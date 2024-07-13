How Much is a Trip to Miami: On a Budget or in Style Bilanol / Shutterstock.com

Miami has long been a top destination for travelers looking for excitement and relaxation. Thanks to its dazzling beaches and vibrant nightlife, tons of tourists flock to Miami each year. Miami is regularly setting record numbers in tourism.

Whether you’re planning on soaking up the sun on South Beach or exploring the city’s art scene, Miami offers a little something for everyone.

But, before you head out the door, you should budget for a trip to Miami – and a trip can vary widely in price depending on what you plan to do in Miami. You could hit the beaches on a budget or spend thousands on fancy dinners and helicopter tours.

In this article, we’ll explore both options, allowing you to choose the best option for your budget (and dreams).

Why Does It Matter?

Budgeting for trips is just like any other type of budgeting. If you want to have a healthy financial life, it’s important to only spend what you can! If you don’t budget for a trip to Miami, you’ll likely get hit with all sorts of misery when you get back home.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $100 – $300 roundtrip

Luckily, flights to Miami aren’t terribly expensive if you’re coming from within the US. Of course, international flights are a completely different story!

You can save even more money by booking flights with a low-cost carrier like Spirit Airlines or JetBlue. However, you should check for additional fees for baggage, seat selection, and other amenities. While ticket prices are often cheaper than major airlines, there are often more “hidden” fees, too.

If you don’t plan carefully, you may end up not saving very much money with one of these carriers!

For the most affordable prices, book your flight well in advance and be flexible with your travel dates. If you plan your vacation time around cheaper ticket pricing (and not the other way around), you can potentially save quite a bit.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,500 – $10,000 roundtrip

You can also spend thousands of dollars on a flight, especially if you upgrade to first or business class. Even if your flight won’t be very long, you can spend tons on a luxury experience. For those prioritizing comfort and amenities over price, though, this added cost can be worth it.

Many major airlines offer premium cabin options to Miami, including American Airlines, Delta, and United (which we checked to calculate cost).

Of course, there are tons of potential upgrades, too. For instance, you can pay extra for priority boarding and on-flight meals.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $700 – $1,050 per week

Miami offers many budget-friendly hotels and other accommodations you can take advantage of if you’re trying to save money. Even very popular tourist destinations, like Miami Beach, have a mix of hostels, guesthouses, and cheap hotels. Shop around to find the best prices, and consider going during the “off-season,” when everything tends to be less expensive.

Expect these budget hotels to have basic amenities like air conditioning and Wi-Fi. Some may have shared bathrooms or bedrooms. While these hotels won’t offer the same level of luxury others may, they are a cost-effective way to have somewhere safe to sleep!

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,500 – $35,000 per week

Luxury hotels can be extremely expensive. Miami offers plenty of indulgent hotel options, including beachfront resorts and high-rise accommodations. People come from all over the world to stay at the hotels, so expect to pay a pretty penny for them!

These hotels often have many amenities, like gourmet restaurants and private pools. Even basic rooms can be very expensive, but you can also stay in high-end rooms with even extra amenities.

You can easily spend thousands a night on a room, depending on the time you’re traveling.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $140 – $350 per week

Getting around Miami is not challenging on a budget. Miami-Dade County’s public transportation system, Metrorail and Metrobús, provides access to major areas of the city. While not as convenient as personal transportation, it’s a cost-effective way to get around. Once you learn the routes, it’s pretty easy to get where you need to go.

You can also take advantage of a ride-share service, which is pretty popular in Miami. Uber and Lyft are both available and offer rides to exactly where you want to go. However, this option is more expensive and can reach exorbitant heights during peak hours.

If you want to enjoy Miami’s pleasant weather, you could rent a bike. Often, this is fairly affordable and also allows you to enjoy the sights and sounds of Miami.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $1,400 – $7,000 per week

For those seeking a more luxurious transportation experience, Miami offers a range of high-end options. You can rent a luxury car, for instance. Be sure to factor in parking fees and gas if you go this route, though.

Private chauffeurs are also available. Many luxury hotels offer chauffeur services to help you get around Miami with ease. However, as you might imagine, these services can be much more expensive than our budget options.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $210 – $420 per week

Miami offers tons of eating options, and many offer meals as cheap as $10 per person. Casual eateries offer everything from fresh seafood to authentic ethnic food. Look for local food trucks and cafes for the most budget-friendly options.

Miami also has a vibrant street food scene. Most street food is exceptionally cheap, but it also represents the local culture. Therefore, it can be a tasty way to enjoy what Miami is truly about.

