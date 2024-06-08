How Much a Trip to Spain Will Cost on a Budget or in Style margouillat photo / Shutterstock.com

Spain is full of sun-drenched beaches, making it a popular vacation spot for people all over the world. Spain also has a rich cultural tapestry, breathtaking natural areas, and world-renowned cuisine. Before you pack your bags, though, there’s one vital question you need to answer: how much will it cost?

We’ll break down exactly what you can expect to pay on a budget-friendly or luxury trip to Spain.

Why This Matters

Source: PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

Budgeting for a vacation is important. Without a proper budget, you won’t know exactly what you can spend or what you should be spending it on. Keeping your vacations within your budget also ensures your financial stability remains intact after your trip.

After all, you don’t want to return home and realize you’ve gone into debt!

Budget Flight

Source: Kingmaya Studio / Shutterstock.com

Expected budget flight cost: $600 – $1,200

Flights to Spain can be expensive. The airport you’re leaving from and the season greatly affects the price. Direct flights are often much more expensive, while flights with layovers have a longer travel time.

Landing a budget-friendly flight to Spain requires some flexibility. Preferably, you should travel during a shoulder season, when prices are typically lower than during the peak summer months. Look for deals from budget airlines like Norwegian Air or WOW Air, but be mindful of potential baggage fees and longer travel times due to layovers.

Luxury Flight

Source: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

Expected luxury flight cost: $2,000+

Flying nonstop on a premium airline can be very expensive. Upgrading to a premium cabin class can cost even more money. Tickets to Spain can easily cost thousands, especially if you select a lot of different upgrades.

Many people find non-stop flights more than worth the price, but it does depend on when and where you’re flying from. Premium cabins offer increased legroom, complimentary amenities, and priority boarding, making your journey more comfortable and efficient.

Prices during summer months and around major Holidays tend to be the most expensive.

Budget Hotels

Source: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

Expected budget hotel cost: $280 – $560

Spain offers many budget-friendly accommodation options. Hostels are the cheapest option, especially if you’re a social traveler. You can find dorm beds as cheap as $40 a night, with private hotel rooms costing around $60 to $80.

Budget-friendly hotels can be more expensive in more tourist-oriented areas. Madrid’s hotels tend to start at $80 and increase to $150 a night while still remaining in the “budget” range.

Luxury Hotels

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Expected luxury hotel cost: $1,750 – $700

You can also immerse yourself in Spanish luxury by choosing a high-end hotel or expensive vacation resort. Typically, these higher-end luxury hotels cost at least $250 per night, especially in major cities. Prices can be even as high as $1,500 for premium locations and unique stays in historic buildings.

Often, these more expensive buildings have a nice view, such as a beachfront property in Mallorca. Many also come with inclusions that may help you save in other areas, like food.

For instance, the Hotel Marqués de Riscal costs $700 per night, while the Marbella Club Hotel costs $1,447.

Budget Transportation

Source: kovop / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $70 – $290

Spain boasts a well-developed public transportation network, making it an affordable way to navigate cities. Daily passes for metros, buses, and trams typically cost around $10 – $20. Thes passes allow for unlimited travel within a designated zone. You can also purchase multi-day passes for longer stays.

Renting a car is also possible but is usually much more expensive. Car rentals start at $30 a day, and that isn’t counting gas. Potential tolls and parking fees may also be high, especially in city centers!

Luxury Transportation

Source: RossHelen / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $1,050 – $2,100

Taxis and ride-sharing apps like Uber or Cabify are readily available in major cities, offering a convenient way to get around without navigating public transportation. However, these options can be significantly pricier than public transport.

For a truly luxurious experience, consider hiring a private driver for the day. Typically, this costs from $200 to $300 a day. You can make your own itinerary and explore destinations at your own pace.

You could also rent a high-performance car or a sleek convertible. Luxury car rentals start at $100 a day and rise quickly from there. You’ll also have to pay for gas and other expenses that go with renting a car.

Budget Attractions

Source: philfiddyment / Flickr

Estimated budget attraction cost: Free – $110

There is a wealth of things to enjoy in Spain without spending much money. You can explore most iconic landmarks for free on your own. The vast majority of museums are also very cheap to get into (or even free). There are even free walking tours in many major cities.

Some iconic landmarks have affordable entrance fees. For instance, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona charges around $15. You can pay a few of these fees throughout your trip and still spend very little overall.

Luxury Attractions

Source: Emilio J. Rodríguez Posada / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $240 – $1,980

While there are many attractions in Spain, the vast majority of them do not cost very much. Even if you choose to spend a few hundred dollars on premium attractions, you’ll very rarely spend more than $1,000. Those that reach the upper end of the range are those that tend to do something every day that costs hundreds.

You can pay extra at some museums for tours. Sometimes, landmarks let you “skip the line” with an extra payment. If you see lots of iconic landmarks and pay to skip the line every day, you may end up spending quite a bit.

There are several VIP tours at museums, too. These often occur after hours and may cost $100 to $150 per person.

Budget Food

Source: KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget food cost: $105 – $210

Spain is a haven for budget-conscious foodies. There are many local cafes and bars that offer inexpensive food, with meals costing between $5 to $10 per person. You can spend even less if you rely mostly on street food like churros.

Local food markets also offer inexpensive samplings of regional specialties and fresh fruits. Many markets even have inexpensive prepared foods for a quick lunch.

Luxury Food

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $900 – $2,700

Spain is home to several Michelin-starred restaurants. These can offer an otherworldly dining experience, prepare to spend upwards of $100+ a person. Even if you don’t eat at one of these nicer places every night, even a few visits can quickly raise your bill.

Of course, an inclusive breakfast could save you quite a bit, depending on where you’re staying.

Round-Up

Source: stocklapse / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated budget cost: $2,000 – $3,500

$2,000 – $3,500 Estimated luxury cost: $3,500 – $6,000+

While Spain offers a world of indulgence for luxury travelers, it’s also a surprisingly budget-friendly destination for savvy explorers. You can explore Spain’s vibrant culture and delectable cuisine without breaking the bank if you plan carefully.

Of course, Spain is also a solid destination if you want a luxury vacation. There are many luxury hotels and restaurants for you to enjoy.

