The 17 Worst Téquila Brands You Can Buy

In determining the 17 worst Téquila brands you can buy, we discovered plenty of contenders. Our criteria was threefold: flavor, value, and severity of the associated hangover. Even responsible Téquila drinkers, an oxymoron if ever there was one, can suffer the consequences of the dreaded Téquila hangover, and irresponsible Téquila drinkers are sure to. Conventional wisdom suggests that drinking 100% pure blue agave (Agave tequilana) Téquila is less likely to result in a hangover than when drinking mixto Téquila

Mixto Téquila contains a minimum of 51% blue agave plus sugar from cane or corn. Mixto also sometimes has added coloring, and these additional ingredients tend to alter the flavor of the Téquila. Authentic Téquila is produced in the region around Téquila, Jalisco, Mexico. It is enjoyed neat or in cocktails like Margaritas. So, considering flavor, value, and hangover probability, we present the 17 worst Téquila brands from not necessarily bad at all to seriously the worst.

1./2. Ley Téquila 925 Diamante/Téquila Ley Ultra Premium

parent/owner : Fernando Altamirano/Hacienda La Capilla

: Fernando Altamirano/Hacienda La Capilla established : 1885

: 1885 price point: $3.5 million (Diamonte)/$225,000 (Ultra Premium)

Nothing screams eat the rich like a 3.5 million dollar bottle of Téquila Even the $225,000 bottle, though it provokes rumblings and whispers. The liquid gold flowing from within these bottles is top-tier Téquila. It’s made from 100% blue agave that’s been barrel-aged for seven years. It undoubtedly goes down smooth. But, you must ask yourself, Who would pay three-and-a-half million dollars for Téquila?

With these two Ley products, you’re not paying for the Téquila, you’re paying for the bottle. Diamonte, as you might have deduced comes in a diamond-encrusted bottle. The bottle is composed of platinum and white gold, encrusted with 4,100 white diamonds, totaling over 18 carats. The cap, fashioned of pure platinum, is a replica of the Aztec calendar. The Ultra premium, a steal at just under a quarter of a million, comes in a bottle of platinum, white gold, and yellow gold.

Bottom Line: When you can grab the same contents in a plain, ordinary glass bottle for $75.00, save your millions for a yacht.

3. Clase Azul 15th-Anniversary Edition

parent/owner : Arturo Lomelí

: Arturo Lomelí established :1997

:1997 price point: $30,000/750 ml

Same song, second verse. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the Téquila in the bottle, and the bottle is a commemorative work of art. The white and cobalt ceramic bottles are inlaid with amber and 24k gold. The bottles house Clase Azul Téquila Reposado, made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, aged for 8 months. Only 15 bottles were produced, making them highly collectible. In 2022, Clase Azul produced 9,125 commemorative bottles in honor of their 25th anniversary.

Bottom line: If you must have a commemorative bottle of Clase Azul Téquila , go with the 25th-anniversary vintage, it’s infinitely more affordable at ≈ $2,ooo.

4. Santanera Organic Blanco Téquila Batch Inicial

parent/owner : Pablo Lara/Casa Maestri

: Pablo Lara/Casa Maestri established : 2016

: 2016 price point: $3,750.00/750 ml

When I discovered this brand initially, the price was listed in Mexican dollars, which looks like a lot more than 3,750 U.S. dollars. Sourced from organic blue agave and distilled using traditional methods, and offering a Kosher option, Santanera Téquila is an excellent product. But unless you have a money tree or a trust fund, any spirit in the four-figure range is probably out of reach. Santanera limited production of Batch Inicial to 2,066 bottles.

Bottom: You can grab a case of Santanera Organic Blanco Téquila Batch Siembra for about 1/2 the cost.

