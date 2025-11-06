Nvidia’s Huang Says China Will Win AI Race

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said China would win the artificial intelligence (AI) race. The company walked back the comments, but only slightly. He did not make the statement by mistake. There are two reasons he could have made it.

If he is correct about that, it is bad news for more than just Nvidia.

Huang must be concerned that the United States will not allow Nvidia to sell its high-end chips to China. This has caused pushback by China, which says it can build its own world-class chips. That hurts Nvidia sales.

The other reason Huang may have made the statement is that he believes it.

Either way, his comment was unequivocal. “China is going to win the AI race,” he told the Financial Times.

Huang could be correct for several reasons. The first is that China appears to run top-tier AI software with chips that are not as powerful as Nvidia’s. This allows Chinese programmers to build AI software inexpensively. The government has given financial incentives to use chips made by tech firms in the country.

In January, DeepSeek said it spent only $5.6 million to build its public-facing software. U.S. companies spend tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars to produce equivalent products.

Another problem the U.S. has is a possible “brain drain” among top developers because of restrictions on people who are not citizens. Some have been told they must leave the country.

Even if Huang is only partially right, it is bad news for companies from Microsoft to Amazon to OpenAI.

