How Much a Trip to Thailand Will Cost on a Budget or in Style

When it comes to how to best spend your vacation and leisure time away from work, taking a trip to Thailand should be top of your list. This beautiful country is unlike any other place on Earth. Whether it’s deep in the heart of Bangkok or across the rest of the country, you’ll never be without things to do or see.

Thailand can be much less expensive compared to locations like Athens or Rome. Of course, you can enjoy Thailand like a VIP if you have the means. With this in mind, we will create two week-long cost breakdowns using information from Expedia, TripAdvisor, and Kayak to help show you exactly how much you’ll need to visit Thailand on a budget or in luxury.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $1,700 to $3,200

Any visit you make to Thailand will likely start by arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Of course, the cost of a ticket to this airport will largely depend on where and when your flight originates from. For example, winter is the peak tourist season in Thailand, so expect flights to cost more. If you fly during the summer months from Atlanta, you’re looking at around $1,700 to $2,300. Switch to flying in December, and your cost increases between $2,200 and $3,200 per person round trip for a week.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $10,000 – $24,000

There’s just something magical about living the VIP life while flying internationally. The excellent service, fantastic food, comfortable seats, and entertainment are well worth the cost. The cost is a consideration, though, as first-class tickets in July can run between $12,700 and $22,500 per person for the whole week. Interestingly enough, ticket prices drop in December even though it’s the busier season in Thailand. A holiday week-long per-person first-class ticket will run between $10,000 and $24,000.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $1,000 – $2,800

Bangkok is likely to be your first stop for most tourists visiting Thailand. As such, it’s the best way to gauge costs on a budget and when traveling luxuriously. If you look at Expedia as a terrific resource for finding great value hotels in Bangkok, you’ll see pricing for a week’s stay costing $954 at the Grande Centre Point Surawong Bangkok in July. Around $1,000 for the whole stay is a strong price for this time of year. Switch to later in the year, and pricing jumps slightly, starting at $1,100 and up to $2,800 for one week.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,400 – $8,100

Living the five-star life in Bangkok isn’t all that difficult to find. Few hotels live up to the promise of luxury like the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. You can grab a one-week stay in a deluxe suite with one king bed starting at $3,100 in July. A suite with a view bumps the price up to $3,400 for the week. In December, try the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, one of the city’s premiere hotels. For a one-week stay, you’re looking at pricing that starts at $8,100 for a standard king room or doubles the price for a themed suite.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $26 – $250

The easy thing to know about Thailand is that getting around Bangkok and other populated areas is relatively easy with public transportation. Undoubtedly, it will be the most budget-friendly way to see the sites. When you arrive at the airport, taking a train downtown costs only $0.40 one way.

After this, you can use the train to hit any of the dozens of stations in Bangkok to help you get around the town. A one-day pass is around $4 per day, so you’re looking at around $28 for a one-week trip. This is much more cost-effective than renting a car like a Toyota Vios or Honda City, which can run up to $250 weekly.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $530 – $750

Should you want more flexibility when getting around Thailand, having a premium luxury rental is the way to go. Renting a vehicle like a BMW 220i isn’t that expensive compared to other parts of the world. A one-week stay during July that picks up and returns a rental at Suvarnabhumi Airport will run approximately $675. Unsurprisingly, things get slightly pricier in December, but you’re still only looking at $750 for the same BMW for the week. Even a more upscale SUV like the Peugeot 3008 is only $534 for one week in December.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attractions cost: $0 – $100

If you visit the Chiang Mai area of Thailand, you must visit its natural beauty. These are some of the world’s most breathtaking views, and they cost little more than a one-day bus pass. In Bangkok, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is a unique stop, unlike anything in the United States. It’s a fantastic hunting ground for souvenirs and a place to taste local Thai food vendors.

However, no stop in Thailand is complete without going to the Grand Palace, which offers some of the best history and Instagramable pictures of your stay. Best of all, none of these locations cost more than transportation to and from. We’ll bring the daily budget up to $100 just in case you want to buy souvenirs.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attractions cost: $500 – $700

If you haven’t already gotten the message, living a high life in Thailand doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The same can be said for luxury attractions in this beautiful country. Start by taking a private tour to Phang Nga Bay Sea Cave for $90 per adult. Taking a luxury yacht to James Bond Island is only $131 per person, so it’s another way to avoid the common tours and arrive in style. A Grand Palace tour will help you see Bangkok’s best sites behind the scenes, and they only run around $100 per person, which is about what you should plan for per day to enjoy the best Thailand offers.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $50 – $100

There is no argument about budget food in Thailand, as street food markets are everywhere. Not only is this an economical way to eat, but it’s the best way to get a taste (literally) of what Thailand has to offer. The Chiang Mai food market is universally regarded as one of the best in the world. In Bangkok, head to the Chatuchak Market, which has over 15,000 stalls and over 200,000 visitors every year. You should expect to spend around $5-10 per day enjoying Duck Noodles, Coco JJ Coconut Ice Cream, and much more.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $700 – $1,200

While food markets are the best way to see Bangkok, those who want a more dynamic experience should look to a Michelin-star experience. Start with Charoen Saeng Silom, which takes Thailand’s famous street foods and turns them into five-star dishes. For around $30 – $50 (cash only) per plate, you get a rich experience that will remind you why Thailand’s food is so well-known worldwide.

The next night, make a reservation at Baan Tepa for “Thai Contemporary” cuisine that is as farm-to-table as Thailand can provide. The seasonal dishes run between $50 and $75 per dish, but your taste buds will thank you for everything. For one week in Thailand, you should expect to spend at least $100 daily eating like a VIP.

Hidden Costs

Estimated hidden costs: $12 – $50

Anyone making a trip to Thailand should first and foremost consider staying connected back home. Picking up a local SIM card at the Suvarnabhumi Airport for around $12 for 8 days will net unlimited internet and text, plus calls that cost just 1 baht per minute (or less than one cent in U.S. dollars). Last but not least, the entry visa cost into Thailand is between $30-$50 per person, so it’s something to consider when you book a trip.

Total Costs

Estimated budget cost: $1,900 – $6,500

Estimated luxury cost: $15,000 – $35,000

There is no question showing a major divide in how you see Thailand. The good news is that you can spend less than a trip to Disney World and see some of its best aspects without stretching your budget. Depending on when you come, you can spend between $1,900 and $6,500, as hotel and flight costs can almost double during the busier winter months.

Conversely, arriving in Thailand on a first-class flight can be worth every penny. It’s a lengthy all-day flight, so the additional cost of a more comfortable seat and experience can be worth it. The same can be said for the hotel if you want to be treated like a prince and eat like one. Spending between $15,000 and $35,000 might sound crazy to some, but you’ll see Thailand in a way few people ever do.