5. Sauza Silver

parent/owner : Beam Suntory

: Beam Suntory established :1873

:1873 price point: $15.00/750 ml

Sauza Silver is a mixto Téquila. Though the label states that Sauza Silver is made from fresh blue agave, nowhere on the bottle does it say 100% and that’s the rub. Mixto substitutes cane sugar or corn syrup to sweeten the product while using less agave. Why? Because it’s cheaper. When you’re owned by a multinational company headquartered in Chicago, craftsmanship and pride take a back seat to shareholder happiness.

Bottom line: If it doesn’t say it’s 100% blue agave? It’s not.

6./7. Jose Cuervo Especial Gold/Especial Silver

parent/owner : Beckmann Family/Proximo Spirits

: Beckmann Family/Proximo Spirits established : 1758

: 1758 price point: $15.00/750 ml

José María Guadalupe de Cuervo was the first Téquila maker in the world. Cuervo received the first license to distill and distribute Téquila in Mexico from 100% agave grown on his father’s agave farm. Not only is the Curveo Especial line not 100% agave, it’s also processed through diffusion. The use of the diffuser method dates to the early 2000s. Mass-produced diffused Téquila employs modern techniques that prioritize efficiency and quantity over quality and craftsmanship. In this process, the agave piñas are often shredded and then subjected to diffusers, machines that extract the sugars from the plant using high-pressure steam and chemicals.

Traditional methods cook the piñas in ovens to convert their starches into fermentable sugars. The cooked piñas are then crushed to extract the juice, which is fermented and distilled, often in copper pot stills. This method typically results in Téquila with more pronounced agave flavors and a smoother finish due to the longer fermentation and aging processes.

Bottom line: José María Guadalupe de Cuervo wouldn’t even recognize the Cuervo Especial line as Téquila.

8. Margaritaville Silver

parent/owner : Sazerac

: Sazerac established : 1998

: 1998 price point: $18.00/750 ml

Ya hate to speak ill of a recently departed music icon like Jimmy Buffett, but I betcha he didn’t even drink Margaritaville Téquila, beyond a sip at the mandatory promotional photo op. And why would he? Margaritaville Téquila is a mixto Téquila that’s best experienced in a cocktail, say, a margarita?, and as any Parrothead will tell ya, JB didn’t drink margaritas.

Bottom line: Chances are if you keep the party going with Margaritaville Téquila, you’re gonna wind up with a massive hangover searching for that lost shaker of salt.

9. 818 Blanco

parent/owner : Kendall Jenner

: Kendall Jenner established : 2021

: 2021 price point: $35.00/750 ml

Several celebrities have invested in their own lines of Téquila, and lots of them get rave reviews, but Kendall Jenner’s 818 Blanco isn’t one of them. Named for the area code of her California neighborhood, 818 tastes more like vodka than Téquila. Beyond the flavor which is decidedly more vanilla than agave, the brand has suffered under claims of cultural appropriation and worker exploitation.

Bottom line: There are Téquila brands for 35.00 (or less) that are way more appealing.

10. Tres Generaciones Silver

parent/owner : Sauza/Beam Suntory

: Sauza/Beam Suntory established : 1973

: 1973 price point: $40.00/750 ml

Tres Generaciones was introduced on the 100th anniversary of the Sauza Distillery to honor the three generations of Sauzas who had established the brand. Fifty years later, diffuser extraction is the new norm in mass-produced Téquila . It’s both time and cost-efficient. Yes, it takes less time, costs less money, and produces less flavor. One tester commented. “I’ve had worse, but not much.”

Bottom line: While the label may tout 100% agave, if it’s been diffused instead of baked, why bother?

11. Hornitos Black Barrel

parent/owner : Don Cenobio Sauza/Beam Suntory

: Don Cenobio Sauza/Beam Suntory established :1873

:1873 price point: $35.00/ 750 ml

Though its name, Hornitos, is Spanish for ovens, a nod to the traditional method for extracting the sugars from the agave piñas, Hornitos is now produced through diffusion. This process, while more economical and less time-consuming, removes the majority of the agave flavor, leaving in its place a bitter substitute.

