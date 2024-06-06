How Much a Trip to Morocco Will Cost on a Budget or in Style Milan Sommer / iStock via Getty Images

Morocco is a land of vibrant culture and captivating history. Nestled in the northwestern corner of Africa, Morocco boasts a rich tapestry of influences, from Berber traditions to European elegance and Arabic flair.

You can explore ancient medinas, wander through a serene desert landscape, or marvel at majestic palaces. But before you head out, it’s important to get your budget in order.

Morocco provides plenty of options for both budget-friendly and luxury travelers. Whether you want to do everything or spend your time exploring city streets, we’ll help you budget for the perfect trip below.

Why This Matters

Vacations are an important source of relaxation, but they can be expensive. It’s important to budget for them properly. Otherwise, you may find yourself dipping into your savings or putting extras on your credit card.

Budgeting is vital if you want to come home to a stable financial foundation. This fact is true no matter if you’re vacationing in Egypt or Morocco.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $500 – $800

Traveling to Morocco on a budget doesn’t mean completely sacrificing comfort. Budget airlines provide competitive ticket pricing that won’t break the bank. For instance, we found roundtrip flights from New York City (JFK) to Marrakech (RAK) on Norwegian Air starting at around $550.

This price point typically includes a single layover, which will add some extra travel time. Flights that go straight to Morocco typically cost more.

Be flexible with your travel dates and consider flying during the shoulder seasons (spring or fall) to score the best deals.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,500 – $2,000+

While flights can be pretty budget-friendly, they can also be very expensive! For a truly luxurious Moroccan adventure, you may want to splurge on a premium flight experience. Major airlines like Royal Air Maroc and Emirates offer direct flights or business class options that will make you feel refreshed and ready to explore upon arrival.

These luxury flights include things like lie-flat seats, gourmet meals, and complimentary beverages. While pricier, many find the added benefits more than worth it.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $105 – $350

Morocco offers many budget-friendly accommodation options. While these aren’t supremely luxurious, they also allow you to immerse yourself in the local culture.

For a social experience, hostels are a great choice. Basic dorm beds can be found for as low as $15-$20 per night, making them the cheapest option available. The Marrakech Riad Hostel is a popular option and starts at around $20 per night.

Riads are also available. These traditional Moroccan guesthouses offer a charming alternative to hotels. Many roads boast beautiful courtyards and traditional tilework. Prices start at around $25 to $30, and a basic breakfast is often included. If you truly want a Morrocan experience, this is what we recommend!

Of course, there are budget hotels available, too. Expect to pay a bit more at around $50 a night. Many budget hotels in Morocco have shared bathrooms, so keep this in mind.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $1,400 – $7,000

If you want a more pampered experience, Morocco has plenty of luxury hotels. Luxury riads are available, allowing you to get a traditional experience and luxury at the same time. Often, these include amenities like rooftop pools and hammams (traditional Moroccan baths). Prices range from $200-$500 per night, depending on the location and amenities offered.

There are plenty of luxury hotels, too. These are often more expensive, ranging from $500 to $1,000 a night. Some are even more expensive, though. The Royal Mansour Marrakech starts at $1,955 a night, for instance.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $5 – $50

Morocco’s robust public transportation network makes getting around easy. The national bus company, CTM, connects major cities with efficient buses. Trips typically cost as little as $5 to $10.

There are also plenty of taxis around major cities. This option is a bit more expensive at around $2 to $5 for a short trip. Going from town to town often costs closer to $10 or $20.

You can also access a lot of Morocco by walking if you stay in a city or a bigger town.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $100 – $500+

Morocco also offers several other transportation options that are much more expensive. For instance, you can rent a private car and even a driver for around $100 to $200 a day. This eliminates the need to navigate unfamiliar areas and allows you to set the itinerary.

Guided day tours are also very possible. Often, these tours include transportation, entrance fees, and commentary along the way. Prices vary depending on the area and inclusions but expect to pay around $150 to $300 per tour.

Morocco is also home to some luxury high-speed trains. These connect major cities and provide a scenic journey with lots of amenities. Tickets range from $50 to $100, depending on the route.

Budget Activities

Estimated budget activities cost: Free – $30

Morocco has a wealth of things for you to do that won’t break the bank. There are lots of museums and historical sites in the area, and entrance fees are often minimal. Many mosques are free to enter, and museums often have an entrance fee of around $2 to $5.

You can explore the intricate mosaics of Dar Batha Museum in Marrakech, wander the labyrinthine pathways of Fes el-Bali, the world’s oldest medina, or marvel at the towering Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech.

Moroccan souks (markets) also let you immerse yourself in the local culture. Haggling is part of the experience, so don’t forget to bargain before you buy! You can find unique treasures like hand-woven rugs, pottery, and fragrant spices.

Morocco has some beautiful landscapes, and hiking lets you access them for free. The vast majority of trails are completely free to access.

Luxury Activities

Estimated luxury activity cost: $700 – $2,000

If you want a more personalized experience, you can expect to pay a bit more. Many popular sites offer private guided tours, which offer insightful commentary. Prices range from $100 to $200 for half-day tours, while full-day adventures may cost closer to $300 or more.

A few of these tours can add up fast, though!

Morocco also has several cooking classes aimed at tourists. These typically teach you how to make traditional dishes like tagines and couscous. Prices are usually around $100 to $150 a person, depending on the length of the class.

Desert excursions are also available, allowing you to venture off the beaten path. You can choose from short camel treks to luxurious desert camps. A luxurious excursion may cost as much as $500 a person, but meals, accommodations, and activities are often included.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $105 – $315

Morocco has many budget-friendly food options—if you know where to look! Street food is the cheapest way to get authentic options at very low prices. You can find skewers of meat, flatbreads, and steaming soup bowls for as little as $2 from roadside vendors.

You can also dine at local cafes. These casual restaurants often sell traditional dishes at low prices. Expect prices to be around $5 to $10 per meal.

If you’re really looking to save money on food, consider looking for a hotel or riad with meal inclusions. While hotels with these inclusions may be a bit more expensive, you may save money overall!

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,050 – $4,000

There are lots of culinary adventures in Morocco, too. Fine dining can be expensive, but it typically comes with impeccable service and innovative dishes. Plan to spend around $100 to $200 per person for a multi-course meal with drinks.

While luxury restaurants are popular, you may also consider a gourmet meal in a unique setting. For instance, you can eat under the stars in the Sahara Desert. These experiences often cost more, but they typically include transportation and accommodations for a night or two.

Total Cost

Estimated budget cost: $900 – $1,300

$900 – $1,300 Estimated luxury cost: $5,000 – $12,000

If you’re very careful with spending, you can visit Morocco for a week for less than $1,000 per person. However, this is the smallest budget we can recommend, and most people will benefit from setting a higher budget.

If you want a more luxurious vacation, plan to spend thousands (and more if you choose a very expensive flight). Hotels themselves are at least $500 for more luxurious rooms, while the most expensive hotels are thousands a night.