The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Wisconsin marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Wisconsin cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Wisconsin is worth $231,400. But across the 35 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $122,000 to over $460,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Wisconsin, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 35 places in Wisconsin with available data from the ACS, 19 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but one of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $72,458. Similarly, most of Wisconsin’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Wisconsin.

35. Beloit

Source: LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Median home value: $121,900

$121,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 59.3%

59.3% Median household income: $57,168

$57,168 Total population: 36,642

34. Manitowoc

Source: cweimer4 / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $134,900

$134,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 64.6%

64.6% Median household income: $60,040

$60,040 Total population: 34,500

32. Racine

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $147,000

$147,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 57.9%

57.9% Median household income: $52,766

$52,766 Total population: 77,453

32. Wausau

Source: Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $147,000

$147,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 58.8%

58.8% Median household income: $59,259

$59,259 Total population: 39,906

31. Fond du Lac

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $148,500

$148,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $58,675

$58,675 Total population: 44,527

30. Sheboygan

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $154,300

$154,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 60.8%

60.8% Median household income: $59,861

$59,861 Total population: 49,805

29. Superior

Median home value: $155,400

$155,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $54,935

$54,935 Total population: 26,562

28. Oshkosh

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $156,900

$156,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 55.5%

55.5% Median household income: $59,186

$59,186 Total population: 66,373

27. Milwaukee

Median home value: $157,800

$157,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 41.2%

41.2% Median household income: $49,733

$49,733 Total population: 573,299

26. Green Bay

Source: JamesBrey / E+ via Getty Images

Median home value: $172,700

$172,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 56.2%

56.2% Median household income: $59,174

$59,174 Total population: 106,846

25. Neenah

Source: herreid / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $175,000

$175,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 64.9%

64.9% Median household income: $71,280

$71,280 Total population: 27,309

24. West Allis

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $176,100

$176,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 52.8%

52.8% Median household income: $64,888

$64,888 Total population: 59,907

23. Stevens Point

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $176,400

$176,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $53,611

$53,611 Total population: 25,549

22. La Crosse

Source: Jason_Ray_Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $183,300

$183,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 46.3%

46.3% Median household income: $51,836

$51,836 Total population: 52,043

21. Janesville

Source: BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $186,600

$186,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 66.4%

66.4% Median household income: $68,610

$68,610 Total population: 65,669

20. Appleton

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $192,200

$192,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 66.4%

66.4% Median household income: $75,469

$75,469 Total population: 75,133

19. Kenosha

Median home value: $194,400

$194,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $64,963

$64,963 Total population: 99,493

18. Eau Claire

Source: William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $209,200

$209,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 56.5%

56.5% Median household income: $63,882

$63,882 Total population: 69,098

17. West Bend

Source: Runner1928 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $224,300

$224,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 66.3%

66.3% Median household income: $71,904

$71,904 Total population: 31,682

16. Greenfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $231,700

$231,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $67,536

$67,536 Total population: 37,521

15. De Pere

Median home value: $232,000

$232,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%

1.8% Homeownership rate: 64.8%

64.8% Median household income: $78,733

$78,733 Total population: 25,373

14. Mount Pleasant

Source: Alinghi3 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $253,800

$253,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.2%

0.2% Homeownership rate: 78.7%

78.7% Median household income: $83,827

$83,827 Total population: 27,640

13. Caledonia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $260,400

$260,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 80.1%

80.1% Median household income: $90,346

$90,346 Total population: 25,277

12. Waukesha

Source: hkenneth / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $267,200

$267,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $77,558

$77,558 Total population: 70,945

11. Oak Creek

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $282,500

$282,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 59.0%

59.0% Median household income: $86,408

$86,408 Total population: 36,286

10. Wauwatosa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $291,600

$291,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 61.9%

61.9% Median household income: $93,812

$93,812 Total population: 47,919

9. Menomonee Falls

Source: Sandra Lund / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $312,400

$312,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 74.9%

74.9% Median household income: $96,986

$96,986 Total population: 38,610

8. Sun Prairie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $313,200

$313,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $90,384

$90,384 Total population: 35,847

7. New Berlin

Median home value: $320,800

$320,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 77.1%

77.1% Median household income: $94,769

$94,769 Total population: 40,387

6. Madison

Median home value: $326,600

$326,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%

1.7% Homeownership rate: 47.0%

47.0% Median household income: $74,895

$74,895 Total population: 268,516

5. Franklin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $331,200

$331,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 77.4%

77.4% Median household income: $100,524

$100,524 Total population: 36,513

4. Muskego

Median home value: $371,100

$371,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 88.7%

88.7% Median household income: $112,537

$112,537 Total population: 25,073

3. Fitchburg

Median home value: $377,600

$377,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 48.1%

48.1% Median household income: $87,253

$87,253 Total population: 29,826

2. Brookfield

Source: awalby / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $388,600

$388,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 83.5%

83.5% Median household income: $121,837

$121,837 Total population: 41,342

1. Mequon

Source: deerez / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $463,800

$463,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 9.4%

9.4% Homeownership rate: 84.2%

84.2% Median household income: $141,996

$141,996 Total population: 25,102

