How Much a Trip to Japan Will Cost on a Budget or in Style

One of the world’s premiere travel destinations, Japan has long welcomed tourists from all over. With its beautiful culture, incredible food, and excellent hospitality, visiting Japan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether you are craving endless sushi or want to see Mount Fuji, there is a charm to Japan you won’t find anywhere else.

Of course, you can travel one of two ways when visiting Japan. The first is to travel on a budget and use some of the many inventive ways Japan makes it easy to see the country without spending a fortune. The alternative is to pay what feels like a fortune and get a taste of Japan only a few people will ever experience. With this in mind, let’s consider two cost breakdowns for a week-long trip to Japan.

If you’re wondering why 24/7 Wall St. is covering travel, it’s a good question. Consider that more than 25 million tourists visited Japan in 2023. This contributes billions to the Japanese economy and that of the airplanes and hotels headquartered elsewhere. On top of this, Japan is home to major economic contributors like Nintendo, Softbank, Sony, Toyota, and Honda, all of whom are central players in their various industries.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $900 – $2,300

Unsurprisingly, flying to Japan will be one of the most expensive aspects of the trip, no matter how you travel. Using Expedia pricing, you can look at a round-trip flight in August from an international hub like Atlanta for anywhere between $1,600 and $2,300. Your pricing will vary based on the time of day you want to travel. If you’re flexible with your dates, there is a good chance you find a flight for $500 less for a one-week stay in Japan during September.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $11,600 – $20,500

While flying economy is certainly one option, first class is the way to travel for those looking for a little more luxury. Of course, according to Expedia, first-class comes with a price bump to $16,600 to $20,500 for a one-week round-trip flight to Japan during the second week of August. On the bright side, you can cut costs by flying United from Atlanta to Japan during the second week of September for only $11,600.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $760 – $1,500

If you’re using TripAdvisor, and there is a good reason to do so, you’ll see the Park Hotel as the best budget hotel in Tokyo. During your one-week stay in August, you’re looking at around $1,500 for a regular queen bed for the whole week. However, Tokyo isn’t the only place to see in Japan, as you may want to visit Kyoto, the former capital of Japan, which is home to many classic buildings. In Kyoto, try to stay at the Hotel Tou Nishinotoin Kyoto, which you can do for around $840 for one week in August or $760 in September.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $7,700 – $11,000

If you want luxury in Tokyo, you will find it at the Ritz-Carlton, arguably the city’s best hotel for service and everything fancy. In August, you’ll find that a one-week stay at the Ritz-Carlton, in its standard deluxe room, will cost around $6,642. A premier one-bedroom suite will cost you $10,929 for the whole week. Shift your travels to Kyoto and find the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto. In August, a one-week stay will cost around $8,309, or shift your focus to September, and you can stay for a little less at around $7,668 for the whole trip.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $25 – $50

No matter what city you are in, there is no question that the best way to get around Japan is to use public transportation. Japan offers an inexpensive and robust system, and punctuality is taken very seriously. In Tokyo, you’ll find one of the world’s best train systems, pricing from $1.09 to $2.05 depending on how many kilometers you wish to travel. Pricing in Kyoto is slightly simplified, as you can spend $7 for a one-day unlimited bus/subway pass or just $5 for unlimited subway use.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $740 – $1,500

If you fly into Narita International Airport in Tokyo, you can easily pick up a luxury car rental with Expedia. For starters, a 5-seater Audi A5 in August will cost around $738 for one week. Alternatively, you can grab a Maserati Ghibli for $1,500 and drive something unique around Tokyo. Finding a luxury rental is a little more challenging in Kyoto, but you can still grab an upscale van like the Toyota Alphard for around $1,000 for the whole week’s stay.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $200 – $500

The good news about eating inexpensively in Japan is that it’s possible everywhere you turn. Even though Japan has a reputation for expensive meals, anyone traveling to this country will be surprised at the sheer volume of places you can find that won’t cost you a month’s salary.

First, start with convenience stores that are very (VERY) different than in the Americas. These shops, called konbini, sell everything from microwaveable meals to sushi boxes. They cost little more than 1,000 to 1,500 Yen or around $10 per meal. These stores are available everywhere, or you can look for Ramen bars that offer a tasty bowl of ramen for under $10.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,800 – $3,000

When it comes to expensive eating in Japan, Michelin-star restaurants are everywhere. You can start things off in Tokyo with Sakenza, one of Asia’s 50 best restaurants. Led by Chef Tomoya Kawada, the Chinese/Japanese cuisine restaurant has just 12 seats, but wow, it’s an experience. Meal pricing can run from $300 to $600 for special courses.

Shift your focus over to Kyoto for another special meal, and you should start at Wakasugi, a three-star counter-style restaurant serving traditional Japanese cuisine. Prices run between $92 and $150 per person before tax and service charges. If you want to dine like a VIP in Japan, anticipate spending at least $100 per meal, with breakfast costing a little less at a hotel or coffee shop.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attraction cost: $50 – $100

Rest assured that any visit to Japan will include many cultural moments you will only find in this country. One of the favorite places is the Tokyo National Museum, which costs $6.50 for adults. Home to 100,000 pieces, the museum features treasures dating back centuries, showing the history of the Japanese people and their culture.

In Kyoto, you must stop at the Kyoto Imperial Palace, the former home of the Emperor of Japan, during one of its many public tours. Most tours are free, or you can spend $7 for a guided tour. If you can go to Osaka, the Osaka Castle is one of Japan’s most famous landmarks, and admission is only $4.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $1,000 – $2,000

If you want to do Japan right, add an extra trip to Ginza, an upscale shopping district. While this isn’t a tourist attraction, there are plenty of luxury amenities you’ll only find in Japan. You can also add a trip to Mount Fuji on a private sightseeing tour, which starts at around $700 per group just for one day. Fortunately, it’s near Tokyo, but it’s yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience in Japan that’s worth every penny.

Of course, you can also take a helicopter tour of Japan’s mountainous areas, which starts at $800 per person for 90 minutes of sightseeing in Mount Fuji and the surrounding area. Don’t forget to watch Sumo wrestlers fight, which the wealthy relish doing as they have for hundreds of years, with fights taking place year-round in various parts of Japan.

Hidden Costs

Estimated hidden costs: $64 – $95

While not expensive, one consideration is the entry fee into Japan, which changed on April 1, 2024. As of June 2024, entry into Japan can cost $22 for a single entry or $43 for multiple entry. In addition, you also have to consider the cost of staying connected. In this case, you want to pick up a prepaid SIM card at the airport and use it with your smartphone. This should cost around $52 per week, but it will give you 7GB of high-speed data, which is more than enough to help you navigate Japan for seven days.

Total Costs

Estimated budget cost: $2,500 – $4,500

Estimated luxury cost: $23,000 – $38,000

Making the trip to Japan is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people, something this article has hopefully emphasized. As such, deciding whether to go on a budget or go as if you live like royalty is entirely up to you. If you like the former approach, you should spend between $2,500 and $4,500 over one week. On the other side, spending between $23,000 and $38,000 isn’t out of the question if you want to go the VIP route. Rest assured that costs can quickly add up depending on your flight and hotel room choices.