Bottom line: For the price point there are more satisfying experiences to be had.

12. El Toro Gold

parent/owner : Don Rafael Rodriguez/Sazerac

: Don Rafael Rodriguez/Sazerac established : 1920

: 1920 price point: $12.00/750 ml

As far as marketing gimmicks go, the little red plastic sombrero cap topper is a winner. But that’s the most alluring aspect of El Toro Gold Téquila. It is a mixto Téquila that should come with a disclaimer or a waiver or a barf bag. One minute you’re in a deep philosophical conversation with the cute little sombrero on your index finger, and the next you wake up on the bathroom floor.

Bottom line: Drink too much El Toro and you’ll feel like you’ve been kicked in the head by a bull.

13. Pepe Lopez

parent/owner : Brown-Forman

: Brown-Forman established : 1857

: 1857 price point: $15.00/750 ml

Pepe Lopez is another mixto Téquila that’s got you covered in the hangover department and little else. The agave that Pepe Lopez does contain, is diffuser extracted instead of baked, leaving it devoid of any actual agave flavor.

Bottom line: If you’re drinking to get drunk, or to forget, Pepe Lopez is just what the doctor ordered. If your goal is a pleasant drinking experience, look elsewhere.

14. Durango Gold

parent/owner : Prestige Beverage Group

: Prestige Beverage Group established : 2006

: 2006 price point: $12.00/750 ml

Durango Gold Téquila is a mixto with a bonus additive! Caramel coloring! Their marketing would lead you to believe that adding neutral grain sugars to the mix gives Durango Gold a cleaner Téquila taste. Sure it does, because no it doesn’t. Unless by cleaner they mean flavorless. Neutral grain sugars make it cheaper to produce and more likely to cause you unnecessary pain and suffering, though.

Bottom line: Unless you’ve got a day to spare and a masochistic streak, keep away from the Durango Gold.

15. Montezuma Aztec Gold Mixto

parent/owner : Barton Distilling Company

: Barton Distilling Company established : 2000

: 2000 price point: $8.00/ 750 ml

The price point for Montezuma Aztec Gold Mixto Téquila should tell you everything you need to know. Montezuma starts to get its revenge from the get-go with a flavor that has been variously described with any number of negative superlatives: the worst, the most disgusting, positively the most horrible…and that’s on the way down. You don’t even wanna know what it tastes like coming back up.

Bottom line: Do yourself a solid, and let Montezuma exact his revenge elsewhere.

16. Kirkland Blanco

parent/owner : Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, S.A. de C.V.

: Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, S.A. de C.V. established : 1946

: 1946 price point: $18.00/750 ml

Kirkland is Costco’s signature brand. Their supplier changes regularly. Like other outsourced products, the quality is dependent on the supplier. Each Téquila distillery has a NOM, Norma Oficial Mexicana number, which assures the authenticity of the Téquila as well as identifying the producer. Kirkland Blanco, NOM 1173, is produced by Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, S.A. de C.V. Perhaps it was a bad year for agave, or maybe the still needed cleaning, or the diffuser got clogged – we could speculate from here to Guadalajara, but the bottom line is Kirkland Blanco is little more than swill.

Bottom line: As long as NOM 1173 is supplying Costco’s Téquila, you might want to re-think your life choices and become a rummy.

17. Tres Sombreros

parent/owner : Beveland Distillery/Masoliver Group

: Beveland Distillery/Masoliver Group established : 1994

: 1994 price point: $14.00/750 ml

Tres Sombreros is a mixto containing 81% blue Agave sourced in Mexico but is -comes to a screeching halt- distilled in Spain? Just No. Much like its French cousin Champagne, Téquila must be produced within a specific region to be considered authentic. For Téquila that region is the five Mexican states Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. Not Spain.

Bottom Line: If you’re in the market for actual Mexican Téquila, this ain’t it.