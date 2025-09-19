S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 19: President Xi Takes President Trump's Call, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Sept 2025)

Forecasts

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Sept 2025)

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Sept 2025)

By Joel South

Sep 19, 2025  |  Updated 11:20 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the past month, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced that it aims to launch its first restaurants in Asia, it brought back its popular Carne Asada offering for a limited time, and it authorized an increase in its share repurchase program. And in that time, the stock continued a retreat that began in July, though it may have put in a bottom when it recently when it reached a 52-week low of $38.30.

The share price is 34.4% lower than at the beginning of the year, underperforming the S&P 500 in that time. Analysts remain optimistic, though. On average, they recommend buying shares and have a consensus price target that suggests more than 42.9% upside in the next year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has developed a big following with die-hard loyal diners for its health-conscious menus and fast-casual dining experience.
  • Due to its focus on growth and innovation, 24/7 Wall St. projects huge upside on the stock through the end of the decade.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has developed a large Gen-Z following, along with its loyal customers, who appreciate the health-conscious menu and the dining experience that falls between fast food and fine dining. Chipotle offers burritos, tacos, and salads, among other items that keep varying throughout the year. The company sources organic produce and responsibly raised beef and chicken for its offerings.

Nevertheless, investors are concerned with future stock performance over the next decade. Although most Wall Street analysts provide 12-month forward projections, it is clear that no one can predict the future with certainty, and unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term forecasts irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Chipotle’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help with your own research.

Challenges and Tailwinds

tashka2000 / Getty Images

Inflation and fluctuating food costs.

While Chipotle is experiencing strong growth, it still faces many challenges.

  • It faces inflation and fluctuating food costs, especially dairy and avocados, which create pressure on profit margins.
  • Rising labor costs are having an impact on the restaurant industry.
  • Inflation and economic uncertainty also weigh on consumer spending, affecting store traffic and sales.
  • And the fast-casual restaurant sector remains highly competitive.

However, there is plenty for investors and fans to be positive about:

  • Chipotle has made significant investments in digital innovation, including its mobile app, online platform, and “Chipotlanes” digital order pickup.
  • It continues to focus aggressively on expansion and improving operational efficiency.
  • It also continues to introduce new and appealing menu items to keep customers engaged.
  • And its brand recognition and customer loyalty remain strong.

Chipotle Stock Performance

Here is a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2024.

Year Price Total Revenues Net Income
2014 $13.69 $4.108 B $445.4 M
2015 $9.60 $4.501 B $475.6 M
2016 $7.55 $3.904 B $ 22.9 M
2017 $5.78 $4.476 B $176.3 M
2018 $8.64 $4.865 B $176.6 M
2019 $16.74 $5.586 B $350.2 M
2020 $27.73 $5.984 B $355.8 M
2021 $34.97 $7.547 B $653.0 M
2022 $27.75 $8.634 B $899.1 M
2023 $45.74 $9.871 B $1.228 B
2024 $60.30 $11.310 B $1.534 B

Price reflects 6/2024 50:1 forward split

Last year, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol jumped ship to head up Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX). Chief Operating Officer Scott Boatwright replaced Niccol, but investors were understandably worried about what would happen to the company under new leadership. The stock initially pulled back but recovered and headed higher in the final months of the year.

Chipotle completed a 50-for-1 stock split on June 26, 2024, making it one of the largest in New York Stock Exchange history. The chief financial officer stated that the split would make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader range of investors.

Key Drivers for Chipotle’s Future

Chipotle Mexican Grill
jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chipotle’s growth can take a big step forward once its international divisions get more traction.

An ability to adapt to changing customer preferences.

  • Enhancements in its digital platforms, including its mobile app and loyalty program, should drive customer engagement and repeat business.
  • Ongoing personalized marketing and data-driven initiatives play a significant role in retaining customers and attracting new ones.
  • Introducing new, appealing menu items and diversifying offerings beyond core products promotes growth.

Its ability to effectively manage costs.

