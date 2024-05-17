How Much a Trip to Croatia Will Cost on a Budget or in Style Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock.com

With 2,500 hours of sun per year thanks to a beautiful climate, Croatia may be one of the best-kept travel secrets in the world. Long past its tumultuous history of the 1990s with its War of Independence, Croatia has since become a must-see destination full of Instagrammable locations everywhere you turn.

You can even visit Croatia knowing its idyllic location was chosen for scenes in the Game of Thrones television show. So whether you go to find these locations or make a stop in Old Town, you’ll never be lacking in things to do. Best of all, you can visit Croatia on a budget or go big and splurge. With that in mind, let’s jump right into exactly how much you want to set aside for the best possible trip to Croatia.

Why We’re Covering Travel

Source: xbrchx / iStock via Getty Images

As is the case with all travel, you are helping the global economy by taking a trip and spending your money. For Croatia, tourism accounts for almost 20% of the country’s GDP, which is the largest number in all of Europe. Given that, a huge amount of money is spent by tourists on hotels, airlines, rental cars, and dozens of other businesses that have both American and Croatian interests.

Budget Flights

Source: Aviator70 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sample Cost: $1,200 – $1,600 per person (Turkish Airlines)

As you start to think through your trip to Croatia, most people will want to start in Zagreb. Home to the country’s largest airport, Zagreb is also the economic and administrative heart of the country. To get to Zagreb, you’ll fly into Franjo Tuđman International Airport, the largest airport in the country. To look at pricing, let’s start with a flight from Atlanta, America’s busiest airport, into Franjo Tudman between 6/23 and 6/30.

For just one person to fly, Turkish Airlines offers the most economical flight choice at $1,548 per person according to Kayak. There’s only one stop, but it’s the best option as far as travel time goes. If you want to see Croatia during the holidays, switch your timeline from 12/22 to 12/29 and your price will go down. Economy seating on KLM will only cost you $1,260 for the flight.

Premium Flights

Source: Anidaat / Wikimedia Commons

Sample Cost: $3,300 – $4,500 per person (Turkish Airlines)

If you’re looking for a more comfortable seat on your flight to Croatia and want to splurge, change things up and go with Business class. Somewhat unsurprisingly, likely due to the summer climate, traveling to Croatia between 6/23 and 6/30 in Business class will cost you $4,377 per person. You can save a few hundred dollars if you want a slightly long layover, but Turkish Airlines is your best bet either way.

While summer may be pricier, it’s still not inexpensive if you want to visit Croatia during the holidays and enjoy Business class. Again, unsurprisingly, the price rises so you can go with a flight on Turkish Airlines for $3,378 per person as the cheapest option. However, if you want to get there a little faster, Delta offers a flight for $4,471 per person.

Budget Hotel

Source: Alexander Imagery / Shutterstock.com

Sample Cost: $99 to $220 per person (Hotel Jagerhorn)

According to TripAdvisor, anyone looking for the best place to stay in Zagreb on a budget should look at Hotel Jagerhorn. The #1 Best Value in all of Zagreb, Hotel Jagerhorn is located in the heart of Zagreb. The city’s oldest standing hotel only has 18 rooms, but it’s well worth the stay.

While it’s too close for June availability, the holiday trip from 12/23 – to 12/30 is still available. On this trip, a standard room is only $107 a night plus taxes and fees. For the price, you get a bargain deal with an oversized bed, minibar, and free Wi-Fi. You can even jump up to a suite with occupancy for four people for only $216 per night.

Premium Hotel

Source: Palauenc05 / Wikimedia Commons

Sample Cost: $1,660 to $1,900 per person (Esplanade Zagreb Hotel)

The opposite of Hotel Jagerhorn in Zagreb for those not worried about a budget is the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel. According to TripAdvisor, this is the premium hotel in the area with 208 rooms, including marble bedrooms, bathrooms, and extra amenities. The hotel is classified as “Luxury”, but it’s also family-friendly and allows pets.

To be fair, the hotel looks like something right out of a James Bond movie. Unfortunately, we’re too close to the summer months to accommodate our entire 6/23 – 6/30 travel period. However, on average, it looks like the average nightly stay in June and July is going for around 230 Euros or $250 a night. Given that, you could expect to spend around $1,870 for the whole trip. For holiday travelers looking to stay from 12/23 to 12/30, you’re looking at around $1,661 for the entirety of your stay.

Public Transportation

Source: bubamarac / Shutterstock.com

Sample Cost: $0.58 to $10.00 per person (Bus or Tram)

If you see Croatia the way its residents do, you should focus on public transportation around Zagreb. If you want to go outside the area, then it’s rental car time. However, if you’re focused on seeing the city first, there are many trams, buses, and trains available. If there is one caveat, unlike Tokyo where trains run on an incredibly efficient schedule, Croatian trains are less timely. Up to 15 tram lines run from 4 am to midnight and four run from midnight to 4 am, so just keep an eye on timing.

