How Much a Trip to London Will Cost on a Budget or in Style Andrei Nekrassov / Shutterstock.com

As one of the best big cities in the world, it should go without saying that a trip to London should be on your bucket list. Between the famous sights like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace and the nightlife and food, there is always a supply of things to do. Best of all, you can enjoy London and all its vibrancy with a budget or no budget in mind.

Knowing exactly how much a week-long trip to London will cost you back is important. To get started, we want to see what London can look like on a budget. We’ll pull pricing together using TripAdvisor, Kayak, Expedia, and the same sites to look at the money-is-no-object trip to London. Just remember that, as with any travel destination, pricing for a week-long trip to London varies based on the time of year.

Why We’re Covering Travel

Source: giuseppemilo / Flickr

It’s normal to wonder why a site called 24/7 Wall St. covers travel. Well, London is just an awesome city and one of America’s most important political partners. Every time Americans travel to London, they help support companies that rely heavily on tourism, like airline and hotel brands. As tourism employs 700,000 people in London, it accounts for around 10% of the total GDP of this historical city.

Budget Flights

Source: Jetlinerimages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Estimated budget flight cost: $800 – $1200

Whether flying on a budget or first class, your flight will take up a sizable portion of your budget. The good news is that flights to London are available from almost every major airline and international airport in the U.S. Looking at flights for the end of July to London from Atlanta, you can expect to pay between $891 and $940 per person round trip. If you want to see London during the holidays, you’re looking at a range closer to $1,177 to $1,200. Overall pricing should be similar even if you try to leave from another U.S. city.

Luxury Flights

Source: Ceri Breeze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated luxury flight cost: $4,400 – $6,000

First class is the ideal way to fly to London and start your trip right. Using the same Atlanta to London flight at the end of July, your per-person round-trip pricing starts at $4,896 per person. You can jump up to $6,518 on a flight if you don’t want any stops. Of course, seeing London during the holidays with first-class accommodations is one incredible way to end the year. For an end-of-December flight, your round-trip pricing starts at $4,400, with a non-stop flight jumping up to $6,012 per person.

Budget Hotel

Source: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget hotel cost: $1,600 – $2,000

London’s hotel scene is famous for its vibrance and decor; you can’t go wrong, even on a budget. Many options are available if you stick with the end-of-July timeframe. Your first look should be the Park Grand Hyde Park, located in the heart of London. With rooms available starting at $209 a night, you’re looking at around $1,755 for the whole week. Alternatively, the Park Grand Paddington Court is nearby, with December rooms starting at $235 for the whole week for a total cost with taxes of $1,975.

Luxury Hotel

Source: Colin Smith / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,000 – $7,000

There should be little doubt that London is the place to be if you want luxury accommodations. At the end of July, you can stay at the historic The Savoy, one of the best-known names in high-class London. Hotels.com says The Savoy will start at $6,794 for the whole week. Spending December in London should start with a stay at The Chesterfield Mayfair hotel with all of its British charm and personality. A one-week stay will start around $3,016, making December a much less expensive but still luxurious time to visit.

Public Transportation

Source: Joshua Trigg / Shutterstock.com

Estimated public transportation cost: $150 – $300

One of the best reasons to visit London is how easy it is to get around. With one of the best public transportation systems for a big city, London has you covered. The city’s famous “The Tube” is the oldest underground metro system in the world. Carrying a billion passengers a year, there are 270 different stations. Our recommendation would be the pay-as-you-go Visitor Oyster card. Pricing starts at 10 euros up to 50 euros ($11 – $54) and allows unlimited travel.

How much you will use each day depends on how many stops you make, but the good news is that the Visitor Oyster card also works on London’s famous big red buses. Assuming 7 days in London, you should expect to spend between $20 and $54 per day on the train. It’s a much less expensive option than Taxi fares in London, which start at $8 for 1 mile and $41 for a short 6-mile trip.

Budget Rental Car

Source: Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated budget rental car cost: $60 – $815

Assuming you are comfortable driving on the left side of the road, you can rent a budget-friendly car to get around London. Picking up and returning at London Heathrow Airport is affordable in July. Starting with a Ford Fiesta, the price can be as low as $465 for the whole week. A VW Arteon will cost $813 per week if you want something larger. Prices are similar in December, so you can budget accordingly year-round.

Luxury Rental Car

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated luxury rental car cost: $1,100 – $1,900

Driving around London in a luxury rental is everything you want it to be. Pulling up to a restaurant in a Jaguar XF will cost around $1,339 in July. You can also choose a Mercedes E-Class and enjoy Mercedes quality for the whole week for only $1,890. December gets a little cheaper, with the same cars costing only $1,102 and $1,308, respectively, for one week’s time.

Budget Food

Source: Jeremy Keith / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated budget food cost: $140 – $350

London’s food scene offers a best-in-class experience, whether you’re on a budget or looking for a Michelin-star restaurant. Get started with Borough Market, where you can get your artisan foodie taste buds going. These homegrown delights from all over the world will delight your taste buds.

Alternatively, Broadway Market is one of London’s trendiest spots for inexpensive food with a fun vibe. The best part is that street food in London won’t cost you an arm or a leg, and prices range from $10 to $25 per meal. Two meals per day isn’t all that different from hometown prices.

Luxury Food

Source: Elena N. Kokodey / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,000 – $2,000

Luxury food and London go hand-in-hand for all the right reasons. Among the best Michelin-star locations is Humble Chicken. Pricing varies, but recent diners have indicated around $125 per person for a meal. Americans looking for a taste of home can try Cut at 45 Park Lane. Wagyu beef starts at $113 before any starters and desserts. Expect to spend around $200 to $250 per person. With this luxury dining available, expect to spend at least $1,000 – $2,000 for the whole week.

Budget Attractions

Source: Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget attractions cost: $200 – $300

Even on a budget, there is plenty to do and see in London. The Tower of London and Buckingham Palace are under $25 per person. Visit Tower Bridge for just $12 a person, and you have a week’s worth of activities planned out. All totaled, you’re spending $200 – $300 for all of the best tours in London. You can also make a stop at the Natural History Museum or Hyde park, both free, to round our your week.

Luxury Attractions

Source: Lukasz Pajor / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury attractions cost: $1,500 – $5,000

Start with a Private Capsule on the London Eye for your luxury time in London. For around $919, you can enjoy a 30-minute private space on the Eye. If you want a different view, take a helicopter tour ride from London and see Buckingham Palace from the air. Tours start at around $200 per person. Of course, no luxury visit to London is complete without a West End show from a private box starting at $300 and up. You can also try a vintage Rolls Royce tour of London starting at $2,000 for one couple. Finally, go crazy shopping at Harrods, one of the most expensive retail stores in the world.

Total Costs

Source: Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget cost: $3,000 – $5,000

Estimated luxury cost: $10,500 – $22,000

When you visit London, there is no doubt you can see the city from one of two points of view. If you go budget-friendly, there are plenty of opportunities to see the best sites without spending a fortune. Palaces, museums, and parks are all priced just right for the many tourists visiting London annually. Spending between $3,000 and $5,000 on a budget sounds just right.

If you want to experience VIP life in London, you can, it just won’t come cheap. Starting at around $10,500, you can enjoy plenty of Michelin-star meals, suite accommodations at luxury hotels, and shopping at Harrods. Bring your budget closer to $22,000, and a VIP vintage Rolls Royce tour around London is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.