  • Investments in technology and operational enhancements, such as new kitchen equipment and optimized restaurant layouts, should improve efficiency and throughput.
  • Effectively managing its supply chain is vital to mitigating the impact of inflation and ensuring consistent ingredient quality, while controlling costs is crucial for maintaining profitability.

And how well it maintains its brand reputation.

  • Chipotle recognizes that consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental and social issues. The company’s commitment to sustainable sourcing and ethical practices will continue to enhance its brand reputation.
  • Continued expansion into new geographic markets, both domestically and internationally, will be a significant driver of future growth, customer engagement, and ultimately repeat business.

Stock Price Prediction for 2025

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock
ipopba / Getty Images

Wall Street has high expectations for Chipotle stock.

The consensus recommendation of 36 Wall Street analysts is to buy Chipotle shares. Stifel recently reiterated its Buy rating, and Rothschild upgraded the stock to Buy. The mean price target for 12 months is $57.24. That would be a gain of 43.0% from today’s price.

24/7 Wall St.’s projection for Chipotle’s year-end price is $54.67, which would be more than 36% higher. We believe that Brian Niccol’s departure has had little impact on Chipotle’s revenues and earnings to a significant extent and that the strong corporate infrastructure that has maintained the growth pace for the past five years is resilient enough to continue.

Chipotle’s Outlook for the Next Five Years

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Could the stock double in the next few years?

Chipotle’s international expansion efforts in Europe and Canada are expected to gain traction in 2026. By this point, the company’s digital ordering platform could mature enough to account for over 50% of sales and drive higher margins. Our target price of $64.74 would be a gain of over 61%.

2027 could see Chipotle using data analytics and AI to personalize customer experiences and optimize marketing efforts. The company might also explore new store formats to penetrate urban markets more effectively, potentially boosting revenue and stock performance. The Middle East initiative with Alshaya in Kuwait should finally be able to kickstart, creating an entirely new customer demographic for all of Chipotle’s offerings, except for carnitas, which would be haram (prohibited under Sharia law) as it is pork. A $73.24 target price would represent a gain of about 83%.

Appealing to eco-conscious consumers and potentially reducing long-term costs through sustainable packaging and renewable energy could be another profit center by 2028. Chipotle  might also introduce more plant-based protein options to cater to changing dietary preferences. The company could realize a gain of about 124% at a projected price of $89.46.

In 2029, Chipotle may focus on vertical integration, potentially acquiring some of its suppliers to ensure quality control and reduce costs. From a logistical perspective, owning crucial local supply chain components, especially for overseas clients, can be a risk mitigation tool. By eschewing long-distance imports for its menu supplies and placing itself at the mercy of its suppliers. Taking the proactive course would make for a further strategy of better engagement to adapt to international outlets’ cultural differences, a highly important head of state, etc. Chipotle could also explore augmented reality for employee training and customer engagement, which would enhance operational efficiency. Our stock price target is $105.63, or almost 164% higher than the current share price.

Chipotle’s Stock in 2030

Chipotle Mexican Grill forecast
YekoPhotoStudio / Getty Images

A future with fully automated outlets and new revenue streams.

By 2030, Chipotle might introduce fully automated outlets in select locations, significantly reducing labor costs. Machines that work alongside human employees, automating tasks like avocado preparation and food assembly, would have been successfully integrated by this time. Fully automated 24/7 drive-throughs could also maintain sufficient margins, thanks to reduced labor costs.

The company could also expand its catering services, targeting corporate clients for B2B, and potentially opening up new revenue streams. Our price target is $117.40, which would be over a 193% cumulative five-year gain.

Year P/E Ratio EPS Price Upside
2025 52 $1.30 $54.67 36.6%
2026 45 $1.54 $64.74 61.7%
2027 40 $1.96 $73.24 82.9%
2028 37 $2.32 $89.46 123.9%
2029 35 $2.75 $105.63 163.9%
2030 32 $3.19 $117.40 193.3%

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