As far as cost, you can expect to pay less if you buy in advance for a limited amount of time on the train:

30 Minutes: $0.58

60 Minutes: $1.01

90 Minutes: $1.45

If you want to make a purchase on a bus or tram for ease of travel, you can do so, just expect to pay a tiny bit more:

30 Minutes: $0.87

60 Minutes: $1.45

90 Minutes: $2.16

24 Hours: $4.33

72 Hours: $10.10

Children under 7: free

Budget Rental Car

Source: juanelo242a / Flickr

Sample Cost: $100 – $200 per week (Franjo Tudjman Airport)

Here’s the fun part: when you want to rent a car at the Franjo Tudman airport in Zagreb, it’s very inexpensive. According to Expedia, you should expect to pay around a $100 price point for a small Volkswagen SUV from 6/23 to 6/30. You can move up to a Volkswagen hatchback for only $111. Even the Volkswagen Tiguan for the whole week would only cost you around $337. Not so bad!

If you shift your timing to your winter trip from 12/22 – 12/29, the pricing doesn’t change much. You can again grab a Volkswagen mini for under $100 or stick to the same small Volkswagen SUV as above for only $102. On a budget, you shouldn’t anticipate spending more than $200. Considering American prices for renting cars in big cities, these prices sound like a bargain.

Luxury Rental Car

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sample Cost: $880 – $1,500 per week (Franjo Tudjman Airport)

On the luxury side, you have plenty of options when you land at Franjo Tudman airport. If you’re landing for a 6/23 to 6/30 trip, a Mercedes E-Class is only $879. You can grab a Jaguar XF for $1,115 and pick up the Audi Q8 SUV for $1,345. Even the Mercedes V-Class van for a whole group is only around $1,427 for the entire week.

Moving over to your potential holiday timeline, you can pick up the same Mercedes E Class for $879 total from 12/22 to 12/29. If you want a Jaguar XF, expect to spend around $1,274. An Audi Q8 high-end luxury SUV will set you back the same $1,345. Ultimately, if you are not on a budget and want to travel around in style, these prices are not so outrageous.

Budget Attractions

Source: Dreamer4787 / iStock via Getty Images

Sample Cost: $0 – $52

There’s no question anyone looking to stick to a budget in Croatia will find the Walls of Dubrovnik as one of the best inexpensive visits. Constructed over 500 years between the 12th and 17th centuries, this UNESCO World Heritage Site sees over 1 million visitors each year. If you have the right weather conditions, this is a breathtaking experience. Best of all, tickets are only around $52 per person for a single-day ticket.

Sticking with the outdoor walking tours, no visit to Croatia is complete without a visit to Old Town. Long considered the most important stop in Dubrovnik, you must see not just the walls, but the city itself. The history, the charm, and the shopping make it an incredible and inexpensive experience.

Premium Attractions

Source: sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Sample Cost: $400 – $3,700 (Boat tours)

If you want to do Croatia right, you can, but it’ll cost you. Consider a 6-12 hour boat tour from either Split or Trogir. Starting at $411 per person, these customer boat tours will help you see parts of Croatia most tourists never get to experience.

Alternatively, you can do a private yacht excursion from Dubrovnik to Korcula Island. Along with an Old City tour, you’ll get lunch on the yacht, along with swimming, snorkeling, and a paddleboarding experience. The 6-hour tour begins around $3,661 for groups of up to 14 people. The whole tour takes around 10 hours but is the ultimate way to experience Croatia, which only a few people can afford.

Miscellaneous

Source: LALS STOCK / Shutterstock.com

Sample Cost: $220 – $600 (Various restaurants)

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, the good news is that you already have coverage in Croatia. Depending on your plan, you have unlimited high-speed data up to 5GB and then reduced speeds. Texts are unlimited and calling home will only be $0.25 per minute. The alternative is to buy a prepaid SIM card shortly after you land at Zagreb airport. The good news is you can get a T-Mobile sibling carrier for around $10 for the whole trip. This will provide you with unlimited data and a local number.

When it comes to food, there is a pretty good estimation that you should expect to spend on average, around $31 per day. Street food, which you must experience, can keep your food spending to a minimum. However, if you want to go a little nicer, you can expect to spend upwards of $80 per meal individually in Dubrovnik and Zagreb. No matter how you slice it, Croatia’s food scene will offer you both expensive and inexpensive options, so consider exploring outside tourist areas for better value.

Total Costs

Source: asadykov / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget cost: $3,000

$3,000 Estimated luxury cost: $11,500

On your trip, you can expect to spend just around $3,000 to $4,000 on the budget side of things. For a trip halfway around the world, to do it right and take in all of the sites, this is a pretty decent cost. To be honest, a trip to Disney World for a family of four would most likely cost you more. If you want to go a more luxurious route and splurge, you’re looking at closer to $10,000 to $11,500 for the whole trip.

The good news is a trip to Croatia can be as inexpensive or as inexpensive as you want. There is so much to see and do in this beautiful country, you’ll probably want to come back a second time. However, if you can only do it once, make sure you see the Old City, the Walls of Dubrovnik, and enjoy plenty of local street food as the locals do.

