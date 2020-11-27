These Are The States The Most People Could Be Evicted Due To COVID-19

There is a line that traces from people who lost jobs due to COVID-19 to those who received government aid, to those who did not get new jobs, to the expiration of aid, to the end of a moratorium on evictions from their homes. That line of events has reached its conclusion. The Centers for Disease Control eviction control ends at the close of the year. Soon, millions of people can be legally evicted from where they live. In some states, the situation is much worse than in others.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) has just published a study, “Cost of COVID-19 EVICTIONS”. One of the points of the study is to look at a range of academic data to determine how many people, in this case who are renters, could lose their homes in the next few months. Its researchers looked at information from consultancy Stout Risius Ross, data from the Federal Reserve, and from the Census Household Pulse Survey. With information from each, the NLIHC came up with a national eviction total which showed “6.7 million renter households will be unable to pay their rent and at risk of eviction if rent payments remain consistent among renters with no or slight confidence in their ability to pay rent.” Granted, the number could be called into question because of the number of qualifications in the calculations.

One conclusion from the study is correct. People who are evicted likely have poor enough financial circumstances that they will need government aid. The figure could be well above $100 billion, and perhaps much more. The problems eviction can cause include “emergency shelter, inpatient medical care, emergency medical care, foster care, and juvenile delinquency.”

And, those evicted will cease to be consumers, almost certainly. This, in turn, is a drag on the American economy.

The NLIHC had to make a decision as to which information to use from a number of sources. Their figures could be wrong, although they are likely to be directionally correct.

On top of their national estimates, they presented a range of evictions based on both cost and eviction numbers. Three measurements were presented. The first was based on a Federal Reserve model. The other two were based on models from Stout.

24/7 Wall St. took the lowest numbers which were from the Federal Reserve model. These are the number of households at risk for eviction, based on that data:

United States

6,656,340

Alabama

86,536

Alaska

12,562

Arizona

121,372

Arkansas

54,864

California

823,5112

Colorado

79,862

Connecticut

66,273

Delaware

19,330

District of Columbia

16,285

Florida

456,833

Georgia

220,963

Hawaii

25,893

Idaho

22,168

Illinois

279,410

Indiana

100,019

Iowa

52,206

Kansas

51,763

Kentucky

82,720

Louisiana

141,678

Maine

16,888

Maryland

131,116

Massachusetts

150,601

Michigan

181,047

Minnesota

76,066

Mississippi

77,596

Missouri

134,912

Montana

11,300

Nebraska

33,165

Nevada

76,525

New Hampshire

21,126

New Jersey

152,491

New Mexico

30,759

New York

636,843

North Carolina

200,555

North Dakota

13,291

Ohio

224,521

Oklahoma

81,251

Oregon

70,218

Pennsylvania

309,027

Rhode Island

22,236

South Carolina

92,216

South Dakota

15,983

Tennessee

139,255

Texas

603,426

Utah

33,516

Vermont

9,136

Virginia

161,170

Washington

106,708

West Virginia

23,559

Wisconsin

97,475

Wyoming

8,115