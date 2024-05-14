How Much a Trip to Tokyo Will Cost on a Budget or in Style f11photo / Shutterstock.com

As one of the world’s most vibrant and important cities, Tokyo, Japan offers many different reasons to visit. Between mesmerizing sights, an incredibly vibrant culture, and delicious food, seeing Tokyo should be on every traveler’s wish list. According to Conde Naste Traveler, Tokyo was voted to have some of the world’s best restaurants.

With some of the world’s best accommodations as well, you have to consider how much you want to spend or not spend during your visit to Tokyo. There are several ways to see this incredible city, including on a budget or living a life of luxury. It’s with this in mind that we can take a look at how much you want to set aside for any upcoming Tokyo trip so you can plan properly for your visit.

Why This Matters

Source: f11photo / Shutterstock.com

With Tokyo and Japan being home to some of the most well-known electronics brands in the world, Japan’s economy matters quite a bit. Brands like Sony, Toyota, Softbank, Mitsubishi, and Nintendo are all Japanese-based brands. As these companies contribute quite a bit to the American economy, it’s important that we, as Americans, contribute back to the economies of the nations and cities that bring us some of our most popular goods.

Budget Flights

Source: Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons

Expect to pay between $1,700 and $2,000 per person for a budget flight.

If you’re thinking about taking a summer trip over to Tokyo, you should be prepared for heavy costs even on a budget. For example, if you travel on Sunday 6/23, and stay till the following Sunday 6/30, the cheapest flight is $1,696 per person on Spirit and Japan Airlines.

Of course, this is Economy seating so you’re choosing the least expensive airfare you can. Separately, if you fly in December from 12/22 to 12/29, you’re looking at around $2,013 per person on Air Canada in Basic Economy.

Premium Flights

Source: Adam Moreira / Wikimedia Commons

To fly in Business Class on Air Canada, expect to pay between $6,300 and $7,000 per person.

If you’re willing to splurge a little, a summer trip to Japan can get costly. For example, the same 6/23 to 6/30 flight on Air Canada will cost you $7,007 in Business Class. You can save a little by switching to WestJet and spending only $6,142 for Premium Business.

Where things get a little more interesting is if you’re trying to travel in the winter. Often due to lower demand, you can find less expensive pricing on business class. The best price for the week of 12/23 to 12/29 would be around $6,295 on Air Canada for Business Class. This is the lowest and best price available for these travel days.

Budget Hotel

Source: Another Believer / Wikimedia Commons

At the top-rated value hotel in Tokyo, expect to pay between $1,000 and $1,900 during your stay.

According to TripAdvisor, the #1 best-value hotel in Tokyo is the Park Hotel Tokyo. The hotel has a 4.5 “Excellent” rating out of 3,916 reviews. The 4-star hotel offers multiple amenities like free Wi-Fi, an on-site restaurant, a concierge, and a breakfast buffet. If you select a regular queen bedroom on the top floor, you can expect to pay around $1,099 from 6/23 to 6/30.

The same room with a queen bed on the top floors from 12/22 to 12/29 will cost you around $1,891. These rooms can sleep up to two people, have a city view, and are sized up to 237 square feet. The good news is that these prices are fully refundable so if you need to change dates, you can do so without worry.

Luxury Hotel

Source: Wpcpey / Wikimedia Commons

To sleep in luxury in Tokyo, your room is going to start at around $5,550 for one week.

Often regarded as one of the most luxurious places to stay in Tokyo, the Ritz-Carlton needs little introduction. If you’re looking for the best of the best, the Ritz-Carlton, a brand known for its luxury and outstanding service is the place to be. For those traveling from 6/23 to 6/30, for a King bedroom, you’re looking at around $5,550 for your entire stay.

For a similar room traveling between 12/22 and 12/29, you’re looking at quite a bit more. As a key travel time in Japan and around the world, you can expect to pay around $12,648 for the week. Of course, this is just for a regular room with a King bed. Should you want a suite upgrade, you can expect to pay a lot more.

Subway Transportation

Source: FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

The best way to get around in Tokyo is to use the inexpensive and on-time subway.