You can also enjoy several food halls in Miami. These offer a diverse range of cuisines all in one place, allowing you to enjoy a little bit of everything at an affordable price.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $2,100 – $11,200

While you can find plenty of budget options in Miami, there are also many world-class restaurants that charge over $100 per person. Tasting menus often start at $300 per person, and many menus don’t have prices at all (which should tell you just how expensive they are)! However, you can’t beat the innovative dishes at these Michelin-starred restaurants.

Even if you stick to mostly luxury options, we recommend enjoying street food at least once or twice! Many food trucks and stalls are exceptionally good despite their lower price, and they can provide a taste of the local Miami experience.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attractions cost: $0 – $140

There are tons of free and low-cost things to do in Miami. Even if you decide you don’t want to spend any money on attractions, you won’t be at a loss for things to do!

For instance, Miami’s beaches are exceptionally popular and world-famous, and they are also completely free. You can enjoy pretty much any beach and only pay for the transportation to get there. Beyond beaches, you can also enjoy Miami’s beautiful weather by jogging or biking along its many beachfront paths.

Miami’s art culture is also exquisite. You can take a stroll down the vibrant Wynwood Arts District to see many colorful murals and outdoor art galleries for free. You can also visit many free exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Miami also has many parks you can enjoy for free, where you can relax, enjoy the scenery, and watch the sunset.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $700 – $8,400

Of course, if you do want to pay for attractions, there are tons of things for you to do. For instance, you can enjoy exclusive access to some of the hottest nightclubs with a VIP bottle service and reserved area. You can also indulge in some retail therapy by exploring the high-end shopping destinations of Bal Harbour Shops and the Design District.

Many companies in Miami offer private tours of islands and cultural centers. These often cost a couple of hundred a person.

You can also enjoy a spa day at your luxury hotel or one of the independent establishments in the city.

Hidden Costs

While we’ve discussed many of the major fees and costs of taking a vacation to Miami above, there are other fees that you need to consider.

Resort Fees: Many Miami hotels have additional fees to cover amenities like Wi-Fi, gym access, and beach chair rentals. Be sure to check whatever hotel you’re staying at so that you can include these fees in your budget.

Many Miami hotels have additional fees to cover amenities like Wi-Fi, gym access, and beach chair rentals. Be sure to check whatever hotel you’re staying at so that you can include these fees in your budget. Parking Fees: Parking tends to be very expensive in Miami, especially in popular areas around beaches. Consider public transportation or a ride-sharing service to access these areas.

Parking tends to be very expensive in Miami, especially in popular areas around beaches. Consider public transportation or a ride-sharing service to access these areas. Tourist Tax: Miami has a tourist tax that is added to the sale of all food and alcoholic beverages purchased from hotels and motels. This tax is very low (only 2% currently), but it can add up if you use a lot of room service.

Miami has a tourist tax that is added to the sale of all food and alcoholic beverages purchased from hotels and motels. This tax is very low (only 2% currently), but it can add up if you use a lot of room service. Drinks: While we discussed food, we didn’t include alcoholic drinks. If you do decide to partake in alcoholic beverages at restaurants or your hotel, be sure to budget accordingly! It’s very easy for alcohol to cost just as much as food.

While we discussed food, we didn’t include alcoholic drinks. If you do decide to partake in alcoholic beverages at restaurants or your hotel, be sure to budget accordingly! It’s very easy for alcohol to cost just as much as food. Shopping: Even if you don’t plan on doing tons of shopping, you’ll probably want to buy a souvenir or two! Put aside at least some amount of money to cover shopping.

While these costs aren’t likely to be very much, they can add up quickly. You can better plan your finances and enjoy your trip if you add them to your overall budget.

Total Cost

Estimated budget trip cost: $1,000 – $2,500

$1,000 – $2,500 Estimated luxury trip cost: $5,000 – $23,000

Miami offers many different experiences. You can visit on a budget or invest in a truly luxurious experience. The cost of your trip will largely depend on your preferred travel style, hotel choices, and desired activities.

If you’re on a budget, you can expect to spend at least $1,o00 per person for a week-long trip. However, most people will spend closer to $1,500. This includes budget accommodations, public transportation, and some low-cost attractions.

Those seeking a lavish Miami experience expect to spend significantly more. A week-long luxury vacation can easily cost $5,000 to $20,000 or more per person. This budget includes a luxury hotel stay, several fine dining experiences, and even some luxury attractions. While this seems expensive, it’s much cheaper than vacationing overseas somewhere like Italy.

Of course, these are only estimates. You should research what you want to do and budget accordingly. Many people will fall somewhere between the budget and luxury experience.

