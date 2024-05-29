How Much a Trip to Rome Will Cost on a Budget or in Style Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

With over 3,000 years of human history packed into one city, Rome is one of the world’s most amazing places to visit. Italy’s capital is packed with things to do, from the Colosseum to Vatican City. Once the capital of the world’s strongest empires, there is every reason to believe Rome deserves its nickname as the “Eternal City.”

If you’re considering visiting Rome for a week-long trip, how much you spend is important. To get started on pricing, we’ll want to look at how much Rome will cost on a budget and to travel in luxury. We created two-week-long trip cost scenarios by pulling together Expedia, TripAdvisor, and Kayak pricing. Of course, it’s worth noting that the cost of traveling to Rome for one week can and does vary based on the time of year.

Why We're Covering Travel

With an average of 7-10 million tourists annually, Rome is the second most visited city behind Paris. The Colosseum receives 4 million annually, and Vatican museums have an average of 4.2 million visitors. Given these numbers, it’s no surprise that a visit to Rome helps over 270,000 Roman residents who support tourism, not to mention the benefits to all airline and hotel companies that provide travel every year.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $1,150 – $1,900

If you want to stick to a budget while flying into Rome, major airlines and international airports can help you get there. If you want to see the beauty of Rome in July, you’ll fly to Fiumicino Airport. Using Expedia, we can say that a one-stop flight into Rome from Atlanta will cost anywhere between $1,150 and $1,900 per person round trip. Should you want to see the beauty of Rome in December, expect this price to adjust slightly from $1,350 to $1,600 round trip.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $4,000 – $7,400

While flying to Rome on a budget can be economical, it’s not as much fun as flying first class. Flying first class from Atlanta to Rome starts at $6,309 per person round trip and can run you as much as $7,342. On the December side, you’re looking at anywhere between $4,005 and $6,550 round trip per person. Of course, for the price, you’ll enjoy amenities, including flatbeds and giant TV screens. It’s hard to imagine a better way to start your trip to the Eternal City.

Budget Hotel

Estimated budget hotel cost: $1,000 – $2,200

One of the best aspects of Rome is that you have plenty of budget-friendly hotels. One of the favorites happens to be Hotel Caprice. On a budget, it’s in a fantastic location and is a TripAdvisor winner of the “Travelers Choice Award.” For the last week in July, Hotel Caprice will cost $1,341 for the whole stay, so you can expect other budget-friendly hotels to run between $1,000 and $2,000 weekly. The same hotels, including Hotel Colosseum, another centrally located hotel option, will be similarly priced at around $1,200 to $2,200 for the holiday week in December.

Luxury Hotel

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $5,600 – $8,000

On the luxury side of hotels in Rome, you will always have outstanding options. You can start by looking at The Westin Excelsior, surrounded by cafes and shopping. July pricing will run you about $6,578 for the whole week for a Junior Suite, while December will cost around $5,674 for one week. Alternatively, The First Roma Dolce is a wonderful luxury hotel with beautiful suites. You’re looking at around $7,772 in July for the week and $6,595 in December for the same suite. The bottom line is that you can expect to spend around $5,600 to $8,000 one week in July living the suite life.

Public Transportation

Estimated public transportation cost: $26

In Rome, the best way to get around is public transportation, though its systems are not as robust as London or Tokyo. For some people, renting a car is a better option. This said the best public transportation method in Rome is to hop on a bus. The train and tram systems are more limited in their stops, making them less convenient overall. The weekly pass cost for unlimited public transport is only $26 for a whole week, so it’s one of the best financial decisions you can make in Rome.

Budget Rental Car

Estimated budget rental car: $200 – $700

Under the assumption you are comfortable renting a car in Rome, it might be the best way to get around. You’ll have to consider parking costs at various attractions, but a car gives you the most freedom. For the last week in July, picking up a budget-friendly rental at the airport will cost anywhere between $200 and $700 for the week, depending on vehicle size. December is surprisingly similar, with one-week pricing starting at $200 and jumping to $800 for the week.

Luxury Rental Car

Estimated luxury rental car: $875 – $1,800

Going with a luxury rental choice in Rome will help add to the whole luxury feeling. Choosing a BMW I4 or a Maserati Levante in July will cost anywhere between $1,250 and $1,800 for one week. Choosing an automatic over a manual will cost a little more, but the difference is only around $100 for the whole week. Surprisingly, the last week of December is less expensive. For an Audi A4 Wagon, you’re looking at around $875 for the week or $1,500 for an Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $350 – $600

Here’s the thing about eating inexpensively in Rome – you’ll want to eat everything. This is Italy, after all! The good news is that cafes on every street corner don’t cost a fortune. One of your first stops should be Suppli Roma, a go-to destination for tourists looking for Roman street food for under $25 per meal.

You can also try Mercato Trionfale or Mercato Campo de’ Fiori, two wonderful fresh street food markets in Italy’s best locations. Best of all, you can again eat anything for under $25 a meal. Between both suggestions, you should expect to spend at least $50 daily for food, more if you aren’t eating breakfast at a hotel.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,400 – $2,100

If you’re visiting Rome and expecting the best food, there is almost zero chance you will be disappointed. There are nearly too many Michelin-star restaurants to try in a week. However, if you have to start somewhere, begin with La Pergola, Rome’s only three-star Michelin restaurant. You’ll need to book well in advance, but the meal is worth every penny. Dishes cost around $70 per person before wine, cheese, and dessert.

To view the Colosseum while dining, make your way to Michelin-starred Aroma. Prices are slightly less expensive than La Pergola, but to eat luxuriously in Rome, you should expect to spend at least $100 to $150 per meal. Double this price if you’re fine dining twice daily.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attractions cost: $300 – $400

You can’t visit Rome without seeing some of its most famous attractions. This means starting with the Colosseum, which costs $36 for a guided tour. You can also see the Pantheon for $19 per person with the understanding it, and the Colosseum can take up an entire afternoon. Trevi Fountain is free, and while always packed, it’s one of the places you have to post on Instagram otherwise, were you really in Rome? Last but not least, a tour of Vatican City costs between $40 and $110 per person. All things considered, plan on at least $40-$50 per day for things to do.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attractions cost: $700 – $4,000

On the luxury side of seeing Vatican City, pay $750 for the VIP package and get an experience most people will never have. If you’re a foodie, you might want to try “The 10 Tastings of Rome,” which costs $100 per person and gives you three hours of Rome’s best food. Staying on the idea of a private tour, you should consider doing many of the available Roman day tours, which can show you behind-the-scenes of famous sites like the Colosseum and Sistine Chapel. These private tours start at around $1,500 per person, so they are reserved for those who want to see the best of Rome and are ready to pay for it.

Total Costs

Estimated budget cost: $3,000 – $6,000

Estimated luxury cost: $12,000 – $23,000

To see Rome, you can go one of two ways. Undoubtedly, you can do everything you want, and then some when you are in Rome on a budget. You’ll be able to see the most important sites, take plenty of photos, and enjoy some of Italy’s best food. For a budget-friendly experience, expect to spend anywhere between $3,000 and $6,000.

For a more VIP and luxury experience, spending between $12,000 and $23,000 gives you first-class travel, a fancy hotel suite, and Michelin-starred food your taste buds will never forget. No matter how you visit Rome, make sure to stop by Trevi Fountain and wish for love and good health.