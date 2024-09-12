Travel

This Is Why European Cities Are Cracking Down on Tourists

Tourist crowd walking on the street of old town Dubrovnik, Croatia. The walled city is a popular travel destination and world heritage site.
Rittis / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

While Europe has long welcomed tourists across the region, something happened over the last 12 months. Whereas tourists were once a vibrant addition to the buzz of many cities, the residents of these cities and countries are now turning their back on the crowds. In fact, many European cities aren’t just turning their back on tourists but aggressively asking them to leave. 

1. Overcrowding

suman bhaumik / iStock via Getty Images
Crowds are getting heavier in Europe, causing local frustration.

In Barcelona and Venice, in particular, the overwhelming number of tourists is crowding historic centers. The local population is overwhelmed as public streets, squares, and attractions are difficult to visit or just pass through. 

2. Infrastructure Concerns

Rome, Italy. Colosseum. Yellow Bus Moving On Street Near Flavian Amphitheatre.
George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com
Buses are overwhelmed by the number of tourists visiting in Europe.

With the same focus on overcrowding, infrastructure concerns are a major emphasis for European residents. Trains and public transportation methods like buses are too crowded for the existing systems. 

3. Ecological Issues

ake1150sb / Getty Images
Even smaller cruise ships have to be mindful of where they are sailing.

There is little question that environmental concerns are at the forefront of the rising resentment of tourists in Europe. For example, in Venice, cruise ships now park farther away from shore to avoid damage to the local ecosystem. 

4. Increased Pollution 

buzbuzzer / E+ via Getty Images
The more traffic tourists bring, the more vehicle emissions to worry about.

Along with infrastructure concerns, more pollution is another environmental impact of overcrowded tourism. It’s become too much for European residents between additional garbage and vehicle emissions. 

5. Too Much Noise

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images
Amsterdam looks calm during the day but gets rowdy at night.

For many tourists visiting Europe, the nightlife has long been a highlight. This is especially true in Amsterdam, but this city is now actively discouraging tourists from getting high or drunk by threatening arrest. 

6. Historical Concerns

leighcol / Getty Images
Tourists are overcrowding cities like Dubrovnik, which is affecting historical buildings.

In Dubrovnik, Croatia, where Game of Thrones was filmed, more than 1.2 million people visited in 2023 for a town of just 41,000 people. This foot traffic risks damage to the medieval walls that help make this city such a major tourist attraction. 

7. Housing Crisis

Beautiful view of the city of Porto on a beautiful summer day. Porto, Portugal
proslgn / Shutterstock.com
Housing prices are going up because of tourists.

While companies like Airbnb are making money from this increased tourism drive in Europe, it’s also pricing out local travelers. In turn, hotels and Airbnb rentals are becoming more expensive, affecting residents who need to travel locally. 

8. Local Economy Shifts

Olives on provencal street farmers market in Provence France
Flegere / Shutterstock.com
Local markets are overcrowded, causing issues for residents.

Much of Europe has long welcomed tourist-oriented shops as long as they don’t impact traditional businesses. Lately, there has been a priority shift as neighborhoods have become far less welcoming of tourist-specific shopping destinations. 

9. Loss of Authenticity 

View of Grand Canal with Rialto Bridge and gondoliers in Venice, Italy. Landscape with Rialto Bridge and gondola on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, Europe.
Preto Perola / Shutterstock.com
Venice is pushing back against any tourists that are disrupting city culture.

Much of Europe has long prided itself as authentic to these incredible locations’ history. However, too much tourism is causing many of these cities to lose themselves to the influx of non-traditional practices adversely impacting local culture, something Barcelona has looked to curtail by limiting tour groups. 

10. Increased Crime

Travel And Pickpocketing. Thief Stealing Wallet From Tourist Girl&#039;s Bag While She Looking At Map Standing Outdoor. Cropped, Selective Focus
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com
More tourists means more criminals come to an area looking for victims.

The rise of tourists also brings out the bad elements, including those who wish to prey on foolish tourists. Pickpockets don’t judge between residents and tourists, and the same goes for other petty criminals who might look to break into hotel rooms, allowing crime rates to rise dramatically. 

11. Emergency Services

Ambulance responding to emergency call driving fast on street
EternalMoments / Shutterstock.com
Increased tourism means more strain on emergency services for residents.

Should something happen while you are traveling, you want emergency services to be able to reach you as fast as possible, and the same goes for residents. Too many tourists are stretching first responders to the brink, and it’s detrimental to residents. 

12. Rising Costs

Venice 5 euros ticket , new Tourist tax to enter in the city.
RaffMaster / Shutterstock.com
Some European cities are raising taxes on tourists to lessen the number of visitors.

Cities like Valencia, Vienna, and Zagreb are reacting differently to help offset rising tourist visits. By upping tourist taxes, they are looking to offset all of the different impacts tourists can bring to the area. These cities are fed up with tourists coming in and breaking local culture, and they are taking action to reduce the impact. 

 

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Travel, Barcelona, crime, Europe, european tourism, tourism, tourists, venice

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

There Are Actual Castles in America. Find Out Where

These National Parks Hit Taxpayers With the Most Expensive Entrance Fees

Temperatures In These Two Parks Are Over 120 Degrees In Summer