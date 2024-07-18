How Much Is a Trip to Bora Bora: On a Budget or in Style Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com

Bora Bora has become synonymous with luxury. Its crystal-clear water and shining lagoons have become associated with exclusivity and relaxation. It’s no wonder that so many people assume Bora Bora is incredibly expensive! But you may be surprised to learn that you can visit Bora Bora at an affordable price if you play your cards right.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Bora Bora can’t be extremely luxurious if you have the money for it. As it’s become a more popular destination, more options have opened up to fit more budgets.

We’ll look at how to visit Bora Bora for those on a budget and for those who want a more luxurious adventure.

Why It Matters

You may be wondering why we’re covering travel, but vacations are a huge part of budgeting. We all want to take trips and see the world, after all. Vacations can be expensive, but it’s possible for just about anyone to see new places if you budget properly for your trip!

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $1,000 – $2,000

Because of its location, getting to Bora Bora is going to cost quite a bit, even if you’re careful. There are lots of ways to save money on your trip, but you should plan on spending at least a couple thousand dollars.

Flying outside of peak season is a great way to save money, especially if you can be flexible with your travel dates. Try planning when you travel based on when flights are the cheapest, not the other way around! April, May, September, and October are typically the cheapest.

Be prepared for layovers, which tend to happen with cheaper tickets. Direct flights are incredibly expensive and not the way to go if you’re trying to save money.

Opt for economy seats and avoid upgrades to keep your ticket price as low as possible.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $5,000 -$20,000

Luxury flights can be insanely expensive to Bora Bora. If you decide to upgrade your tickets and purchase a few extra amenities, plan to spend thousands of dollars on a ticket. Things add up very quickly.

Direct flights are very expensive, but they can be a good option for those with the extra money to splurge. No one likes layovers, and with a little bit of extra money, you can skip them!

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $1,000 – $3,000

We’ll be honest, finding budget accommodations in Bora Bora can be a challenge! You need to do a bit of searching to find budget-friendly options that you can still count on.

Hostels are the cheapest way to stay on Bora Bora, but they are also suited to a very specific type of person. They typically feature shared dorm-like rooms, making them great for social travelers. However, if you’re looking for a more private option, hostels likely won’t fit the bill.

Some hostels offer amenity-scare beach bungalows for a cheaper price. While these won’t have all the amenities of a resort, they are a laid-back, private way to enjoy your vacation without breaking the bank. Bungalows may be directly on the beach or in a shared garden area.

Budget options like these are limited, so be sure to book well in advance!

Luxury Hotel

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $7,000 – $28,000

You don’t have to go far to find a luxury resort in Bora Bora. There are dozens and dozens of options to choose from! Overrated bungalows are extremely common but typically cost a thousand or more per night. Many have glass floors and other high-end amenities that make the extra cost worth it.

High-end resorts are extremely common. Often, these are very expensive, but they typically have several inclusions. For instance, you may be able to access world-class food without an added cost, making the resort fee more doable. Some of your other costs may be lower if you stay at one of these resorts.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: Free – $70

The good news is that getting from the airport (located on a separate motu) to the main island of Bora Bora is free. The airport operates a free public ferry that coincides with arriving and departing flights. Therefore, you can consider getting too Bora Bora as included in your flight cost.

Bora Bora itself is pretty small. The main town is completely walkable, and you should absolutely take the time to walk it, especially if your hotel is centrally located. Riding a bike is also a great budget option, as it allows you to enjoy the scenery and fresh air. Bike rentals are pretty common, and they often cost around $10 a day.

Local bus rides are also available for longer distances. These usually cost around $5 a trip and run on a limited schedule. Public transportation isn’t as plentiful as it may be in other vacation spots like Italy.

Some resorts offer complimentary shuttle services for their guests, which can help you save money.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $1,000 – $2,200

Renting a car is one of the most popular luxury transportation options. Usually, this costs around $100 a day, but you also have to factor in gas (which tends to be expensive). Of course, it depends heavily on what car you get. Luxury vehicles tend to cost the most.

You may also want to consider chartering a private boat, which can be very expensive at $200 an hour. This allows you to explore secluded beaches and snorkel in pristine reefs without the crowds.

You can also pay for a private boat transfer after your flight instead of taking the public ferry. This whisks you directly to your hotel’s dock, potentially shortening the travel time.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $200 – $300 per week

The cheapest way to eat is to stock up on groceries at a local market, especially for breakfast and lunch. Expect prices slightly higher than what you pay at home. If you have some way to cook, your options are more varied. However, otherwise, you’ll need to purchase things like fruits, bread, cheese, and deli meats.

