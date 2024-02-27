The United States population accounts for just over 4% of the world population, and geographically, the U.S. covers 1.96% of the Earth’s surface or 6.1% of its landmass. China similarly covers about 6.3% of the world’s landmass, but is home to about 17.5% of the world’s population. And India, with a population similar to China’s, covers only 2% of the world’s landmass. It is perhaps therefore not surprising to find that some of the world’s largest cities by area are in the U.S.

To identify the world’s 50 largest cities by area, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the August 2023 edition of the World Urban Areas report from Demographia, an urban development research group. Only the 986 urban areas with 500,000 residents were considered. Cities on the list are ranked based on their built-up land areas, rather than any official boundaries of cities or jurisdictions. Demographia explains that such built-up urban areas “function as an integrated economic unit, linked together by commuting flows, social and economic interactions.”

By this definition, the New York City urban area includes the New York City metropolitan area, as well as areas in Connecticut (Bridgeport, Danbury, New Haven, Waterbury), East Hampton, Riverhead, and Trenton, New Jersey. As a result, the New York metro area ranks as the largest worldwide with 4,380 square miles. (Also see: Cities With the Highest Influx of New Residents Last Year.)

New York is not the only American city on the list, but one of 21 U.S. cities ranking among the world’s 50 largest by area. This is despite the fact that most U.S. cities do not have among the largest populations and are definitely not among the most densely populated. China follows the U.S. with five cities on the list, with the region East Asia & Pacific accounting for 17 cities. Tokyo, which ranks third by area, has the largest population of the 50 cities listed, at 37.8 million, though it is not the most dense of cities on the list. Of the 50 cities, Delhi, which ranks 43rd, is the most densely populated with 34,464 people per square mile.