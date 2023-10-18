Companies Selling the Most Guns in America, According to Online Gun Broker capcase / Flickr

Consumer spending has been the backbone of the U.S. economy for well over half a century. However, driven by the rise of e-commerce, the way Americans shop has changed considerably in recent years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the share of retail sales done online has more than tripled in the last 15 years, from 4.8% of total sales in the second quarter of 2011 to 15.4% by the second quarter of 2023. From groceries to prescription medication, consumers can buy just about anything online these days – even firearms.

Gunbroker.com, one of the largest online marketplaces for firearms, has over 7.3 million registered users and more than 1.6 million items for sale every day. The company reported some $64.6 million in online sales in fiscal 2022 alone. And sales during the 2022 calendar year reveal that some gunmakers are far more popular in the United States than others. (Here is a look at the states where the most people own guns.)

Using a report from Gungenius, which uses data from Gunbroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular gun companies in America. Firearm brands are ranked by 2022 sales reported by the online platform, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

Unlike most items purchased online, however, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their firearm shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm dealer – usually a local gun store – which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for gun buyers.

The top brands on this list include some of the largest gunmakers in the United States. The top three companies on this list – Ruger, SIG Sauer, and Smith & Wesson – alone accounted for over 60% of all domestically produced firearms between 2016 and 2020.

American companies also dominate this list, producing 10 of the 25 brands listed – not including brands like Colt and Winchester that were founded in the United States and later bought by a foreign company. Belgium and Germany are the two countries home to the second largest share of companies on this list, each with three. It is important to note, however, that nearly every brand on this list has an American headquarters and often an American manufacturing facility, regardless of where their parent company is based. (Here is a look at the 50 most popular guns of all time.)

See the top 25 gunmakers selling guns online in the U.S.

Source: Courtesy of Armscor / Rock Island Armory via Facebook 23. Armscor/Rock Island Armory

> Popular firearm(s): Armor Series TCM Standard FS, Rock Standard FS, GI Standard FS

> Brand’s US headquarters: Pahrump, NV

> Parent company: Arms Corporation of the Philippines

> Parent company headquartered in: Philippines

Source: Courtesy of Winchester 21. Winchester

> Popular firearm(s): Model 70 rifles, Super X4 shotguns, Super X Pump shotguns

> Brand’s US headquarters: New Haven, CT

> Parent company: Herstal Group

> Parent company headquartered in: Belgium

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. KelTec

> Popular firearm(s): P15, PLR16, KSG shotgun, SUB2000 folding rifle

> Brand’s US headquarters: Cocoa, FL

> Parent company: Kel-Tec CNC Industries Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Benelli

> Popular firearm(s): LUPO Bolt-Action Rifle, Super Black Eagle 3 Shotgun, 828 U Shotgun

> Brand’s US headquarters: Accokeek, MD

> Parent company: Beretta Holding

> Parent company headquartered in: Italy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Remington

> Popular firearm(s): Model 870 and Model 1100 shotguns, Model 700 rifles

> Brand’s US headquarters: LaGrange, GA

> Parent company: RemArms

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images 16. FN

> Popular firearm(s): FN 510 Tactical, FN 15 DMR3, FN SC 1

> Brand’s US headquarters: McLean, VA

> Parent company: Herstal Group

> Parent company headquartered in: Belgium

Source: Courtesy of Kimber America 15. Kimber

> Popular firearm(s): Aegis Elite Pro 1911, K6s DASA, SuperAmerica

> Brand’s US headquarters: Troy, AL

> Parent company: Kimber Manufacturing, Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. H&K

> Popular firearm(s): MP5, VP9, HK 416

> Brand’s US headquarters: Columbus, GA

> Parent company: Heckler & Koch GmbH

> Parent company headquartered in: Germany

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. CZ-USA

> Popular firearm(s): CZ Drake, CZ 1012 All-Terrain, CZ Bobwhite G2, CZ 457 American

> Brand’s US headquarters: Kansas City, KS

> Parent company: Colt CZ Group

> Parent company headquartered in: Czech Republic

Source: Courtesy of Browning 12. Browning

> Popular firearm(s): Citori, X-Bolt, BLR

> Brand’s US headquarters: Morgan, UT

> Parent company: Herstal Group

> Parent company headquartered in: Belgium

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 11. Savage

> Popular firearm(s): Savage 1911, 555 Sporting, A22 Takedown

> Brand’s US headquarters: Westfield, MA

> Parent company: Savage Arms

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Courtesy of Beretta USA 10. Beretta

> Popular firearm(s): 92XI SAO, A300 Ultima Patrol, 686 Silver Pigeon I Sporting

> Brand’s US headquarters: Accokeek, MD

> Parent company: Beretta Holding

> Parent company headquartered in: Italy

Source: Courtesy of Henry USA 9. Henry Repeating Arms

> Popular firearm(s): Golden Boy, Homesteader, Big Boy Carbine

> Brand’s US headquarters: Rice Lake, WI

> Parent company: Henry Repeating Arms

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Courtesy of Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc. 7. Taurus

> Popular firearm(s): Taurus Judge, Taurus G3

> Brand’s US headquarters: Bainbridge, GA

> Parent company: CBC

> Parent company headquartered in: Brazil

Source: Courtesy of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. 6. Mossberg

> Popular firearm(s): Mossberg 500 shotgun, Mossberg 590 shotgun

> Brand’s US headquarters: North Haven, CT

> Parent company: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 5. Springfield Armory

> Popular firearm(s): SAINT M-Lok AR-15 rifle, Hellcat Pro handgun, 1911 Operator

> Brand’s US headquarters: Geneseo, Il

> Parent company: Springfield, Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Courtesy of Smith & Wesson 3. Smith & Wesson

> Popular firearm(s): M&P9, M&P 15-22 Sport

> Brand’s US headquarters: Springfield, MA

> Parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States

Source: Courtesy of Sig Sauer 2. SIG Sauer

> Popular firearm(s): Sig Sauer P226, Sig Sauer P320, Sig Sauer P365

> Brand’s US headquarters: Newington, NH

> Parent company: L&O Holding Verwaltungs-GmbH

> Parent company headquartered in: Germany

Source: Courtesy of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. 1. Ruger

> Popular firearm(s): Ruger 10/22, Ruger Mark IV

> Brand’s US headquarters: Southport, CT

> Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

> Parent company headquartered in: United States