One of the best ways to get around and see the sites in Tokyo is via the train system as Tokyo has one of the most advanced public transportation systems in the world. Most importantly, Tokyo’s train system takes on-time travel very seriously. The price for a subway ticket is likely to depend on how far you are traveling. While you can buy a full-day ticket for 800 yen or $5, you can pay less if you’re just going to one location.

1–6 kilometers: 170 yen ($1.09)

7–11 kilometers: 200 yen ($1.28)

12–19 kilometers: 250 yen ($1.60)

20–27 kilometers: 290 yen ($1.86)

28–40 kilometers: 320 yen ($2.05)

Rental Car

Source: DarthArt / Getty Images

Choosing a rental car during your trip will cost between $330 and $780 for one week.

If you want to skip the subway and go for a rental car, you can do so but at a much higher cost. To get just a regular economical car like a Honda Fit, you can expect to spend a total of $331 in June or $386 on your December trip from Avis right at Haneda airport, Tokyo’s largest.

Finding luxury rentals is a little tougher as American companies like Avis, Hertz, and Alamo don’t offer “luxury” vehicles. Instead, go a little larger with an SUV like the Toyota Harrier. During your June trip, your cost would increase to $778 for the week. In December, larger SUVs are all booked so your best option is an economical choice.

Budget Attractions

Source: AlexCorv / Shutterstock.com

Go budget-friendly when in Tokyo and stop at the many inexpensive museums.

One of the most budget-friendly activities is to visit a place like the Tokyo National Museum. With admission priced at $6.50 for adults and children under 18 free, it’s great to see on your own, with a friend, or with family. The Tokyo National Museum is home to the largest collection of Japanese artifacts in the world with over 100,000 total pieces rotating 4,000 at a time.

On top of this, you can also visit many of the scenic parks during the summer months, all of which are free. Head to the Shinjuku Gyoen, which offers tea houses and a huge variety of plants and trees. Alternatively, try Yoyogi Park, which is an open-air entertainment center full of life.

Premium Attractions

Source: maroke / Shutterstock.com

See Tokyo in a way many never do by taking a helicopter ride over the city.

When you are not worried about a budget in Tokyo, you have a different set of touristy options available. Start by trying the Tokyo Night Foodie Tour in Shinjuku. Priced at around $147 per person, you have a guided opportunity to sample many different kinds of traditional Japanese foods.

Alternatively, if you want to see Tokyo in a way few ever will, try a helicopter tour. The most popular is the Tokyo Skytree and Downtown City Lights helicopter tour, which starts at around $1,000 for a group of four. This is pretty pricey considering the tour only lasts about 25 minutes.

Miscellaneous

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If your existing cell phone plan doesn’t cover international travel, buy a prepaid SIM card.

No matter if you are looking to visit Tokyo on a budget or with no cares in the world, there are still some expenses to think about. First and foremost is your cell phone plan. T-Mobile customers likely have 5GB of high-speed data and $0.25 calling already baked into their plan. However, everyone should consider a prepaid SIM you can pick up at the airport using Mobal, which should cost around $52 for a week with voice calling and 7GB of high-speed data.

On the other hand, you also need to factor in food. The good news is that Japanese restaurants are cheaper than in America, but you still need three meals a day. The recommendation is to plan on at least $200 per day, per person for food as costs can vary wildly depending on where and what you eat. Rest assured that five nights of sushi dinners will add up quickly.

Total Costs

Source: Anothai Thiansawang / Shutterstock.com

You can expect to pay between $4,500 and $15,000 for a trip to Tokyo depending on how you want to travel.

On the budget side, to travel to Tokyo, you’re likely looking at between $4,500 and $5,000 between airfare, hotel, rental car, and subway ticket, plus a smartphone plan. On the luxury side, you’re looking at between $13,000 and $15,000. Of course, these costs can all be tweaked if you want to try different dates, airlines, and other hotel choices.

The bottom line is that you can enjoy Tokyo any way you want as this city truly has something for everyone. There is no shortage of things to see and do and it all depends on how much you want to fit in while you’re in town.