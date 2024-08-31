11 Least Popular Golfers According to Millennials: Ranked sattahipbeach / Shutterstock.com

Key Takeaways:

Many golfers on this list aren’t strongly disliked; they just aren’t well-known.

Millennials did not differ widely from other generations in what golfers they rated as popular.

What golfers do millennials not like? Well, that’s exactly what we’ll look at in this article!

Using survey information from YouGov, we can determine exactly what golfers millennials like and which ones they’ve never heard of. Many golfers with low popularity ratings also had a low fame rating. In other words, those millennials rated poorly tended to be the ones they didn’t know much about.

This list is in descending order, so the least-liked golfer is at the bottom.

Let’s jump right in:

Why We’re Covering This

CandyRetriever / Shutterstock.com

Golf is a huge industry, but that money isn’t spread around evenly. Some golfers have lots of fans, while others hardly have any. For instance, Tiger Woods is worth a lot, but much of his wealth wasn’t directly the result of his golf career; it was because of his fans.

11. Jin Young Ko

ImagineGolf / Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 34%

Ko is a South Korean golfer known for her precision. She has dominated the LPGA tour, but her quiet demeanor doesn’t give her much of the limelight. She is largely unknown amongst millennials.

10. Natalie Gulbis

Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 33%

Gulbis has an active social media presence. However, this hasn’t led to much fame or popularity. Her focus on social media is largely about lifestyle and fashion, which may not turn on golf-lovers.

9. Carlota Ciganda

Tempura / E+ via Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 33%

This Spanish golfer has had a strong presence on the LPGA tour, and her consistent attitude has earned her some fans. However, she doesn’t have a huge social media presence.

8. Ludvig Aberg

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 32%

Aberg is a rising star on the PGA tour, with impressive skills and youthful energy. However, his limited tour experience and recent debut have hurt his popularity.

7. Wyndham Clark

electravk / Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 31%

Clark has a steady performance on the PGA Tour. However, he hasn’t won any major championships.

6. Minjee Lee

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Popularity Rating: 31%

Only 31% of millennials had a positive opinion of Minjee Lee. This may be due to her very young age and limited victories, which have made it hard for her to solidify her status.

5. Boo Weekley

LightFieldStudios / iStock

Popularity Rating: 31%

Not many millennials knew who Boo Weekley was, and only 31% had a positive opinion of him. This may be due to his limited success in the past few years.

4. Lydia Ko

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Popularity Rating: 30%

A former child prodigy who has dominated the LPGA tour, Ko’s exceptional talent has led to some popularity. However, millennials still rate her low.

3. Sepp Straka

Lee Charlie / Shutterstock.com

Popularity Rating: 29%

Straka is an Austrian golfer on the PGA tour. However, he’s had a relatively low profile and limited major championships.

2. Hunter Mahan

Natee Meepian / Shutterstock.com

Popularity Rating: 29%

Mahan was originally a top-rated golfer who was known for his consistent performance. Sadly, he has experienced a decline over the last few years.

1. Lilia Vu

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Popularity Rating: 28%

Lilia Vu was the lowest-rated golfer at only 28%. Her relatively short career and limited major championships likely play the biggest role in this.

