

60.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 54.1%

54.1% Most affordable suburbs: Winchester, Paris, Nicholasville

8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $497,228 (67.2% of principal city)

$497,228 (67.2% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $739,858

$739,858 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.3%

68.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 46.6%

46.6% Most affordable suburbs: Silver Hill, Dumfries, Ranson

7. New Orleans-Metairie, LA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $208,081 (63.2% of principal city)

$208,081 (63.2% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $329,353

$329,353 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.0%

68.0% Homeownership rate in principal city: 52.1%

52.1% Most affordable suburbs: Bridge City, Waggaman, Reserve

6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $530,444 (62.6% of principal city)

$530,444 (62.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $846,901

$846,901 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.1%

68.1% Homeownership rate in principal city: 32.8%

32.8% Most affordable suburbs: Crestwood Village, Leisure Village, Holiday City-Berkeley

5. Lafayette, LA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $158,796 (61.9% of principal city)

$158,796 (61.9% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $256,483

$256,483 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 64.2%

64.2% Homeownership rate in principal city: 56.3%

56.3% Most affordable suburbs: Abbeville, Eunice, Rayne

4. Ann Arbor, MI, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $243,457 (60.7% of principal city)

$243,457 (60.7% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $400,885

$400,885 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 57.9%

57.9% Homeownership rate in principal city: 45.5%

45.5% Most affordable suburbs: Ypsilanti, Milan, Whitmore Lake

3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $293,911 (60.7% of principal city)

$293,911 (60.7% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $484,201

$484,201 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 58.3%

58.3% Homeownership rate in principal city: 50.1%

50.1% Most affordable suburbs: Forest Park, Temple, Riverdale

2. Boulder, CO, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $546,357 (57.1% of principal city)

$546,357 (57.1% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $956,263

$956,263 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 68.8%

68.8% Homeownership rate in principal city: 47.7%

47.7% Most affordable suburbs: Longmont, Lafayette, Erie

1. Naples-Marco Island, FL, metro area

Avg. home value in suburbs: $575,852 (42.6% of principal city)

$575,852 (42.6% of principal city) Avg. home value in principal city: $1,352,898

$1,352,898 Homeownership rate in suburbs: 66.0%

66.0% Homeownership rate in principal city: 85.1%

85.1% Most affordable suburbs: Immokalee, Naples Manor, Golden Gate

Methodology

To determine the major cities with the most affordable suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year place-level data on home value from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the average value of owner-occupied homes in non-principal places — the suburbs — as a percentage of average value of owner-occupied homes in principal cities within the metro area.

In the Ann Arbor, Michigan, metropolitan statistical area, for example, the average home value of Ann Arbor — the principal city — was compared to the average home value across the non-principal cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places — or suburbs – of Ypsilanti, Saline, Whitmore Lake, Milan, Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, and Barton Hills. Principal city designations for MSAs came from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for July 2023. Place-level geographies — including cities, towns, villages, and census-designated places — were assigned to MSAs using spatial boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022.

Supplemental data used to calculate homeownership rate is also from the 2021 American Community Survey. Only metropolitan statistical areas with at least 290,000 residents were considered.

