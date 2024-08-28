Companies and Brands

Most Store-Bought Rice Brands Stink, but These 9 Are Elite

Crawfish étouffée served on a bed of rice.
Kristin Hitchcock
Key Takeaways:

  • The best rice brands offer a wide range of rice, including basmati, jasmine, and sushi rice.
  • Many popular rice brands are owned by larger corporations, like Mars Inc.
Not all rice is the same! In this article, we’ll look at some of the top rice brands that can truly make a difference in a dish. 

We used real-life reviews, such as those found on Reddit and YouTube, and Consumer Reports recommendations to help us choose the brands on this list. Rice is extremely popular, so it’s likely that you’ve heard about a few of these brands before. 

Thanks to these sources, we can bring you the best rice brands you should try. 

Let’s get started.

1. Lundberg Family Farms

Pineapple and Chicken in sweet and sour sauce with bell pepper, rice and spring onion in black plate
DronG / Shutterstock.com

Lundberg offers many different rice varieties, including basmati and jasmine. This company is best known for its organic, sustainable practices, making them a solid option for health-conscious cooks. Rice production is a huge methane generator, so choosing sustainable rice can make a real difference.  

Quick Facts

Mission burrito with refried beans, beef sauce, guacamole dip, red rice, and shredded cheese rolled in a tortilla and served with sour cream dip and lime juice on a square plate on a wooden table
Fotologija / Shutterstock.com
  • Ownership: Family-owned and operated since 1937
  • Rice Types: Organic and non-GMO varieties

2. Tamanishiki Super Premium Rice

Black wild rice in a wooden spoon. Grey stone background. Close up.
Anna_Pustynnikova / Shutterstock.com

This brand is most popular among sushi chefs despite being brown in California. It has a subtle, sweet taste. 

Quick Facts

Unique and delicious sushi burger with seafood and rice on strone plate. Japanese dessert made of seafood and rice.
Shaiith / Shutterstock.com
  • Ownership: Produced by JFC International
  • Rice Types: Two premium short-grained varieties

3. Ben’s Original

Dried red yeast rice on bowl and spoon
MilletStudio / Shutterstock.com

Ben’s Original is best known for its easy-to-cool parboiled rice. It’s a versatile option that’s very quick to cook. 

Quick Facts

Puerto Rican Fried Rice arroz chino, very popular in Puerto Rico
Fanfo / Shutterstock.com
  • Ownership: Mars, Inc.
  • Rice Types: Ready-to-serve varieties

4. Royal Basmati Rice

Japan Delicious Taco Rice in Okinawa
Tleep / Shutterstock.com

Royal Basmati is sourced from the Himalayas. It has long grains and a very aromatic flavor, making it great for Indian and Middle Eastern dishes. 

Quick Facts

Chwee+Kueh | Chwee kueh
laruth / Flickr
  • Ownership: Part of LT Foods
  • Rice Types: Long-grain basmati rice

5. Kokuho Rose

Red Beans and Rice
Karin Nelson / Shutterstock.com

Kokuho Rose is a popular choice for sticky rice. It’s medium-grained and used in sushi, rice bowls, and Asian dishes. 

Quick Facts

Uncle-Ulee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Ownership: Koda Farms
  • Rice Types: Medium-grain rice

6. Goya Jasmine Rice

Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Goya’s Jasmine Rice is fluffy and aromatic, making it a great option for Southeast Asian dishes. It’s also widely available and often less expensive than other options. 

Quick Facts

InkkStudios / iStock via Getty Images
  • Ownership: Goya Foods
  • Rice Types: Specializes in jasmine rice

7. Riceland

Roman Valiev / iStock via Getty Images

Riceland is one of the U.S.’s largest rice producers. This company makes high-quality rice at an affordable price, so it’s a popular choice for everyday cooking. 

Quick Facts

travellinglight / iStock via Getty Images
  • Ownership: Farmer-owned cooperative
  • Rice Types: Huge variety

8. Seeds of Change

kuarmungadd / iStock via Getty Images

Seeds of Change is a little different from other companies, as it’s organic and non-GMO. This company offers tons of rice blends, which are all sustainable. 

Quick Facts

Chaiyaporn1144 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Ownership: Mars, Inc.
  • Rice Types: Organic and non-GMO blends

9. Mahatma Rice

Dmitrii Ivanov / iStock via Getty Images

Mahatma Rice is best known for its affordability and versatility. It’s a staple in many American households. 

Quick Facts

ASMR / iStock via Getty Images
  • Ownership: Riviana Foods Inc.
  • Rice Types: Huge variety