There are several vibrant food trucks. Enjoy poisson cru (marinated raw fish), grilled meats, or fried rice for around $10-$15 per meal. You can choose to eat most of your meals from these trucks if you want to bypass groceries.

Small eateries scattered around the island serve casual fare like burgers, pizzas, and crepes. These often cost a little more, at around $15-$20 per meal.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $700 – $1,000 per week

Most resorts have multiple restaurants with nicer menus and delicious food. Expect French-Polynesian fusion cuisine, fresh seafood, and impeccable service. Entrees can range from $40-$80, with appetizers and drinks adding to the cost. You can easily pay $700 per week per person if you eat mostly at these restaurants.

Bora Bora also features several fine-dining restaurants with world-class chefs and innovative cuisine. Expect to pay at least $100 per person for a multi-course meal, with many costing closer to $200.

There are also several unique food experiences around Bora Bora. For instance, you can take a romantic cruise with a gourmet meal for around $200 per person.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attraction cost: $200 – $300

There are tons of things to do on Bora Bora. Most people want to spend their time lounging around on beaches, and you can do just that for free!

The coral reefs surrounding Bora Bora teem have colorful marine life. Many resorts offer free snorkeling equipment rentals, allowing you to explore the underwater world right off the beach. Many public beaches also have good snorkeling spots. If you want a more guided tour, expect to pay around $50 for half a day.

There are several tours to hike on the island, too. These offer stunning views and are completely free to access. Pack plenty of water and bring proper shoes if you plan on hiking!

Public ferry boats regularly run around the main island, allowing you to see Bora Bora from the water at a very low cost. These ferries can also help you explore other parts of the island for only $10 per trip.

Some cultural activities are free or low-cost. You can watch traditional dance performances, for instance, or learn how to do a basic handicraft.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $700 – $1,000

There are also plenty of luxury things to do around the island! For instance, you can rent a jet ski to explore Bora Bora from the after. Often, prices are around $200 per person for half a day.

Bora Bora also boasts some of the world’s most spectacular coral reefs, and the best way to see them is by scuba diving. Of course, this can be expensive! Expect to pay around $200 per dive.

Helicopter tours are also very expensive. Prices start around $300 per person for a short flight, but they offer stunning views of the island that you wouldn’t be able to see otherwise!

You can also enjoy a secluded private picnic lunch, complete with transport, gourmet food, and snorkeling gear. These experiences often start at around $500 a person. They are quite expensive but can be a truly romantic experience for those wanting a little bit of luxury!

Hidden Costs

Bora Bora’s beauty is undeniable, but paradise can come with a price tag that extends beyond the initial sticker shock. There are several hidden costs you need to be aware of that aren’t necessarily included in the guide above. For instance:

Resort Fees: Depending on where you’re going, you may have to pay an extra report fee, which covers things like Wi-Fi and gym access. Often, this is more likely to be the case with budget resorts. These fees can be up to $100 a night, so it’s important that you budget for them!

Depending on where you’re going, you may have to pay an extra report fee, which covers things like Wi-Fi and gym access. Often, this is more likely to be the case with budget resorts. These fees can be up to $100 a night, so it’s important that you budget for them! Shopping: You’ll probably want to do some shopping while on vacation. Handicrafts and traditional Tahitian pearls are beautiful keepsakes but be prepared for artisan prices. We recommend budgeting at least some money for shopping.

You’ll probably want to do some shopping while on vacation. Handicrafts and traditional Tahitian pearls are beautiful keepsakes but be prepared for artisan prices. We recommend budgeting at least some money for shopping. Taxes: French Polynesia adds a Territorial Tourism Tax (TTT) of 5% on top of your accommodation costs. Add this to your hotel cost!

French Polynesia adds a Territorial Tourism Tax (TTT) of 5% on top of your accommodation costs. Add this to your hotel cost! Licenses: If you plan on indulging in some deep-sea fishing, be sure to factor in the cost of obtaining a fishing license. These licenses are necessary, even if you’re paying for a guide to take you fishing.

Total Cost

Estimated budget trip cost: $8,000 – $10,000 per person

$8,000 – $10,000 per person Luxury budget trip cost: $15,000 – $20,000 per person

Bora Bora may not be as expensive as you originally considered, but it still comes with a price tag! Your flight will be a huge portion of your cost. Even cheaper flights can easily cost $2,000. Accommodations are also another expense to watch out for, as even cheaper hotels and resorts can quickly cost $200 per night.

Overwater bungalows in prestigious resorts can cost a staggering $4,000 per night. Someone looking for true luxury can easily spend a lot on accommodations.

Bora Bora can be incredibly expensive, so it’s important to budget properly!