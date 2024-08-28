Most Store-Bought Rice Brands Stink, but These 9 Are Elite Aimee Lee Studios / Shutterstock.com

Key Takeaways:

The best rice brands offer a wide range of rice, including basmati, jasmine, and sushi rice.

Many popular rice brands are owned by larger corporations, like Mars Inc.



Not all rice is the same! In this article, we’ll look at some of the top rice brands that can truly make a difference in a dish.

We used real-life reviews, such as those found on Reddit and YouTube, and Consumer Reports recommendations to help us choose the brands on this list. Rice is extremely popular, so it’s likely that you’ve heard about a few of these brands before.

Thanks to these sources, we can bring you the best rice brands you should try.

Let’s get started.

Why We’re Covering This

Rice might not seem like it has a huge effect on finance. However, many of these brands are owned by large, publicly traded companies. Therefore, which brands of rice are popular and considered “good” can have an effect on your investment decisions.

1. Lundberg Family Farms

Lundberg offers many different rice varieties, including basmati and jasmine. This company is best known for its organic, sustainable practices, making them a solid option for health-conscious cooks. Rice production is a huge methane generator, so choosing sustainable rice can make a real difference.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Family-owned and operated since 1937

Family-owned and operated since 1937 Rice Types: Organic and non-GMO varieties

2. Tamanishiki Super Premium Rice

This brand is most popular among sushi chefs despite being brown in California. It has a subtle, sweet taste.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Produced by JFC International

Produced by JFC International Rice Types: Two premium short-grained varieties

3. Ben’s Original

Ben’s Original is best known for its easy-to-cool parboiled rice. It’s a versatile option that’s very quick to cook.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Mars, Inc.

Mars, Inc. Rice Types: Ready-to-serve varieties

4. Royal Basmati Rice

Royal Basmati is sourced from the Himalayas. It has long grains and a very aromatic flavor, making it great for Indian and Middle Eastern dishes.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Part of LT Foods

Part of LT Foods Rice Types: Long-grain basmati rice

5. Kokuho Rose

Kokuho Rose is a popular choice for sticky rice. It’s medium-grained and used in sushi, rice bowls, and Asian dishes.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Koda Farms

Koda Farms Rice Types: Medium-grain rice

6. Goya Jasmine Rice

Goya’s Jasmine Rice is fluffy and aromatic, making it a great option for Southeast Asian dishes. It’s also widely available and often less expensive than other options.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Goya Foods

Goya Foods Rice Types: Specializes in jasmine rice

7. Riceland

Riceland is one of the U.S.’s largest rice producers. This company makes high-quality rice at an affordable price, so it’s a popular choice for everyday cooking.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Farmer-owned cooperative

Farmer-owned cooperative Rice Types: Huge variety

8. Seeds of Change

Seeds of Change is a little different from other companies, as it’s organic and non-GMO. This company offers tons of rice blends, which are all sustainable.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Mars, Inc.

Mars, Inc. Rice Types: Organic and non-GMO blends

9. Mahatma Rice

Mahatma Rice is best known for its affordability and versatility. It’s a staple in many American households.

Quick Facts

Ownership: Riviana Foods Inc.

Riviana Foods Inc. Rice Types: Huge variety